This incredible Galaxy X concept video has us dreaming of a foldable future

As we eagerly await the arrival of the Galaxy S8, another one of the company’s oft-rumoured devices, the Galaxy X, has received the concept video treatment.

The folks over at Tech Configurations have put together the footage based on the various bits of gossip currently doing the rounds – and the results are impressive.

In the two-minute long video, we are shown what appears to be a Galaxy smartphone with a pretty standard range of features.

However, things then take a turn as the device folds out to become a full-fledged tablet in a matter of seconds – some USP.

As for the specifications, when folded it has a 5-inch QHD AMOLED display that stretches across the entire face of the device, which measures 7.5mm thick.

When folded out, the device boasts a 7-inch 4K display and the thickness reduces to a mere 3.25mm.

With a Snapdragon 835 chip inside, support for Samsung DeX, and water and dust resistance, there's little doubt that the Galaxy X would be the highest of the high-end, if this imagining is accurate in the slightest.

There’s no word on when this will ever see the light of day, but we do know that the Galaxy S8 will finally break cover on Wednesday March 29 at a special Samsung Unpacked event in New York City.

Let us know your thoughts on foldable devices in the comments below.