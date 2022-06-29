Huawei MateBook D 16 (2022)

First Impressions

The Huawei MateBook D 16 is the latest 16-inch laptop from Huawei, featuring a 12th-Generation Intel Core processor and a new 1080p AI camera, ideal for any hybrid workers who need a large display to work and take video conference calls.

Key Features Large screen The large 16-inch screen is ideal for watching movies or displaying photos on Instagram.

12th-Generation Intel processor Can be configured up to the i7-12700H processor, allowing a superbly speedy performance.

Comes with Windows 11 The MateBook D 16 comes preinstalled with Windows 11

Introduction

Huawei has announced a new 2022 iteration of the MateBook D 16 laptop, boasting a 12th-Generation Intel Core processor and a new webcam.

The traditional clamshell laptop has the same branding as the rest of the MateBook range, sporting a sturdy build and two colour options.

This article will be covering my first impressions of the laptop, since I have not spent enough time with it for a full review just yet.

Design and keyboard

Sturdy build

Responsive touchpad and keyboard

Fairly lightweight for a 16-inch laptop

The MateBook D 16 has the same design as its predecessor and the other MateBook laptops, sporting a sleek metal casing and Space Grey or Mystic Silver colouring. While I would have liked to see more varied colour options, like the MateBook X Pro 2022‘s Spruce Green, the Grey colouring is professional and would not look out of place in an office.

It weighs in at 1.7kg, which is arguably lightweight for a 16-inch laptop. I can hold it with one hand and fit inside my backpack without issue – it was not much hassle to carry around either, and can easily be used for on-the-go work.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The laptop feels sturdy and well built, and I believe that it would be able to sustain multiple knocks and bumps without taking noticeable damage.

Huawei has managed to fit a full keyboard and number pad. I like the depth and responsiveness of the keys and find them easy to use. The trackpad is roomy and feels responsive, and it’s very clicky to use which I quite like.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Screen

16-inch display

No touch-screen support

1900×1200 resolution

The most noticeable aspect of this laptop is its large screen, clocking in at 16-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it ideal when I want to work with multiple tabs open. The resolution is 1900×1200 and looks sharp. After watching a few clips on YouTube, the colours appear bold and have a lot of depth.

I will be sure to test the screen during the full review, but from my experience so far it looks vibrant and works well during productivity tasks. I can’t say how it would fare for a full movie, although I think the large display and bright colours will be perfectly serviceable.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I would have liked to have seen some touchscreen support like the MateBook 14s has, but I don’t think it massively limits the laptop, especially since it is not aimed at creatives as much as productivity workers.

Specs

12th-Generation Intel Core processor

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Multiple ports

Seeing as I wasn’t able to spend enough time with the MateBook D 16 to test its performance in full, I will be covering the specs instead. My unit came with a 12th-Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, an Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU and 16GB of RAM.

The H-Series of 12th-Gen processors is designed for high-performance workloads. I would expect it to work well for anyone who wants to engage in productivity or casual creative work, like photo editing, although the integrated GPU won’t be powerful enough for creative professionals who want to work on intensive tasks, like 3D rendering or 4K video editing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Huawei has not claimed how long the MateBook D 16 will last in terms of battery, though I will be sure to run some battery tests for our full review.

There are two USB-C ports, two USB-A 3.0 ports, HDMI and one 3.5mm audio jack. It seems like Thunderbolt 4 won’t be supported, which is an odd omission. You do at least get a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button.

The laptop also boasts a 1080p AI camera that has features like FollowCam, which ensures that the speaker is in the centre of the screen at all times. Other features like Virtual Background allows users to blur out their background for privacy, making this a good laptop for anyone who is constantly coming in and out of work calls.

First Impression Overall, I enjoyed the short time I spent with the Huawei MateBook D 16. As someone that is familiar with this line of laptops, I like the professional design and sturdy build, and I think it is fairly lightweight considering the display size. It comes with the latest Intel processor and Intel Iris Graphics, which should be powerful enough for daily work tasks and even some low-level creative work. Its starting price of £749.99 also seemingly represents great value. While I wouldn’t recommend it for gamers or creative professionals, I think it would work very well for anyone who is hybrid working and wants a reliable laptop that can handle multiple tabs open at once as well as high-resolution video calls.

Full specifcation ‹ UK RRP CPU Manufacturer Quiet Mark Accredited Screen Size Front Camera Weight Operating System Ports GPU Colours Touch Screen Convertible? Huawei MateBook D 16 (2022) £749.99 12th-Generation Intel Core i7-12700H Huawei No 16 inches 1080p 1.7 KG Windows 11 USB-C, 2x USB 3.0 Intel Iris Xe Graphics Space Grey No No ›