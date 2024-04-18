Best Microphone 2024: The top mics from Røde, Logitech, Hollyland and more

It seems the entire world and their cousin is either streaming or hosting a podcast, and we aren’t ones to judge. Instead, we’ve tested the very best microphones around. Whether you want a USB microphone for streaming on your PC or a wireless mobile option, you’ll find the very best right here.

With the explosion of podcasting, streaming and filming on the go for social media in recent years, there are plenty of reasons to consider a microphone made for PC or mobile phone use. Thankfully, here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to test a wide range of options. We’ve tested microphones from big brands like Logitech, Rode, Hollyland, Razer, DJI and more to find the very best (and worst).

Microphones come in many varieties, even when it comes to models specifically made for PC and mobile-adjacent use. But, no matter what its style, each microphone goes through our thorough testing. We assess them for their specifications, the key features, the recording quality, connectivity and value. Spending at least a week with each device allows our reviewers to understand what it’s like to really use this products as if they’ve just picked them up from the shop for the first time.

Best microphone at a glance

How we test Learn more about how we test microphones We use every microphone we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll put key features to the test as well as any unique selling points. The hardware is assessed for its ease of use and the all-important recording quality.



We also check each microphone’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. We, then, determine the value offering taking into considering the overall product quality and its price.

Røde X XCM-50 Best overall microphone Trusted Score Pros Clear, natural vocal sound

Simple USB-C connection

Incredibly compact design Cons Not a cheap option

Included tripod needs plenty of desk space When it comes to microphones that work well with PCs, a lot of technology brands have gotten in on the action. But, it is the microphone veterans that come out on top of this list, with Røde X XCM-50 being our top pick for the best overall microphone you can buy. The Røde comes with extremely professional looks that look far more at home in a recording studio than your average desk setup. But, that’s no bad thing, and provides a level of assurance that you’ve got a quality bit of kit, especially when compared to flashier options from less serious rivals. But, the proof is in the pudding and we called the vocal performance of the X XCM-50 “brilliant”. For a USB microphone, we were stunned by just how good it sounded. The recording quality is punchy while still providing vocals that are natural and crisp. It’s an audio recording performance that impressively defies the small size of this microphone. The level of quality isn’t focused on one kind of user either, with it offering a broad range of audio recording strengths to appeal to content creators of all kinds. It’s natural rather than over-produced. The integrated pop filter and capsule shock mount get the job done in top-drawer style in terms of ditching unwanted bumps of the desk or over-enthusiastic plosives, even the clacking of a keyboard didn’t interfere with the clean recording. The physical gain control and mute button are refreshingly handy inclusions for quick setting shifts. Reviewer: Alex Berry

Full review: Røde X XCM-50 review

Logitech G Yeti GX Best USB microphone Trusted Score Pros Stylish looks

Clean pickup

Plug and play connectivity Cons Software isn’t that extensive A few years ago, Logitech picked up the famed microphone brand Yeti and the new Logitech G Yeti GX is one of the first gaming-focused USB options for the new team-up. It’s a great all-rounder, with impressive recording capabilities combined with a stylish and colourful look to suit streamers. The design is sleek while the curved stand refreshingly catches the eye as something a bit different for this space. The controls are placed conveniently and it is easily mountable if that approach takes your fancy. We found the recording quality to be delightfully full-bodied. The default volume hits the spot and, while you can tweak plenty of settings in Logitech’s software, found it to be a strong option if you just want to plug and play. The voice pickup was crisp and did a solid job at recording those higher volumes, ideal for enthusiastic streamers and podcasters. As a USB microphone, it is remarkably easy to set up and get going, with help from the Logitech G Hub software, which is ideal if you have more of Logitech’s gaming products in your setup too. Then, there’s a delightful ring of RGB around the base of the pill-shaped microphone that you can customise a bunch as well. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech G Yeti GX review

DJI Mic 2 Best wireless microphone Trusted Score Pros Excellent sound quality and noise cancelling

Streamlined, fuss-free design

Solid battery life Cons Bluetooth doesn’t work with older devices

Fairly pricey The DJI Mic 2 is a serious wireless microphone option for professional content creators and multimedia journalists, and it comes from a brand that you might not expect. DJI is primarily known for its drone offerings but it has expanded its expertise to microphones in recent years and it has done a stellar job with the Mic 2. The 48kHz/24-bit standard audio quality makes for a stunningly crisp and clean recording that is ideal for professionals. It’s flexible with its Mono, Mono (with Safety Track) and Stereo recording modes while the omnidirectional design is ideal for picking up a smidge of environmental noise when you want it. For when you don’t, there is the DJI’s intelligent noise cancelling and it’s the highlight of this device. Using AI, it does a top-notch job of eradicating unwanted noise like traffic, wind, crowds and more. It can handily be switched on and off during recordings too, should you want to change how much audio you let in while carrying out a recording session. The design oozes the idea that this is a professional bit of kit but it remains very user friendly. The case is compact yet sturdy while the transmitters are refreshingly lightweight. The receiver works with both cameras and phones too. Reviewer: Sam Kieldsen

Full review: DJI Mic 2 review

Logitech Blue Sona Best XLR microphone Trusted Score Pros Impressive all-metal build

Clean audio particularly for vocals

Rich and balanced overall sound

On board EQ and ClearAmp Cons Upper end price point for home setups

Onboard EQ won’t benefit everyone If you’ve ever used a cheap and cheerful microphone with your PC, you may have realised it’s time to level up, especially if you are broadcasting online. The Logitech Blue Sona is a top-tier XLR microphone from a trusted brand. The Blue Sona is the brand’s first standalone broadcast microphone and we deemed it a mightily impressive initial outing. First, it looks far more professional and premium than Logitech’s more consumer-aimed products, with an all-metal build that oozes luxury while the option of sleek black or white alongside red or black covers makes for a stylish look. You’ll find no RGB lighting here. The performance of this XLR microphone stands up as a clean and rich recording option. It keeps up with more experienced brands who sell similarly premium rivals. This mic impressively hones in on your voice while the built-in preamp means you don’t need external boosting alongside. Overall, you get a balanced sound and the need for much post-processing is minimal. The Blue Sona offers two EQ presents to tailor things to your liking, and you can tweak these further. The foam windshield, internal shock mount and dual capsule do a great job of batting away any lingering sounds that you don’t want on your recording. Reviewer: Alex Berry

Full Review: Logitech Blue Sona review

Hollyland Lark M2 Best value wireless microphone Trusted Score Pros Couldn’t be easier to be use

Greatly improved noise cancelling

Better audio quality, despite being smaller Cons Fast wind can disrupt the noise cancelling feature

The Combo version needs a bigger charging case The Hollyland Lark M2 is our pick for the best-value wireless microphone. It still costs around £149/$149 but comes in at a price much lower than higher-end rivals like the DJI on this list while still doing an excellent job. In our review, we praised this Hollyland microphone as being an ideal pick for amateur content creators who want an option that doesn’t cost the earth. We found it to be remarkably easy to use, with a smaller puck-sized design than previous models and a stunningly low weight. It attaches wonderfully simply by using a magnet you place under your clothing, giving it a greater sense of freedom in positioning than a traditional clip. The receiver connects directly into the bottom of your phone, and it comes with both Lightning and USB-C dongles to suit your needs. On to the all-important audio quality, we found the vocal capture to be impressively smooth with a refreshing lack of peaks or popping. The Lark M2 impressively focuses on your vocals. When filming indoors, we found this mic did a stunning job at batting back any echoes while outdoor filming saw the Lark M2 shine in terms of isolating our reviewer’s voice. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full Review: Hollyland Lark M2 review

FAQs What is the difference between USB and XLR microphones? The simple answer is that USB microphones are an easier-to-use, plug-and-play solution when compared with XLR microphones. XLR microphones are the more typical choice for professional settings. However, the rise of streaming has led to ongoing improvements with USB microphones, beginning to close the gap. But, you are compromising on professional quality and features. What is a condenser microphone? When looking into buying a microphone, you may see many referred to as a “condenser microphone”. A condenser microphone, when compared with its alternative dynamic microphone equivalents, provides added sensitivity and accuracy.