Best wireless mouse 2022: The top wireless mice we’ve tested

Pros Uprated sensor feels fantastic

Comfortable to hold

Logi Options+ software is excellent Cons No cosmetic changes to the previous model

Expensive

Logitech’s latest iteration of their long-running Master series, the MX Master 3S is, in our view, the best wireless mouse for productivity.

The MX Master 3s features an 8000 DPI sensor, which is double the older Master 3, and made for an especially snappy experience for day-to-day working during testing.

In addition, the MX Master 3S also comes with the powers of both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt receiver connectivity, which means you have two ways of connecting the mouse up, and there’s also support for up to three devices, with switching being a doddle during testing thanks to the button on the mouse’s underside.

The battery life here remains unchanged with the last generation, but is still certainly brilliant – it should last for a quoted 70 days on a full charge. And one quick minute of charging via the bundled USB-C cable gives you three hours of playtime.

The design here remains practically identical to the older MX master 3, retaining the tall stature and rubberised coating that offers both modern looks and a mouse that’s especially comfortable to hold over long periods of time. The only real difference when it comes to design and, well, what’s underneath the sleek exterior is that Logitech has bundled Quiet Click buttons with the Master 3S that offer a dampened sound, which is ideal if you’re someone who doesn’t want to annoy any co-workers.

The MX Master 3S works with Logitech’s rather clever Options+ software, which offers a handy means of remapping buttons and mouse functions, both for general use, as well as with app specific presets, which is clever. With that being said, perhaps the most clever thing here though is the return of Logi Flow. Flow is a feature that allows you to drag and drop documents from one operating system to another, as long as the mouse is connected to two different channels, and the devices you’re using are on the same networks. In testing, with a MacBook Pro and Windows 11 PC, it worked without a hitch and offered quite a boost to productivity.

Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech MX Master 3S