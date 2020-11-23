Dell’s Black Friday Sale is now on – Save over £760 on your next Dell laptop (SPONSORED)

It’s that time of year: the Dell Black Friday Sale is finally here, and it’s your chance to save over £760 on your next laptop, with huge discounts being offered across the entire Dell range, from monitors to gaming laptops.

Running until November 29th, this could be your last opportunity to score a high-end laptop with a substantial discount before the end of the year. So, if you’re hoping to pick up a more powerful device to take you into 2021 – especially if you missed Dell’s Early Black Friday Sale – then now’s the time to pounce with up to 50% off.

Of course, as we move into a new year, not everyone’s needs will be the same. Some people might be after a high-powered gaming laptop to brighten up their spare time, while others may simply be searching for a competent yet affordable laptop that can handle their day to day work tasks and any Zoom meetings. Well, with Dell laptops available from as little as £299 in this year’s Black Friday sale, there’s most definitely something for everyone.

If you do find yourself flush with cash this Black Friday, then we wholeheartedly recommend checking out the Dell XPS range of laptops. These stylish ultrabooks are among our favourite laptops on the market. In fact, the recent Dell XPS 13 2020 edition currently holds the number one spot on Trusted Reviews’ best laptops list, owing to its gorgeous slim-bezel display, impressive performance and lightweight chassis. In Dell’s Black Friday Sale, the best gets even better, with up to £455 off the entire Dell XPS range.

Things are looking good this Christmas for gamers, too. With huge blockbuster titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War already available, not to mention the eagerly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 being just around the corner, there’s plenty of action to be had.

Dell’s Alienware laptops keep gamers in mind, boasting high-end specs and portability, so you can stay connected to the action no matter where you go. With more than £760 to be saved across the Alienware range, you can upgrade to some of the most high-powered gaming laptops on the market, including the premium Alienware Area-51m that can tackle anything you throw at it with unbelievable speed.

For those content with the laptop or PC they currently own, it might be worth considering adding to the set-up to make it even better, particularly if you’re working from home. To that end, there’s up to 50% off Dell monitors, giving you the opportunity to boost your productivity with a dual-screen set-up.

To all students scouring Dell’s Black Friday Sale, you’re in for a treat. Simply use a valid student email address to confirm your eligibility and you’ll be able to save an additional 16% on top of the discounts on items featured in the sale. With so many laptops and accessories available at a discounted rate, this is a great opportunity to pick up everything you need for your studies in one go.

For everyone else, Dell has an ace card up its sleeve to help you save even more this Black Friday. The Double Dell Rewards program will let you receive £30 in-store credit for every £500 spent online, giving you that little bit extra towards your next purchase. To make use of this fantastic offer, just sign up to the program ahead of time and you’ll be well on your way to making the most of Dell’s Black Friday Sale.

With the sheer number of offers available in Dell’s Black Friday Sale, it can be difficult to know where to start. But, remember, if you’re unlucky enough to miss the sale on Black Friday, then there’s one more chance to bag a bargain in Dell’s Cyber Monday Sale. Taking place on Monday November 30th, this will be your last chance of the season to pick up one of Dell’s laptops for less, so be sure to note down the day in your calendar to avoid missing out.