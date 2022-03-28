 large image

Best Switch Console: Which Nintendo Switch is right for you?

Gemma Ryles
With three amazing portable on offer from Nintendo, it can be hard to know which is the best Switch console for you. That’s where we come in, as we’re going to break down each console so you know the strengths and weaknesses of each option.

We’ve reviewed all three Switch consoles, including the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED and the Switch Lite, and have tested the likes of design, screen and performance.

We will also be updating this list with more entries if Nintendo decides to launch more iterations, including the fabled Switch Pro and Switch 2 consoles.

So, without further ado, here’s our ranking for the best Nintendo Switch consoles. And if you don’t mind spreading your wings onto new console horizons, check out our best Game Console page, and our best Gaming Laptop page, for any PC lovers out there.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

The best value Switch console
Pros

  • Gaming whenever, wherever you want
  • Bright and colourful screen
  • Versatile Joy-Con controllers
  • Some truly incredible games

Cons

  • Overpriced accessories
  • Expensive games

The console that started it all, the first Nintendo Switch launched over five years ago, but it’s still one of the best gaming consoles out there. Its versatile design allows owners to use it as both a portable and a home console when connected to your TV via the bundled dock.

The original Switch doesn’t have any standout features over the new Switch OLED, with an identical game catalogue and a similar design, albeit slightly smaller and lighter. But the original Switch is generally £50/$50 cheaper than its OLED counterpart, arguably making it the best value option – especially if you end up using it as a home console more than a portable, since the OLED screen won’t make a difference in such use case.

It’s unfortunate that the GPU hasn’t been updated since launch, which means the console relies heavily on the cloud to play modern third-party games and shows the console is starting to show its age. But no other Switch offers a better performance right now, so you’d have to opt for something like the Steam Deck instead if that’s a major issue.

But there are still plenty of great games to play on the Switch with the recent release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and the upcoming Breath of the Wild 2. This is the best Switch for the majority of gamers.

Reviewer: Stuart Andrews
Full Review: Nintendo Switch Review

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch OLED

The best screen on a Switch
Pros

  • OLED screen offers a huge upgrade
  • Bigger screen, but still very portable
  • Stand is a lot sturdier now
  • Increased storage capacity

Cons

  • No performance upgrade
  • No substantial upgrades for docked mode

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest iteration of the console, with the main attraction being the new OLED panel. The colours on the latest Switch look more vivid and natural, enhancing the visual quality of every single game without any compromises for the performance.

The new Switch OLED also has a sturdier stand for propping up on a table, improved speakers and a slightly larger screen, ensuring it offers the absolute best experience for portable gaming.

The downside of this more expensive console is that it isn’t any more powerful than the original, meaning that the only benefit you’re getting when outputting to a TV is new Ethernet port on the dock for wired internet connections.

However, anyone who’s looking for a crisper and more colourful experience while they game shouldn’t dismiss the Switch OLED outright, as it’s just as durable and entertaining as its younger brother, while also sharing the exact same game catalogue.

Reviewer: Ryan Jones
Full Review: Nintendo Switch OLED Review

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite

The cheapest Switch
Pros

  • Design is robust, attractive and easy to use
  • Already boasts a fantastic library of games
  • Increased battery life compared to the base model

Cons

  • Nature of console means certain games are no longer supported
  • Local multiplayer is far harder to achieve without docking

Finally, we come to the cheapest option for anyone wanting to game on the go. The Nintendo Switch Lite‘s best qualities are its portability, as well as its low price.

The library of Switch games available for the Lite is virtually same as the Switch and Switch OLED, meaning that you can still experience the latest Zelda adventure and race your troubles away in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The only exceptions are games that require motion control, as the controllers are fused to the side of the screen and so can’t be used like Wii remotes.

You also can’t dock the Switch Lite and output its dispaly to your TV, meaning you can only experience your adventures on the small screen, and it will be harder to play multiplayer games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate with friends in the same room.

But if you only want to use a Nintendo Switch as a portable, and don’t mind the adorably dinky size, then this is still a fantastic option given its affordable price.

Reviewer: Jade King
Full Review: Nintendo Switch Lite Review

FAQs

Which Nintendo Switch is the most expensive?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the most expensive Switch on offer, due to its OLED panel and improved design.

Which Nintendo Switch is best for multiplayer games?

Both the original Switch and the Switch OLED are great for multiplayer games. However, the Switch Lite cannot be docked, meaning that multiplayer games can’t be played on a big screen, like a TV.

Which Nintendo Switch has the best graphics?

All of the Nintendo Switch consoles share the same chip, and so all produce the same graphics quality. However, the Switch OLED comes with the most impressive panel, with our review noting that games look crisper and colours look brighter than the other two Switch models.

