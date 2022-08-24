Best wireless mouse 2022: The top wireless mice we’ve tested
Grabbing the best wireless mouse is likely to be an excellent investment if you want to take your peripherals game to the next level while also cutting the cost for a cleaner setup.
Knowing exactly what to go for though is likely to be a bit fiddly, given the number of options out there. This is where we’ve decided to help you out and step in. Our team of experts test a wide range of wireless mice a year, focusing on key features such as comfort, precision and their associated functionality and based on their reviews and testing, we’ve formulated this list of the best.
We’ve also made sure to pick a good range of mice so everyone can at least have one to get behind, whether it’s a handy office based choice, or a beefy gaming mouse with loads of DPI, and RGB of course.
If you can’t find a wireless mouse on this list that you’re happy to invest in, we recommend bookmarking this page, as we’ll be updating this article frequently as we publish more reviews throughout the year and beyond. Also, if it’s a gaming mouse you’re specifically after, then feel free to take a gander at our list of the best gaming mice money can buy.
Best wireless mice at a glance
- Best wireless productivity mouse: Logitech MX Master 3S
- Best wireless gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed
- Best ergonomic wireless mouse – Logitech Lift
- Best value wireless mouse – Roccat Kain 200 AIMO
How we test
We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs.
We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up.
- Uprated sensor feels fantastic
- Comfortable to hold
- Logi Options+ software is excellent
- No cosmetic changes to the previous model
- Expensive
- Comfortable form with classic looks
- 14,000 DPI Focus+ sensor is snappy
- Decent battery life
- No RGB will be limiting for some
- Odd DPI button placement
- Synapse 3 software feels bloated
- Comfortable to hold
- Ergonomic design
- No glitches during testing
- Great button placement
- Works on a variety of surfaces
- Slightly small
- Have to manually turn off
- Fantastically comfortable to use with rubber coating
- PixArt PMW3335 sensor works an absolute treat
- 35 hour battery life with full backlighting isn’t to be sniffed at
- Roccat Swarm is a pain to install
- No compartment to store the wireless dongle
Logitech MX Master 3S
Best wireless productivity mouse
Pros
- Uprated sensor feels fantastic
- Comfortable to hold
- Logi Options+ software is excellent
Cons
- No cosmetic changes to the previous model
- Expensive
Logitech’s latest iteration of their long-running Master series, the MX Master 3S is, in our view, the best wireless mouse for productivity.
The MX Master 3s features an 8000 DPI sensor, which is double the older Master 3, and made for an especially snappy experience for day-to-day working during testing.
In addition, the MX Master 3S also comes with the powers of both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt receiver connectivity, which means you have two ways of connecting the mouse up, and there’s also support for up to three devices, with switching being a doddle during testing thanks to the button on the mouse’s underside.
The battery life here remains unchanged with the last generation, but is still certainly brilliant – it should last for a quoted 70 days on a full charge. And one quick minute of charging via the bundled USB-C cable gives you three hours of playtime.
The design here remains practically identical to the older MX master 3, retaining the tall stature and rubberised coating that offers both modern looks and a mouse that’s especially comfortable to hold over long periods of time. The only real difference when it comes to design and, well, what’s underneath the sleek exterior is that Logitech has bundled Quiet Click buttons with the Master 3S that offer a dampened sound, which is ideal if you’re someone who doesn’t want to annoy any co-workers.
The MX Master 3S works with Logitech’s rather clever Options+ software, which offers a handy means of remapping buttons and mouse functions, both for general use, as well as with app specific presets, which is clever. With that being said, perhaps the most clever thing here though is the return of Logi Flow. Flow is a feature that allows you to drag and drop documents from one operating system to another, as long as the mouse is connected to two different channels, and the devices you’re using are on the same networks. In testing, with a MacBook Pro and Windows 11 PC, it worked without a hitch and offered quite a boost to productivity.
Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
Full review: Logitech MX Master 3S
Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed
Best gaming wireless mouse
Pros
- Comfortable form with classic looks
- 14,000 DPI Focus+ sensor is snappy
- Decent battery life
Cons
- No RGB will be limiting for some
- Odd DPI button placement
- Synapse 3 software feels bloated
In terms of gaming mice, the Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed is our favourite wireless option.
It might not be the most expensive or flashiest wireless gaming option money can buy, but the DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed is functional, which is what allows it to win here. This becomes especially apparent when taking a look at its design. There might not be any RGB, but this more affordable DeathAdder features the same comfortable, classic shape that works well with all grips.
It is quite heavy with a battery inside, weighing at just over 100g, but for us, it wasn’t too much. The only odd thing here is that the button to change the DPI lives on the underside of the mouse, making on-the-fly changes that little bit more difficult.
The sensor packs in a tidy 14000 DPI’s worth of sensitivity, which is going to be enough for most people. While there are mice out there, including some from Razer themselves such as the Viper V2 Pro, that double the offered sensitivity here, 14000 DPI will be ideal for those gamers wanting to move up the power ladder and who want a capable option to use across a variety of games.
In testing, we found it offered enough sensitivity to feel nice and responsive, complete with accurate tracking. The fact the DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed can connect by both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz HyperSpeed wireless is especially handy, with both offering very little in the way of latency, as well as seamless connectivity. The battery life on offer proved to be decent, too, with it being a marked improvement over other ‘X’ mice in Razer’s back catalogue. It’s quoted to last for 235 hours with HyperSpeed, and a whopping 615 hours with Bluetooth, which means you can go weeks without even thinking about changing the batteries.
There may not be any RGB lighting to speak of, but the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed does come with support for Razer’s extensive Synapse 3 software suite. In testing, we found it to be as functional as usual, with options for reprogramming buttons, changing DPI levels and even calibrating the mouse to a specific mat, which is rather clever.
Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
Full review: Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed
Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Best ergonomic wireless mouse
Pros
- Comfortable to hold
- Ergonomic design
- No glitches during testing
- Great button placement
- Works on a variety of surfaces
Cons
- Slightly small
- Have to manually turn off
The Logitech Lift is an excellent choice if you’re after a wireless mouse that also spares a thought for the true comfort of long working hours.
As the name suggests, and as the chassis demonstrates, this is more of an ergonomic choice given it offers a much more raised, handshake style position than a standard mouse. During testing, the Lift proved to be more comfortable than other mice we’ve used in the past and did an excellent job of alleviating any wrist strain we would otherwise usually get towards the end of a working day.
Inside, the Logitech Lift comes with up to 4000 DPI’s worth of sensitivity, which is plenty for general office work, and the sensitivity proved to be more than enough to suit its use case during testing. Much like a lot of Logitech’s other products, the Lift comes with the brand’s Easy Switch function that makes switching between up to three connected devices an absolute doddle. Having this within such easy reach is especially handy if you’re someone who often works with multiple devices at once.
There are also two means of connecting the Lift to a device, either through Bluetooth or the bundled USB receiver, giving you even more control. Unlike Logitech’s more premium peripherals, there isn’t a rechargeable battery inside the Lift, as it’s powered by a AA battery which Logitech says can allow the mouse to last for up to 24 months. It works with Logi+ Options which provides customisation for changing the DPI and mapping out button inputs, which is especially useful.
Reviewer: Gemma Ryles
Full review: Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Roccat Kain 200 AIMO
Best value gaming mouse
Pros
- Fantastically comfortable to use with rubber coating
- PixArt PMW3335 sensor works an absolute treat
- 35 hour battery life with full backlighting isn’t to be sniffed at
Cons
- Roccat Swarm is a pain to install
- No compartment to store the wireless dongle
The Roccat Kain 200 AIMO may well be a couple of years old, but it still represents the best value gaming mouse money can buy today.
Much like the MX Master 3S, the Kain 200 AIMO features a rubberised outer coating that we found especially comfortable to hold, and unlike a lot of the competition, which instead choose to stick with harder, sometimes cheap-feeling plastics. It does carry some heft to it, but it isn’t overbearing, and the Roccat candidate therefore also felt rather sturdy as well as comfortable.
Under the hood, the Kain 200 AIMO features 16,000 DPI, which offers oodles of sensitivity for even the most professional of players. During testing, the PixArt PAW335 sensor inside proved to be rather responsive and offer one of the best all-round gaming experiences we’ve had. In addition, this particular mouse also has Roccat’s Titan Click that aided in offering some precise inputs, helping along this rodent’s gaming credibility. The 35 hours of battery life on offer, with the RGB lighting turned up to the max, is decent enough, although there are other mice at roughly similar prices that offer a little more in the way of endurance.
There is some additional software to get stuck into in the form of Roccat Swarm that we found to offer a good amount of functionality. This comes in the form of allowing you to remap buttons, as well as fiddle with the sensitivity and lighting. The only fiddly thing proved to be updating firmware, which needs to be done for both the mouse itself and the bundled wireless dongle.
Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
Full review: Roccat Kain 200 AIMO
FAQs
This is majorly down to personal preference, but for what it’s worth, Logitech has a pair of mice recommended above, and they offer a good range of products.
This depends on what you’re looking for. Usually, 2.4GHz mice come with less latency and speedier response times than Bluetooth mice, but BT mice are great for convenience when it comes to using them with basically anything. Handily, a lot of the top contenders, like those we’ve featured above, can connect by both means, eliminating the need to choose.
As long as you’ve either got a spare USB port for a receiver, or your PC has Bluetooth connectivity (if it doesn’t you can buy a dongle to add it), then a wireless mouse should work no problem at all.