Best Games of 2023: Top picks for this year

New games are coming out every week, but not every title is worth your time. With so many options on the market, we’re here to tell you which games are truly worth picking up in 2023.

It can be really hard to figure out which games are worth investing in, especially when there are so many new releases over the course of the year. That’s why we’ve endeavoured to create this round-up of all the best games to have come out this year so far, based on our in-depth reviews.

We’ve also made sure to include as many different genres as possible over a range of consoles and platforms. Since we’re only a few months into 2023 we don’t have too many entries yet, but we’re going to be keeping an eye out for even more fantastic games to add. Some of the most anticipated titles of the year include Starfield, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, among many others, so make sure you keep this page bookmarked for even more recommendations.

We also endeavour to ensure that there is something for everyone on this list, with games available on a range of platforms including the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and the Nintendo Switch. There is a great variety in genre too, from child-friendly games all the way to PlayStation VR 2 exclusives.

If you’re lucky enough to own more than one console, then we recommend taking a look at some of our other best lists; we’ve covered the best PS4 games, best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X/Series S games, best PC games and the Best Switch Games, so you have a full idea of all the best games on the market right now.

Best Games of 2023 at a Glance

How we test Learn more about how we review games We play every game we review to the end, outside of certain exceptions where getting 100% completion, like Skyrim, is nearly impossible. When we don’t fully finish a game before reviewing it we will always alert the reader.

Horizon Call of the Mountain Best VR Game Trusted Score Pros Interactive world is wonderfully immersive

Cimbing in VR feels fantastic

Fun combat with bow and arrow

Jaw-dropping visuals and environments Cons Story is forgettable

Puzzles aren’t very challenging Horizon Call of the Mountain is currently the only entry on this list that scored a 5-star rating, making it a game that you really won’t want to miss. It’s also the only PSVR2-exclusive on this list, meaning that you will need to own both a PS5 and PSVR2 to play along. Putting the system requirements aside, Call of the Mountain is an incredibly immersive title, with our reviewer noting that the robot monsters looked incredibly imposing inside your headset, with crocodile-like Snapjaws lurking in the water while towering Tallnecks shake the ground as they walk above you. Not only that, but you can interact with almost everything in this VR world; pick up rocks and mugs to throw into the distance or start drumming on abandoned musical instruments. Instead of pressing down on a button to pluck arrows from your quiver, you can reach behind your shoulder and press down on the controller’s trigger, creating an immersive and incredibly realistic experience. As fun as the combat mechanics are, we actually thought that the climbing segments stole the show. The more climbing you engage in, the more climbing gear you unlock, allowing your character to use pickaxes to smash into the rocks and rope casters to swing across ravines. Overall, we think that this is one of the best VR games we’ve ever had the pleasure of reviewing. Despite the limitations of needing to own a PS5 and PSVR2, this is a fantastic game and a must-play for anyone who already owns the hardware. If you want a unique and thrilling experience that takes what VR can be to the next level, then Horizon Call of the Mountain is definitely for you. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Full Review: Horizon Call of the Mountain review

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Best Game for Kids Trusted Score Pros Fantastic range of features and copy abilities

Adorable and beautiful level designs

Merry Magoland feels like a game in its own right

Works great as a multiplayer game Cons Main missions may be too easy for some

Co-op is limited to local play Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a fantastic game for youngsters and adults alike, boasting an incredibly cute art style that’s very easy to appreciate. HAL Laboratory opted for a rounded and soft aesthetic that will definitely appeal to a younger audience, but our reviewer also loved it, noting how every level has another cute enemy or well-designed cutscene that made the game very easy to get into. Not only is the art style charming, but you can also play this game with up to three more friends via local play. Although the lack of online play does limit its accessibility, we found that it worked very well as a multiplayer title. Since you are not competing, it becomes a mad rush to see who can discover each collectable first, with anyone playing as Kirby getting to use the various copy abilities that are littered throughout the game. Our personal favourite abilities were Sword and Leaf, with the former turning Kirby into a Link-like character with a massive sword to take down enemies, and even a green cap for good measure. There are also amped-up versions of these copies that truly let you bombard your way through the level; slash through entire parts of the stage with a massive Sword, or take the form of a giant snowball with the Ice copy and barrel through enemies and props. The only major criticism we can give this game is that the main missions may be a little too easy for some, with the puzzles not requiring a massive amount of brain power; but not only does this make this the perfect game to play with any youngsters in your family, our reviewer still felt very accomplished finishing each stage, with the immense amount of collectables giving you more than enough reason to come back for more. If you’re looking for something that’s playable on the Nintendo Switch and has a bit more of a challenge, we recommend you check out either Metroid Prime Remastered or Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes but if you’re after a game to play with a younger sibling or just want to revisit the iconic pink puffball that is Kirby, this is a game you really should invest in. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full Review: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Review

Metroid Prime Remastered Best FPS Game Trusted Score Pros Palpable atmosphere

Remastered visuals look incredible

Updated controls are a huge help

The art style has aged beautifully Cons Backtracking is a persistent chore

The game does a bad job of telling you where to go

Mapping the game’s locales can be a nightmare While the core game design of Metroid Prime hasn’t aged too well, Metroid Prime Remastered brings in a new sense of atmosphere and visuals that the franchise has never seen before, making it a very easy recommendation for Metroid fans as well as newcomers. We thought that the atmosphere is its greatest asset, with everything from Samus’ suit to the alien creatures that lurk around each level being clearly so thoughtfully designed to the point where they haven’t become derivative in the current sea of first-person shooters, even 20 years later. The ability to switch between the classic GameCube-era controls or the motion controls featured in the Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Wii was very welcome, as you can pick and choose which style works best for you. We also found that the core progression system at the heart of Metroid Prime is very addictive, tasking you with reclaiming all of Samus’ abilities following a devastating fight. Knowing that continuing on for another 15 minutes could nab you an invaluable upgrade keeps you hooked throughout and makes you continually want to come back for more. This game is set on Talon IV, an alien planet filled with antagonists and collectables. Our reviewer noted how unique this planet was, with snowy mountains, sand-filled ruins and lava pits located throughout. This furthers the eccentric style of this title and sets it even further apart from all the other first-person shooters on the market. It’s worth noting that this game encourages a lot of backtracking, which we were not a big fan of. If you’re looking for a more linear FPS, titles like DOOM Eternal or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) may be a better fit. But overall, Metroid Prime Remastered is a fantastic game and a great excuse to revisit this iconic franchise, with an amazing and distinctive art style to boot. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full Review: Metroid Prime Remastered Review

Fire Emblem Engage Best Strategy Game Trusted Score Pros Emblem Rings adds new tactical layer to combat

Great fan service through classic Fire Emblem heroes

Cuts straight to the action, with less padding

Optional Permadeath setting offers good accessibility Cons Could be initmidating for series newcomers

Little focus on characters

Simple story Fire Emblem Engage feels like a love letter to all the loyal fans of the Fire Emblem series. There is a lot of nostalgia here thanks to the inclusion of classic Fire Emblem heroes like Marth, Roy, Ike, Byleth and many more. Engage doesn’t stray too far from the series’ iconic combat system, playing out like an elaborate game of chess with a grid-based arena and a great variety of unit and class types. We felt that the rock-paper-scissors system was very captivating, with spear units weak to axes, axes vulnerable to swords and swords ineffective against spears. This adds a lot of strategy to the game and requires players to keep an eye on their team to ensure that they will finish each battle victorious. Moreover, this game provides a great level of accessibility via its difficulty tiers. Keeping an easy or normal difficulty gives you the ability to reverse time an unlimited number of times during battle, so you won’t have to worry about a fatal mistake ruining your run. You can also choose if you want Permadeath activated for an extra level of tension and real consequences for your actions, even if it is frustrating to see all your time levelling up a character going down the drain. Due to the nature of this game, it may be a little too intimidating for newcomers. While you can still definitely enjoy Engage with no prior knowledge of the series, the inclusion of classic characters and the relatively simple story may be a little off putting. However, any fans of the series will definitely want to check out Fire Emblem Engage as it holds up as a fantastic option within the turn-based RPG genre. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Full Review: Fire Emblem Engage