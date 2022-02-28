Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Everything you need to know

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been officially unveiled, acting as the 9th Generation in the mainline RPG series.

A new trailer offered a wealth of details, including the new Pokémon starters, region and a glimpse at the main characters.

Best of all, Game Freak and Nintendo confirmed that both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch this year, so we haven’t got too long to wait.

Scroll down below for all of the new details, and keep this page bookmarked for further updates throughout the year.

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch in ‘Late 2022’.

The previous three Pokémon mainline games (Sword/Shield, Sun/Moon and Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon) all launched in November, while Pokémon X and Y hit stores in October 2013. With this in mind, it’s highly likely that Scarlet and Violet will launch in either October or November this year.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will both launch on the Nintendo Switch.

Trailer

Starter Pokémon

Nintendo has given us an early sneak peek at the three starters that you’ll be able to choose from at the beginning of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Specifically, you’ll be given the option of Sprigatiito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

Sprigatiito has been described as the “the capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon”, and will feature the ‘Overgrow’ ability.

Fuecoco, meanwhile, has been called “the laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.” Fans have pointed out that its body resembles the shape of a spicy pepper, which makes a lot of sense since it’s a fire type.

And then we have Quaxly, which is “the earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.” Interestingly, it’s currently just a water type, although we wouldn’t rule out the addition of a flying type for one of its evolutions.

Speaking of which, Nintendo hasn’t offered any details or images regarding the new starter Pokémon’s evolutions, although this is usually kept secret until launch.

Region

Game Freak and Nintendo also showed off the new region for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, while confirming you’ll be able to “explore freely in a richly expressed open world.”

Unlike previous games, there will be no borders separating towns and routes, as they will now blend seamlessly together. Pokémon will roam the world freely, with Hoppip soaring through the sky and Seviper slithering across the ground. While we can’t be sure just yet, it looks like Game Freak may have ditched the random encounter mechanic previously used in long grass.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer also showed off a variety of biomes, including grasslands, mountains, marshes, deserts, beaches and caves. Game Freak hasn’t officially confirmed which country the new region has been inspired by, but fans on the internet have pointed out various clues that suggest it could be based on Spain.

Twitter user @antodemico claims that a map of Spain can be seen in the trailer, while iconic Spanish buildings such as the Sagrada Familiar also make an appearance.

It would make a lot of sense for Game Freak to take on Spain too, as it’s previously already created Pokémon regions based on France and the United Kingdom. Some fans have also speculated that Kalos could potentially be linked to the new region since France is so close to Spain, although we reckon that’s unlikely since Game Freak haven’t used two separate regions in one game since Gold and Silver back in 1999.

Main characters

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer also gave us a look at the two main characters, which will wear different coloured clothing depending on whether you opt for Scarlet or Violet.

Since the characters look like they’re wearing school uniform, with a backpack, tie and crest on their shoulder, it’s possible that the story may revolve around education. But Nintendo has not offered any details regarding the story just yet, so we only really have speculation to go by at this point.

No other characters have been revealed, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the new professor and rival.

That’s everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, but make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the year when more details drop.