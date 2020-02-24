First Impressions While the changes are modest, the strong base means the Huawei MateBook X Pro remains an enticing laptop. I’m a big fan of the new colour and the bump in processor should lead to impressive performance.

Key Specifications Weighs 1.33kg and measures 14.6mm

10th-generation Intel Core i7 U chipset

Up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSDs

14-inch touchscreen LCD display with a 2K resolution

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 is the Chinese brand’s latest flagship laptop and it looks set to continue its impressive run of churning out beautifully crafted and powerful computers.

You might know Huawei best for its excellent phones and the current issues surrounding its relationship with Google and the US government, but it also makes some seriously impressive Windows 10 laptops.

The latest high-end flagship laptop from the brand certainly isn’t a complete departure from the previous models, instead it’s relying on minor internal changes and a slick new green hue to give it a fresh boost for 2020. Pricing starts at €1499 (~£1260) and will be available in Europe from April this year, we’ll have to wait for exact UK release date and pricing.

Related: Best laptop

The MateBook X Pro has always been one of the best looking laptops since its first iteration and I have to say it still remains up there. There’s a hint of the MacBook Pro here, but it’s not too egregious and MateBook Pro X 2020 manages to stand on its own.

It’s got a really nice, tactile keyboard and a large, responsive trackpad. A couple of USB-C ports sit on the site and Huawei has said it has updated its fingerprint scanning power button to be faster and more secure.

New for this version is an emerald green colour option, which joins the more traditional grey and silver. This is a striking hue that’s quite different for a laptop and I am a big fan of the look. It’s dark and moody, more so than the Midnight Green option of the iPhone 11 Pro, and helps an already good looking machine stand out even more.

In terms of weight, the MateBook X Pro 2020 tips the scales at 1.33kg and measures 14.6mm.

Taking up 91% of the laptop’s front is a really nice 14-inch touchscreen LCD display with a 2K resolution. Huawei said this covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and can hit 450 nits of brightness. In the short time I had with the machine I found the display very pleasant so it’ll be interesting to see how it performs in our full review process.

There’s also only a very slim bezel surrounding the display and the front camera is recessed within a function key on the keyboard. While it offers a nice hit of privacy (you can completely hide the camera away) the camera sits at a strange angle and might not be ideal if you frequently conduct video chats.

Inside the MateBook X Pro 2020 there’s a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 U chipset, RAM options up to 16GB and SSDs up to 512GB. You’ll have to wait for our full review to see how well it performs in real-world use, though.

Other features include the handy Huawei Share software to quickly transfer files from your Huawei phone just by tapping it on the lower portion of the keyboard.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 – First impressions

While the changes are modest, the strong base means the Huawei MateBook X Pro remains an enticing laptop. I’m a big fan of the new colour and the bump in processor should lead to impressive performance.

A ’hands on review’ is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it’s like to use. We call these ‘hands on reviews’ to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don’t give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…