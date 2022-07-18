Best wireless keyboards 2022: Top wire-free options

Pros Great build quality

Responsive, tactile switches

Excellent battery life Cons Expensive

Lack of software-based customisation may not please some

The Logitech MX Mechanical is another fantastic office-based wireless keyboard, but this time features low-profile mechanical key switches for snappier key presses.

It’s based on the same formula as the standard MX Keys above, but features Logitech’s Tactile Quiet switches inside that we think bring with it an excellent typing experience. These provide a satisfying bump halfway don the key travel, as well as a snappy actuation force that makes day-to-day working a real breeze. There are also Linear and Clicky variants available if the tactile bump isn’t to your tastes, but as a handy all-rounder, you can’t go wrong with Browns.

We found the design here to be elegant yet functional with a two-tone grey colouring on the keycaps that looks excellent, alongside a sturdy metal and plastic construction. Everything here looks modern and reflective of an increasingly premium peripheral, as the pricing of the MX Mechanical suggests.

The battery life here proved to be outstanding, as the MX Mechanical lasted as long as Logitech said – two weeks or so with the backlighting fully on, while they also state it’ll last for up to 10 months with it off. The backlighting here is kept clean with a single white light adorning the MX Mechanical’s keys, and we found it to offer a handy boost when working after dark.

You can also connect the MX Mechanical to up to 3 devices at once and switch between them with no delay at all. The keyboard can be connected to your PC via the bundled Logi Bolt USB receiver or Bluetooth, with the dual options proving to be very useful when working on a MacBook and a PC at the same time.

This is an expensive option compared to other wireless office keyboards, but it’s definitely worth it for those looking for more tactile keystrokes. If you do want to save a little bit of money though, then you also have the option of purchasing the slightly more affordable Logitech MX Mechanical Mini which ditches the number pad to achieve a more streamlined design.

Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard review