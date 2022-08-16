Best TV For PS5: Top screens for PlayStation 5

Pros Detailed, naturalistic and entirely persuasive images

Impressive with gaming consoles

Nice design, adaptable stand Cons Eye-wideningly expensive

Short of brightness

Sound is rather skewed

If you’re lacking space or gaming in your bedroom, then Sony’s XR-42A90K OLED is tailored for that exact use. At 42-inches, it’s the smallest size you can get an OLED TV, although in terms of price per inch, it doesn’t come at a particularly affordable price come at $1399 / £1699.

Gaming with a PS5 connected, our reviewer found the experience to be impressive for a screen of this size. Input times are around 20ms, which is a respectable response time that can be brought down further with the TV’s support for HDMI VRR. VRR and 4K/120Hz are only supported across two HDMI inputs, with one of those also reserved for eARC that passes through audio such as Dolby Atmos to a compatible soundbar. If you have more than two HDMI 2.1 sources, you’d have to plug in and out the devices you want to use, but if you only have a PS5 and a soundbar then there’s less of a need to do that.

As this is a Sony TV there are exclusive features for the PS5, much like the A80J has. There’s support for Auto HDR Tone Mapping that configures the HDR for the A90K’s capabilities, and Auto Genre Picture Mode that automatically puts the OLED into its lowest latency state when it detects a PlayStation 5.

We found the picture performance when gaming to produce convincing and naturalistic images, with plenty of vibrancy to colours, depth to the image and excellent contrast. This isn’t the brightest OLED on the market, smaller-sized OLEDs face a struggle trying to replicate the brightness of bigger sizes, but given its 42-inch screen this is likely to be less noticeable given you’ll be sitting close to it.

Like the A80J, the A90K has Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ built in, and the performance delivers direct and detailed audio, with dialogue sounding distinct and coherent. There isn’t much of a low end here, though, so there’s a shortage of punchiness to its sound and there’s a hint of edginess creeping through in the top-end, which only increases with volume. We haven’t yet tested LG’s 42-inch C2 but that would give this Sony a run for its money as it is the more affordable model.

Reviewer: Simon Lucas

Full Review: Sony XR-42A90K