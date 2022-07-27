Best Huawei laptops: The top rated Huawei notebooks

Introduction

If you’re after a new laptop and Huawei seems like the brand for you, we’ve assembled a list of the best Huawei laptop options you can purchase right now.

Our team of experts have thoroughly reviewed countless laptops over the years, and it’s safe to say we’re very familiar with the different laptops that Huawei has released over the years.

On this list, we’ve been sure to include a range of different Huawei laptops, with varying screen sizes, battery life and specs, so you don’t have to spend too much time researching what we already know.

And if this list isn’t catching your eye right now, make sure you bookmark this page and come back soon, as we will be updating this list every time we test a new Huawei laptop that impresses us. We’re in the process of reviewing the latest Huawei MateBook D 16 and MateBook 16s laptops right now, though you can check out our first impressions by clicking on the links prior.

And if you decide that you want to look at laptops beyond the Huawei brand, then you can take a look at our best lists for the Best Laptops, as well as Best Budget Laptop, Best Student Laptop, Best Chromebook, Best MacBook and Best Gaming Laptop, so there should be something for everyone.

How we test Learn more about how we test laptops Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key things including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life.



These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real-world checks, such as how well it runs the most frequently used apps.



We also make sure to use every laptop we review as our primary device for at least a week to ensure our review is as accurate as possible.

Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) Best overall Huawei laptop Trusted Score Pros Intuitive trackpad gestures

Vibrant and bright display

Thin and lightweight design

Powerful processor Cons Expensive considering lack of discrete GPU

Doesn’t include 12th-gen Intel processor

Mediocre battery life The Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) is one of the best Huawei laptop options we’ve ever tested, bringing in everything we loved from the MateBook 14s but with an 11th-Generation Intel i7 processor which provided a speedy performance during our review. In our benchmarks, the MateBook X Pro outperformed its predecessor and even beat out the LG Gram 17 (2021) in our PCMark 10 benchmark. We thought this laptop boasted an amazing build quality, with no flex in the chassis and a sleek design that is reminiscent of Apple’s MacBook Pro series. It weighs in at 1.38kg, with the heft making it feel sturdy and durable while still being perfectly serviceable as a portable device. Our reviewer claimed they had no issues carrying it from work and home, making it a good choice for anyone who is currently hybrid working. The trackpad is one of the best features on this laptop, with haptic touchpad gestures allowing you to change the volume, take a screenshot and scrub through text. We thought this was incredibly intuitive and streamlines the experience of using the laptop, making small actions like muting music or moving forward in a video incredibly easy. The 14.2-inch screen was also vibrant, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The 10-point-multi-touchscreen was responsive and makes navigating pictures and maps much more fluid. We would recommend the MateBook X Pro to anyone after a mature work laptop, as it loads up incredibly quickly and the bright screen can also be used for streaming your favourite shows. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full review: Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) review

Huawei MateBook 14s Best value Huawei laptop Trusted Score Pros Beautiful display with great resolution

Lightweight and very portable

High-quality keyboard

Webcam issues from the MateBook 16 has been fixed Cons Sometimes goes to sleep when unplugged

Fan can get a little noisy

No option for a discrete GPU Sporting the same 14.2-inch screen as the MateBook X Pro (2022), the Huawei MateBook 14s offers a similar experience to the Pro but at a more affordable price point. The 3:2 aspect ratio made it easy to have multiple work tabs open without the screen feeling too cluttered, with our reviewer also loving the touchscreen capabilities. Anyone who needs to scour maps or look through big excel sheets will definitely appreciate this feature, and the sturdy build quality makes this a perfect laptop for on-the-go working since it fits easily in most backpacks. It comes with up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 H-Series processor which beat out the MateBook X Pro (2021) in our testing. While it does pack an integrated GPU that limits graphically intensive work like video editing or 3D rendering, the Intel Iris Xe Graphics will still allow for light photo-editing and casual gaming – although we would recommend this more to anyone after a productivity work laptop. The MateBook 14s is a great choice, with a portable design that can be taken to and from the office and a bright screen that can handle multiple tabs open at once. However, if you’re looking for a larger screen to work on, check out our next entry on the MateBook 16, which comes with a punchy 16-inch display. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full review: Huawei MateBook 14s review

Huawei MateBook 16 Best big-screen Huawei laptop Trusted Score Pros Speedy performance

Big screen for work and play

Reliable battery life

High-quality keyboard Cons Sometimes goes to sleep when the charger is removed

Not great for portability

Unflattering webcam Moving onto the largest laptop on this list, the Huawei MateBook 16 packs a massive 16-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio that allows users to easily work with multiple tabs open at once. The 90% screen-to-body ratio also ensures it looks a lot more stylish than other chunkier laptops, like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. The MateBook 16’s screen isn’t just big but also flaunts a high 2520 x 1680 resolution for highly detailed images and video, while our tests showed it to have an impressive 1734:1 contrast. This makes it ideal for watching new shows and movies, with our reviewer noting that this laptop is perfect for both work and play. This laptop also came in with fantastic battery life, lasting exactly 13 hours in our PCMark 10 Office battery benchmark. This is the longest battery life of any laptop on this list, easily outladting a workday without needing to be charged once. The main downside of this laptop is the awkward camera placement, as it sits on the keyboard. The angle can be a little unflattering, however, the capture quality is still high. While this wasn’t a dealbreaker for us, you may want to look at the MateBook D 16 and its normal camera placement if you’re regularly in Zoom calls. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full review: Huawei MateBook 16 review

Huawei MateBook E Best hybrid Huawei laptop Trusted Score Pros Two-in-one laptop

Huawei keyboard comes included

Support for Huawei M-Pencil

Amazing colour accuracy

Responsive touch screen Cons Slightly heavier than you may expect

Disaspointing battery

Keyboard can be unresponsive

Not enough ports The Huawei MateBook E (2022) is the best Huawei laptop with a 2-in-1 design, which means it can bew used as both a tablet and a laptop. It comes bundled with the Huawei Keyboard, while you can also buy the M-Pencil to doodle and draw with more precision, although the screen was still perfectly responsive when using your finger. The 12.6-inch screen uses OLED technology, which our reviewer thought was vibrant, with the blacks looking deeper and colours looking punchier. Our tests backed this up, as the screen came out with a high brightness of 418 nits and a perfect contrast. It also scored great in our colour accuracy tests, meaning that any creative professionals will be fine using the MateBook E for photo editing and other colour-sensitive work. Furthermore, our reviewer found that this laptop rarely ever stalled and could handle simple tasks like web browsing, word processing and video streaming with ease. The versatile design means it can be configured in multiple ways, allowing users to switch from productivity work to watching a movie seamlessly. While we wouldn’t recommend the MateBook E for any creatives that want to engage in intensive work (like video editing or 3D rendering) due to the lack of discrete GPU, we think it’s ideal for anyone who values portability and versatility. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full review: Huawei MateBook E review

FAQs What is an SSD? The SSD (solid state drive) is essentially the component that determines how much storage your laptop has. A 512GB SSD is the norm these days, with anything less making storage space feel cramped if you download a lot of music, photos and videos. What is a hybrid laptop? A 2-in-1 laptop is a device that has a flexible hinge, allowing it to be folded up into a tablet form. These laptops often have stylus support too, making them good options for doodlers and creatives. What is RAM? RAM (Random Access Memory) is computer memory that helps the processor offer a smooth performance. 8GB seems to be the default for laptops these days, with anything less potentially seeing noticeable slowdowns for your computer when performing multiple tasks. What is Thunderbolt? Thunderbolt is a port technology that is typically found through USB-C connections. Thunderbolt is signalled with a small lightning bolt icon and can allow for multi-purpose functions such as power delivery, display output and data transfer for an all-in-one solution. What is Intel Evo? Intel Evo was first introduced in 2020 and is the second edition of the Intel Athena programme, which is essentially branding found on certain laptops that pass a number of tests set by Intel. Intel also requires its Evo laptops to have Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as Thunderbolt 4 ports and USB-C charging, alongside a few other highlights.



Trusted Reviews test data ‹ PCMark 10 Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core 3DMark Time Spy CrystalDiskMark Read speed CrystalMarkDisk Write Speed Brightness Black level Contrast White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 PCMark Battery (office) Battery Life Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) 5231 1556 5643 1853 3495.55 MB/s 2696.69 MB/s – 0.4187 nits 1356:1 6538 K 99.2 % 87.5 % 93.2 % 9 hrs – Huawei MateBook 14s 5165 1591 5840 – 3450.93 MB/s 2669.84 MB/s 431.72 nits 0.2454 nits 1760:1 6535 K 94.6 % 67.2 % 69 % – – Huawei MateBook 16 6118 1447 7151 1351 3569.9 MB/s 2989.67 MB/s 349.99 nits 0.2018 nits 1734:1 6774 K 88 % 61.1 % 62.9 % 13 hrs 13 hrs Huawei MateBook E 4022 1309 2911 905 3431.70 MB/s 2365.70 MB/s 418.07 nits 0 nits 1:1 7155 K 100 % 98.4 % 98.7 % 6 hrs 6 hrs ›