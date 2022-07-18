Best wireless keyboards 2022: Top wire-free options
If you’re fed up of the unsightly mess of cables on your desk, purchasing one of the best wireless keyboard options will be a worthwhile investment
However, knowing which is the best to buy isn’t so easy. That’s where we come in. Our team of experts test a wide variety of wireless keyboards every year, and based on our reviews and testing, we’ve assembled this list.
We’ve made sure to include a good selection, be it ones more designed for office use, or all-out gaming powerhouses. We’ve also made sure to focus on the features that matter to people in wireless keyboards, including battery life, the feeling of the keypresses, and how well they’re made.
We’d recommend bookmarking this page as we’ll be updating it as more wireless keyboards pass through our hands here at Trusted Labs. Or, if a wireless board isn’t what you’re after, feel free to check out out list for the best gaming keyboard, as well as the best mechanical keyboard if you want a more substantial feeling keypress.
How we test
We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use, how good it feels for general typing, and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different game genres, including FPS, strategy and and MOBAs.
We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up.
- Incredible battery life
- Jam-packed with functions
- Logitech Options offers oodles of customisation
- High price
- Great build quality
- Responsive, tactile switches
- Excellent battery life
- Expensive
- Lack of software-based customisation may not please some
- Excellent build quality on Yellow switch model
- Compact, travel friendly design
- Solid, near latency free wireless connectivity
- Expensive
- Premium build quality
- Modular design is ingenious
- Clicky optical switches feel decent
- High price
- Non-attachable wristrest
- Cheap-feeling keycaps
- Compact and portable design
- Lightspeed and Bluetooth switching is seamless
- Three options of superb GL switches
- Macro key customisation is incredible
- Very expensive
- Lack of USB passthrough
Logitech MX Keys
Best wireless keyboard
Pros
- Incredible battery life
- Jam-packed with functions
- Logitech Options offers oodles of customisation
Cons
- High price
We think the standard Logitech MX Keys is an excellent choice for those who want a great all-round wireless keyboard for office use.
It features a suave silver and grey frame that we also found to be pleasingly sturdy. It’s slim too, which looks fantastic and fits in well in a modern home office setting. While there may not be any plastic feet on the bottom to adjust the typing angle, we found the default rake to be great for day-to-day working, alongside the slightly recessed keycaps.
The keys here aren’t mechanical, and instead opt for a chiclet-style scissor actuation that offers a shorter key travel more akin to those found on a laptop. Overall, we found the typing experience here to be great with some responsive keys on offer and a decent amount of tactility – while we usually prefer a mechanical keypress, the scissor ones here will more than suffice for most people.
The MX Keys can also be used on up to three devices at once, and we found switching between them to be incredibly easy, alongside the fact it can connect via either Bluetooth and the bundled 2.4GHz USB receiver. Some of this functionality is extended with the brilliant Logi Options software that allows you to program keys and connect the MX Keys up with a Logi Flow-enabled mouse like the MX Master 3.
In addition, we found the battery life of the MX Keys to be fantastic. During testing, it managed to live up to Logitech’s quoted 10 days of life before needing to charge, albeit with the backlighting turned off. Overall, this is a great wireless keyboard, but only for basic productivity work.
Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
Full review: Logitech MX Keys review
Logitech MX Mechanical
Best wireless mechanical keyboard
Pros
- Great build quality
- Responsive, tactile switches
- Excellent battery life
Cons
- Expensive
- Lack of software-based customisation may not please some
The Logitech MX Mechanical is another fantastic office-based wireless keyboard, but this time features low-profile mechanical key switches for snappier key presses.
It’s based on the same formula as the standard MX Keys above, but features Logitech’s Tactile Quiet switches inside that we think bring with it an excellent typing experience. These provide a satisfying bump halfway don the key travel, as well as a snappy actuation force that makes day-to-day working a real breeze. There are also Linear and Clicky variants available if the tactile bump isn’t to your tastes, but as a handy all-rounder, you can’t go wrong with Browns.
We found the design here to be elegant yet functional with a two-tone grey colouring on the keycaps that looks excellent, alongside a sturdy metal and plastic construction. Everything here looks modern and reflective of an increasingly premium peripheral, as the pricing of the MX Mechanical suggests.
The battery life here proved to be outstanding, as the MX Mechanical lasted as long as Logitech said – two weeks or so with the backlighting fully on, while they also state it’ll last for up to 10 months with it off. The backlighting here is kept clean with a single white light adorning the MX Mechanical’s keys, and we found it to offer a handy boost when working after dark.
You can also connect the MX Mechanical to up to 3 devices at once and switch between them with no delay at all. The keyboard can be connected to your PC via the bundled Logi Bolt USB receiver or Bluetooth, with the dual options proving to be very useful when working on a MacBook and a PC at the same time.
This is an expensive option compared to other wireless office keyboards, but it’s definitely worth it for those looking for more tactile keystrokes. If you do want to save a little bit of money though, then you also have the option of purchasing the slightly more affordable Logitech MX Mechanical Mini which ditches the number pad to achieve a more streamlined design.
Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
Full review: Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard review
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini
Best wireless gaming keyboard
Pros
- Excellent build quality on Yellow switch model
- Compact, travel friendly design
- Solid, near latency free wireless connectivity
Cons
- Expensive
The previous two wireless keyboards are designed with office work in mind, but if it’s a proper gaming keyboard you’re looking for, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini is an outstanding option.
It features Razer’s Yellow switches inside, offering a snappy feedback and light actuation force, making them ideal for gaming. They also come with a higher actuation point of 1.2mm, like Cherry’s MX Speed Silvers, which means you don’t have to push the key as far down as a normal mechanical switch to register an input. In testing, we found the BlackWidow V3 Mini to work a treat in games, as well as for more general usage.
This is also a smaller keyboard than the rest on our list, offering you a 65% layout that gives you access to the standard alphanumeric keys, alongside a row of function and arrow keys. A 65% board provides that bit extra functionality compared to a more orthodox 60%, given you get the added function row. It can take a little bit of getting used to, but once you’re there, it should be a great choice.
The BlackWidow V3 Mini’s wireless connectivity is taken care of thanks to Razer’s HyperSpeed dongle which, during testing, we found to offer a practically zero latency connection. In addition, you can also connect up other Razer wireless peripherals such as the Orochi V2 so you don’t have to take up multiple ports. Alongside HyperSpeed wireless, the smaller BlackWidow can also connect via Bluetooth – we found it not to be as stable as the HyperSpeed dongle over longer distances, but at shorter intervals it proved to work just fine.
It also makes use of Razer’s Chroma lighting, which looks vibrant and crisp, although did act as a serious drain on the keyboard’s battery life. We managed to get a runtime of 18-20 hours (with the backlighting activated) during testing, which will give you a couple of days’ usage before you need to charge it back up again.
Reviewer: Alastair Stevenson
Full Review: Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini review
Asus ROG Claymore II
Best wireless modular keyboard
Pros
- Premium build quality
- Modular design is ingenious
- Clicky optical switches feel decent
Cons
- High price
- Non-attachable wristrest
- Cheap-feeling keycaps
The ASUS ROG Claymore II is a particular favourite wireless gaming keyboard of ours, and it’s for a very specific reason – its modular design.
The Claymore II allows you to chop and change the keyboard’s layout so you can attach and detach the number pad on either side of the board via magnets. For instance, if you want to have the number pad attached to the left hand side, then you can, or you can have it on the right, or not at all. During testing, we found the attachment to be secure, and in general, the Claymore II to be an incredibly durable and well-built keyboard as you’d expect for its £250 or so asking price.
Inside, it makes use of Asus’ own RX optical switches. They come in either Blue or Red, where the former is a clicky switch that’s a handy choice for typing, while the latter is a light and linear switch that’s great for gaming. Our sample had the RX Blues inside, which proved to be fantastic for typing during testing with a satisfying click and heavier actuation force. The click it comes with can be quite loud, though which means this isn’t the best keyboard for use in a crowded space. For that, you’ll want to look at something with dampened or quieter switches.
We also found the battery life here to be fantastic for a wireless mechanical keyboard with such a packed-out feature set. It lasted for the quoted 40 hours with all the RGB backlighting turned up to the max, which beats off other premium boards such as the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro by almost four times.
The Claymore II’s Aura Sync-capable backlighting was bright and sharp, and we thought it looked fantastic. The accompanying software, Armoury Crate, is also functional, and gives you loads of customisation choices regarding fiddling with the lighting, or programming macros.
Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
Full review: ASUS ROG Claymore II review
Logitech G915 TKL
Best wireless low-profile keyboard
Pros
- Compact and portable design
- Lightspeed and Bluetooth switching is seamless
- Three options of superb GL switches
- Macro key customisation is incredible
Cons
- Very expensive
- Lack of USB passthrough
The Logitech G915 TKL is our favourite low-profile wireless keyboard for gaming.
The G915 TKL offers the choice of GL Switches for a responsive gaming experience, while the smaller form factor ditches the number pad in favour for some extra desk space. We found it to feel great for gaming, with its GL Clicky switches offering the benefits of both a clicky keypress and a snappy input thanks to the shorter key travel.
We also thought the G915 TKL looked great with a blue metal top plate looking elegant and suave, as well as feeling durable, too. That smaller layout has sacrificed the additional function keys found on the full-size G915, but with the power of virtual macro keys via Logitech’s G Hub, they aren’t as sore a miss as you might have originally expected.
We also found the G915 TKL to offer superb battery life for a premium wireless gaming keyboard. Logitech claims it’ll last for 40 hours on a full charge with all the RGB turned up, which is in line with other similarly priced boards. On the point of RGB, the lighting here looks amazing, and is customisable in Logitech’s G Hub software for some flashy effects.
Reviewer: Ryan Jones
Full review: Logitech G915 TKL review
We also considered…
We’ve reviewedSee all reviews
FAQs
Not really. Bluetooth has a slower response time than proprietary 2.4GHz wireless such as Razer’s HyperSpeed. You probably won’t notice a difference for general productivity tasks, as it’s only really beneficial for gamers. Bluetooth is more power efficient, so will see a greater battery life, making it the better choice for an office keyboard.
We prefer the 65% layout, just because you have arrow keys which can be important. However, if you don’t need arrow keys at all, then a 60% keyboard may you serve you well too.
That’s subjective. The benefits of a wireless keyboard is that you don’t have as many wires cluttering your desk, while they can also function a long distance away from your PC. However, they can have drawbacks such as latency issues and you’ll also need to make sure the battery is charged up.