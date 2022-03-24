 large image

What is Thunderbolt 4?

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Thunderbolt 4 is making its way to more devices than ever, but what exactly is it and what benefits does it provide? Here’s a guide on everything Thunderbolt.

Thunderbolt has been making itself known more and more over the last few years, with Apple finally making the move away from Lightning adaptors in some of its devices, and Microsoft finally adopting the technology after holding back for its Surface range.

Since it is cropping up on more devices every day, it’s important to understand what Thunderbolt 4 is and why it’s so useful.

Thunderbolt 4 is the latest generation of wired connectivity, designed to replace Thunderbolt 3 in supported devices. Thunderbolt 5 will eventually take over, but since the fourth generation is only two years old, we likely won’t be seeing Thunderbolt 5 for at least another year.

The technology was introduced alongside Intel’s Tiger Lake processors, which came out in 2020, though it can already be found on a number of laptops, hybrid laptops and some tablets.

It’s important to note that while Thunderbolt 4 uses the same physical connection as USB-C, they’re not actually the same. Thunderbolt connections offer faster data transfer speeds and added functionality, and is denoted by the zigzag symbol you can see below. You’ll not only find this icon on supported cables, but also sometimes next to a device’s port.

Thunderbolt 4 allows users to transfer data, output to an external display and charge devices all through one connection, making it one of the most accessible features for new devices.

Comparing Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 4, both can transfer data at a maximum of 40Gb/s, but the latest generation has a number of added benefits.

Thunderbolt 4 can support up to two 4K displays at the same time, which is double what Thunderbolt 3 could handle. The latest version can also support an 8K display.

Moreover, Thunderbolt 4 is required to support PCle bandwidth speeds of 32Gbps, which means we could see data transfer speeds increase with SSDs.

The latest version of Thunderbolt can support accessories with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of the previous cap of two, with universal cables capable of getting up to two-metres long.

Intel has mentioned that Thunderbolt 4 must provide 100W power for laptop charging, which means consumers don’t need to lug around multiple power cables.

Laptops that are connected to a Thunderbolt dock can be woken up by touching the mouse or the keyboard, which was not an option with Thunderbolt 3.

Finally, the Intel VT-ed based direct memory access (DMA) protection helps stop physical DMA attacks, with Microsoft previously being vocal about its security concerns for Thunderbolt.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

