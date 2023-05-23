Best E-Ink Tablet: Our favourite tablets for reading and note-taking

E-Ink tablets offer some incredible functionality that just can’t be achieved on traditional tablets, and we’ve rounded up our top picks.

While the latest iPads and Samsung Galaxy tablets have paved the way for creating a laptop-like experience from these portable slabs, there’s a growing appreciation for tablets that do away with high-end OLED panels in favour of less power-hungry, yet more comforting on the eye, E-Ink displays.

Made popular by e-readers like the Amazon Kindle range, E-Ink screens are able to project images with the same clarity as if reading ink on paper, which makes them great for less intensive tasks. With the surge in E-Ink tablets however, these devices are brilliantly suited for taking notes with bundled styluses, and annotating documents.

If you’re still on the fence over what type of tablet you fancy investing in then you can check out our best tablet and best budget tablet round-ups. Otherwise, just keep reading on to see which E-Ink tablets came out on top.

Best E-Ink Tablets at a glance:

How we test Find out more about how we test tablets below Every tablet in this list has been properly tested and used for an extended period of time by one of our product experts. We categorically do not recommend a product unless it has been put through our lab tests and used by the reviewer as their main tablet for at least five days.



When a device is sent in for review with optional extras, such as a stylus and keyboard cover, we’ll assess its performance both as a standalone product as well as with any accompanying peripherals.

Remarkable 2 View deals Pros Distraction free writing experience

Simple but elegant UI

Large screen that’s easy to read in good conditions Cons Limited feature set compared to the competition

Very expensive when accessories are in the mix

No backlight to speak of £299

$299 Onyx Boox Tab Ultra View deals Pros Full access to the Google Play Store

Fast performance in spite of its e-ink technology

Writing is smooth and fluid

The keyboard accessory makes sense here Cons The UI lacks the simplicity of the Remarkable 2

Accompanying app needs some work



$599.99 Amazon Kindle Scribe View deals Pros Great to write on

Pen included

Sharp display Cons The software is lacking

No handwriting recognition

Sharing notes is tricky and limited £329.99

$339.99

Remarkable 2 Best overall Trusted Score Pros Distraction free writing experience

Simple but elegant UI

Large screen that’s easy to read in good conditions Cons Limited feature set compared to the competition

Very expensive when accessories are in the mix

No backlight to speak of While it may not be the newest option on this list, having first come out back in 2020, the Remarkable 2 is still our favourite E-Ink tablet for just how well it nails the core note-taking experience whilst managing to keep things simple and approachable for all. The device doesn’t feature too much in the way of modern trappings – there are no apps to jump between, nor any notifications to speak of, but this stripped-back approach works in the Remarkable 2’s favour as you’re not likely to be distracted from your note-taking in the same way as when using a more traditional tablet. To recreate the feeling of writing with pen and paper, the Remarkable 2’s 10.3-inch display features a paper-like coating that makes it a lot smoother to write on than say the iPad 10th Gen with an Apple Pencil. There’s also a Remarkable app that lets you view all of your notes on your laptop or smartphone, so you can dive back into your thoughts without needing the Remarkable 2 in your hand. The only thing to bear in mind is that in order to unlock all of the features available, including the ability to edit your documents via the app, then you need to pay £2.99/$2.99 a month for Remarkable’s Connect subscription. It’s a minor irritation but it doesn’t get in the way of what it easily the best note-taking device on the market. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: Remarkable 2 Review

Onyx Boox Tab Ultra Most feature-packed Trusted Score Pros Full access to the Google Play Store

Fast performance in spite of its e-ink technology

Writing is smooth and fluid

The keyboard accessory makes sense here Cons The UI lacks the simplicity of the Remarkable 2

Accompanying app needs some work While the Remarkable 2 might be lacking a fair amount of smart features, the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra suffers from no such problem. By all standards, this is a fully-fledged Android tablet that just happens to feature an E-Ink display. Running full Android 11, the Tab Ultra has complete access to the Google Play Store and all the apps within it, so in addition to the stock Onyx apps for note-taking and drawing, you also have the ability to read books in the Kindle app, listen to audiobooks via Audible and, if you just want to see what videos looks like on an E-Ink display, dive into a spot of YouTube. The Tab Ultra is so feature packed that no other E-Ink tablet on this list really comes close, and with the included stylus and optional keyboard case that’s available, the Ultra can be used as a genuine productivity machine that’s easier on the eyes than a laptop. The accompanying app isn’t quite as intuitive as Remarkable’s, but what’s really impressive is just how fast the screen is able to refresh itself. Handwritten notes appear with unbelievable speed that we previously didn’t think was possible with E-Ink technology, so the Tab Ultra deserves recognition for really pushing the bar on what’s possible here. For all that power however, the Tab Ultra does come with a hefty price tag that isn’t too far off the price of an iPad Air, so it’s really up to the user to decide if they value an E-Ink screen above all else when deciding which tablet to buy. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: Onyx Boox Tab Ultra Review

Amazon Kindle Scribe Best for reading Trusted Score Pros Great to write on

Pen included

Sharp display Cons The software is lacking

No handwriting recognition

Sharing notes is tricky and limited Amazon’s first attempt at an E-Ink tablet might not be as seamless as the Remarkable 2 or as powerful as the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra, but it does have several things going for it, namely its integration with the Amazon Kindle library. There’s no denying that Amazon’s collection of Kindle books leads the way in terms of e-book retailers, so the Kindle Scribe benefits from having one of the best reading experiences out there on an E-Ink tablet. What separates the Scribe from other Kindles however is the included stylus which allows you to scribble down whatever your heart desires in the notebook section of the device. The included stylus feels great and Amazon’s absolutely nailed the sensation of pen to paper writing, but there are some limitations at play. For starters, you can’t write directly on a page in a Kindle book – instead you have to jot down your thoughts in a little sticky note which is then signposted thereafter with a small icon on the page. It feels like such a missed opportunity, particularly as it’s exactly the kind of feature that people would want from this type of device, and one can only hope that Amazon rectifies the issue in a successor or a software update. Reviewer: Max Parker

Full review: Amazon Kindle Scribe Review

We also considered… Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus The Boox Note Air 2 Plus is an e-reader and tablet rolled into one We’ve reviewed See all reviews

FAQs What are the benefits of E-Ink screens? Not only are E-Ink screens easier on the eyes than blue-light displays, but they also consume less power when in use.