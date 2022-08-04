Best webcam 2022: The very best cameras for video conferencing

Pros Excellent video quality

Seamless tracking

Autofocus can jump between subjects and products quickly

Audio quality is decent for a webcam Cons Overhead and DeskView Mode don’t live up to their promise

HDR mode is a dud

Very expensive

If it’s a high resolution you’re after for a webcam, then look no further than the Insta360 Link.

Video output at 4K, 30fps is exemplary and represents a rarity in the world of webcams. During testing, video quality proved to be especially crisp. In terms of low-light performance, the Link performed well and put out a brighter tone than other webcams we’ve tested. The only issue we found was that the Link did tend to accumulate a lot of heat, even if it isn’t plugged in.

Its design looks as if it’s a DJI Pocket 2 chopped in half, which is clever given the Insta360 Link can move freely on its base to track the movements of its user. As for assembly, there’s certainly convenient with a tripod thread adapter for connecting to a stand, as well as a sturdy clip for placing it atop a monitor or laptop screen. When it comes to connectivity, that’s dealt with via a sole USB-C port.

This webcam is also laden with features, with several different modes to offer a few different viewing angles. For instance, Whiteboard Mode allows the webcam to zoom in on the contents of a whiteboard for use with online learning, while DeskView mode provides a birds-eye view of a desk so others will be able to see any documents you’re working on your desk. In practice, we found this more to point at our lap as opposed to the desk, but nonetheless, the feature is a handy option. Most strikingly however is the True Focus function that can quickly shift the autofocus away from your face to any object that’s plonked in front of it.

The software is split into three clear sections – Gimbal Control, Image Settings and More Settings – and should be easy for practically anyone to use. In Gimbal Control you can use a virtual joystick to move the Link around, while Image Settings allows you to fine tune settings such as brightness, saturation and more. The non-descript More Settings is where the best options lie though, with toggles for HDR, gesture controls and the webcam’s Streamer Mode.

Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: Insta360 Link review

