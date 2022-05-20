Best foldable phones 2022: Top folding phones we’ve tested and reviewed

The foldable phone is a growing segment of the smartphone market and with a number of options now available, it’s time to round up the best foldable phones currently available.

Foldable devices have hit the mainstream in the past few years, spearheaded by Samsung and Huawei. They are phones with a display that folds, either to create a smaller footprint or enable the phone to house a larger-than-average display. You’ll see both foldable designs below.

Reviewing such a new type of device can be hard, especially with the array durability issues suffered by many of the early foldable phones – including the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. We know that if you’re buying a foldable device you’re going to want it to last, so this is a big focus of our testing. The best foldable phone needs be durable, while also offering the features we’d expect to see in one of the best phones.

Price and value are also key here, as foldable phones tend to be pricier than much of the competition due to the use of expensive parts and tech. These prices have come down since the first devices, but they still remain high.

How we test

Learn more about how we test mobile phones, including foldables All the phones included in our Best foldable phone list have been thoroughly tested and used by one of our expert reviewers.



We don’t review phones of any type based purely on benchmark scores or marketing hype. We use them as our everyday device for the review period, which is usually at least five days but can often be a lot more if the device requires it.



Whenever you read a phone review published on Trusted Reviews, you should be confident that the reviewer has put their personal SIM card into the phone, synced across their most-used apps and logged into all their typical accounts. We do this so you’ll feel confident in our review and trust our verdict.



Our review process includes a mixture of real-world tests, along with more than 15 measured tests and industry-standard benchmarks. We believe this gives the most rounded view of a device.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The best foldable Trusted Score Pros Folds up into a neat package

Smooth 120Hz inner display

Water resistant

Much cheaper (but still not cheap) Cons The outer display is better but still fairly limited

Mid-range cameras

Average battery life When all things are considered, we think the best foldable phone currently on the market is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It’s widely available in multiple markets, including the USA, packs enough features to make it worth the price and fixes just about all the issues we previously had with foldable phones – notably their delicate nature. This particular foldable follows the clamshell design. It doesn’t use its foldable display to give you a larger, tablet-like screen (if you want this, get the Z Fold 3) instead it offers a regular 6.7-inch panel that folds in half to give a much smaller, pocketable device when not in use. It’s an inventive way of cramming a comfortable to read screen into a phone that easily fits in a back pocket or a small handbag. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 isn’t the fastest, most feature-rich phone around – but that’s beside the point. You’re buying this for its unique design, retro flip phone charm and because it offers all the basics done well. The Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G support is capable; the screen is smooth and the battery life just about makes it through the day. Importantly, Samsung has toughened this up a lot when compared to its predecessor. There’s Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the front, and what Samsung calls ‘Armor’ aluminium protecting the sides and the clever hinge mechanism. Arguably the biggest durability improvement over the Flip 2 is the IPX8 rating. That ‘X’ portion means it’s not resistant to dust, but the ‘8’ means it’s finally water resistant – the first foldable (along with the Z Fold 3) to pack this feature. We didn’t notice any issues with the durability of the phone during our review period, something we couldn’t always say about other folding phones. The clamshell design might seem like a novelty, but it does have its uses. We feel It offers protection to the inner display and there’s space on the lid for a handy panel that can alert you to notifications without making you properly interact with the phone. This was one of our reviewer’s favourite elements of the phone. Reviewer: Max Parker Full Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The best foldable for features Trusted Score Pros Much tougher than past versions

Powerful performance

Bright, punch main screen that’s great for gaming Cons Apps still don’t always display correctly The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a more elaborate folding phone than the Z Flip 3. We’d recommend this to someone who loves the latest tech and wants a futuristic device that’ll get people talking and asking questions. While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 harks back to a simpler time, the Z Fold 3 is all about looking to the future. The outer screen is there for the basics: knocking out a WhatsApp, finding the pub in Google Maps or skipping songs. When you want to do bigger tasks, the phone folds out to give a larger internal screen ideal for YouTube videos and browsing. It certainly takes some adjustment and makes for a thicker phone, but there’s no denying the outcome is intriguing. The Z Fold 3 does beat the Flip in a few ways. It has a better camera array, longer battery life and a stronger display. It retains the Flip’s durability enhancements too, with an IPX8 rating, strong metal sides and Gorilla Glass Victus. Samsung has come a long way since the original Fold was launched and subsequently delayed due to numerous issues with the build quality. The inner 7.6-inch display has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and this makes it a fine choice for gamers. Pair a Bluetooth controller and we think you’d be hard-pressed to found a better mobile gaming solution. The cameras are up there with the P50 Pocket as the best we’ve seen on a foldable, producing clear images in various conditions. We were less impressed with the under-display camera though, with this churning out blurry selfies. Reviewer: Alastair Stevenson Full Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review

Huawei P50 Pocket Best camera Trusted Score Pros Great camera

Distinctive foldable design

Large, sharp inner display Cons Very small outer screen

No access to Google Mobile Services

No 5G connectivity The Huawei P50 Pocket follows a similar blueprint to the Z Flip 3, using its foldable screen as a way of recreating a classic clamshell-style phone. Huawei’s entry isn’t as durable as Samsung’s and it lacks Google apps (we’ll delve deeper into this later) along with 5G but it does have a very good camera, excellent display and a lovely design. As is often the case with Huawei’s phones, the camera here is king. Our reviewer found Images were very good, packing in plenty of detail without adding too much post-processing. Colours remain natural and vivid. We also prefer the internal screen here to the one on the Samsung Z Flip 3, mostly down to the lack of a really obvious crease across the middle. Our reviewer commented on how immersive the 6.9-inch OLED screen was, especially when watching media. Sadly this phone does have a big issue, and that’s the lack of Google apps and no access to the Play Store. If you rely on Docs, Gmail and other big apps you’ll struggle here. It’s a shame, and Huawei’s own app alternatives still can’t quite match up with quality or quantity. Availability is an issue too, so you might have find innovative ways of finding this phone if you want to buy it. Reviewer: Peter Phelps Full review Review: Huawei P50 Pocket review

FAQS

Is Apple going to make a foldable phone? Apple hasn’t released or announced any intention to make a foldable phone yet, however rumours swirl that we’ll see a big play for this category from the Cupertino company in the coming years. For now, all the best foldable phones run on Android. What other foldable phones are coming out? This is likely going to be a busy year for foldable phones, with Samsung expected to launch a number of devices in its Z Fold and Z Flip line. There could also be another Moto Razr and Huawei has recently announced the Mate Xs 2.

Spec comparisons These are all powerful phones, with good specs. For pure spec-power though, the Z Fold 3 comes out on top. ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Wirless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 £949 $999 €1049 – AU$1499 Samsung 6.7 inches 128GB, 256GB 12MP + 12MP 10MP Yes IPX8 3300 mAh Yes Yes 72.2 x 166 x 6.9 MM 183 G B097TNNNN4 Android 11 2640 x 1080 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 888 8GB Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Gray, White, Pink Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 £1599 $1799 €1799 – AU$2499 Samsung 7.6 inches 256GB, 512GB 12MP + 12MP + 12MP 10MP + 4MP Yes IPX8 4400 mAh – – 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 MM 271 G – Android 11 2208 x 1768 – 120 Hz – Snapdragon 888 12GB Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver Huawei P50 Pocket Unavailable Unavailable €1299 Unavailable – Huawei 6.9 inches 256GB 40-megapixels 10.7-megapixels Yes Not Disclosed 4000 mAh – Yes 75.5 x 7.2 x 170 MM 190 G – EMUI 12 2700 x 1228 – 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 888 4G 8GB White, Black, Gold ›