Best Keyboard 2024: The top 6 gaming, mechanical and ergonomic picks

Keyboards, keyboards, keyboards – there were already a lot of different keyboards to choose from but, with hybrid working taking off in recent years, more manufacturers have gotten in on the action and the incumbents have more options than ever. Thankfully, we’re here to help you pick the best keyboard for you.

Whether you work in an office, have your own desk setup at home or like to head out and work at a coffee shop, there is a keyboard for you. Though, there is so much to consider, from many brands to a wide range of choices available within those brands. Then, you’ve got big decisions to make in terms of whether you want a wireless or wired model, a mechanical set of keys, a keyboard made for gaming, a smaller tenkeyless version and many other finer details to decide on.

Never fear though, the team here at Trusted Reviews has tested a whole bunch of keyboards across all of these key categories to decipher which is best for what type of person – as well as uncovering the duff ones that you don’t want to buy. We’ve tested all the big brands, from Asus, Logitech and Razer to lesser-known manufacturers, like Keychron, NuPhy and many more.

With each keyboard, we take an in-depth and expert look at its range of specifications, key features and compatibility. It’s then time to put it to the test, using it in our everyday lives so we can determine just how it will perform when it gets in your hands. Whether that’s discovering a subtle quirk that is only discoverable through actually using the product to working out how long it might take until finger fatigue sets in when you’re typing away.

We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we'll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs.



We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up.

Logitech MX Keys S Best overall keyboard Trusted Score Pros Modern, sleek looks

Comfortable tactile typing experience

Extensive software functionality Cons Expensive for a membrane keyboard

May not be enough of an upgrade for some Keyboards can be complex beasts but the Logitech MX Keys S is a champion of simplicity – ideal for office workers and productivity users alike. This isn’t a mechanical keyboard, so stick around to further down this list if that’s a requirement of yours, but this sleek and lightweight set of keys brings its own range of benefits. Despite its trim design, the scissor-acuated keypress is extremely comfortable while managing to bring a satisfying tactility to the party too. These add up to one of the best typing experiences around. Your joyous typing sessions won’t be cut short either, with 10 days on a single charge. Connectivity issues won’t stop you in your tracks either. You’ll find support for Bluetooth and Logitech’s speedy Logi Bolt receiver to get you connected – and there’s easy switching between three devices as well. Concerned such a slim keyboard can’t take a licking and keep on ticking? Pay no heed, as the MX Keys shows no signs of flexibility and dons a supremely sturdy frame. Unlike many gaming-focused keyboards, the design isn’t made for catching eyeballs, with a refined and sensible look that won’t look out of place in any office setting. Admittedly, the MX Keys S has barely changed since the original Logitech MX Keys. However, the main change is the introduction of Options+. Options+ is Logitech’s software that invites you to invest in its Smart Actions, which allow you to create macros to easily get your regular activities done fast. Think opening your frequently used webpages in Chrome or swiftly getting your favoured Spotify playlist going. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech MX Keys S review

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Best gaming keyboard Trusted Score Pros Good looks

Pre-lubed switches feel excellent

Vibrant RGB lighting Cons Fiddly and slow software The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless managed to score a near faultless 5-star review from us, alongside a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended badge, so you know you’re in for something good. While the Strix Scope II 96 Wireless doesn’t offer a lot of software customisation, it does come with a lot of choices when it comes to hardware. This model came kitted out with its own pre-lubricated NX Snow switches. Thanks to the lubrication, typing felt supremely smooth, with no form of scratchiness. This keyboard is also hot-swappable so you can use any switches you like, provided that they conform to the MX standard of a three or five-pin mounting. The Strix Scope II 96 Wireless provides a solid frame with a plastic chassis and metal top plate, with absolutely no deck flex to speak of. There is no miniature display but there are convenient measures elsewhere, including keycaps with dedicated sub-legends for controlling functions on the Windows Game Bar as well as a multi-function button for controlling media playback and lighting, which is a fantastic addition. In terms of endurance, the Strix Scope II 96 Wireless is also very impressive; Asus gives this keyboard a quoted battery life of up to 1500-hours when using the 2.4GHz receiver, so long that the RGB lighting is disabled. We didn’t need to charge this keyboard up a second time during our review period, so there is no fear of it suddenly disconnecting during an intensive gaming session. Download the ROG Armoury Crate software and you’re also welcome to customise the RGB lighting of the keyboard. It can be a little slow to use at times but overall, it offers the opportunity to customise the keyboard however you see fit, even going so far as to remap the keys. If you’re looking for a truly premium experience then the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless is very easy to recommend. It does come with a high price tag but all the customisation elements and sleek looks combine to make a very versatile keyboard that will work wonders for any gamer. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full Review: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

Logitech MX Mechanical Best mechanical keyboard Trusted Score Pros Great build quality

Responsive, tactile switches

Excellent battery life Cons Expensive

Lack of software-based customisation may not please some The Logitech MX Mechanical may not be the best of the best keyboard from the popular lifestyle brand but it’s our top recommendation for a mechanical keyboard available right now. If you’re after a mechanical keyboard then its likely the keypress that you’ve come here to hear about. You’ll be glad to discover that it’s simply excellent. The Tactile Quiet switches are glorious, and represent Logitech’s take on a low-profile form of Brown switches. The result is a short key travel that’s accompanied by a soft textile piece of feedback as you strike the key down. This may not suit the most competitive of gamers but it’s it true all-rounder with its ability to do the job for productivity users and many a casual gamer. The great typing is backed up by impressive battery life, strong connectivity capabilities and pleasing key backlighting. First off, Logitech claims a stunning 10 months of charge on this mechanical keyboard if you knock the backlighting on the head. Obviously, we didn’t have the testing time to put this claim to the test but, with the backlight, 15 days is Logitech’s aim and we found that to be pretty accurate. There is also Logitech’s Bolt receiver and Bluetooth Low Energy for a swift and reliable connection. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech MX Mechanical review

Keychron Q1 V2 Best customisable keyboard Trusted Score Pros Incredible build quality

Responsive MX Clear switches

Powerful software Cons Expensive (in some configurations)

RGB lighting won’t always shine through If you’ve dabbled in the world of mechanical and gaming keyboards, you may fancy trying out a dose of customisability. The Keychron Q1 V2 is the best option around. Before we get into the nooks and crannies of the excellent customisation capabilities of this keyboard, the incredible design needs highlighting. The Q1 V2 is a keyboard that is as sturdy as it is intelligently crafted. It comes in an aluminium case to strictly hold everything together and dons a retro look to its keys that oozes style. With a 75% layout, it isn’t going to take up a ton of your desk either. The keypress itself is, initially, brought to you through MX Clear keycaps. These heavier takes on the MX Brown switches give you a heavy dose of refreshing tactility. These particular switches may be a tad too slow for gaming but, fear not, we’re here for customisability – so whacking in some lighter switches could see this keyboard to the job for gamers too. Thankfully, and as you expect with a keyboard made to be customised, you can switch out the keys in a jiffy. It’s got a hot-swappable PCB and there’s no soldering required. You can simply add any MX-style keys as long as they have 3 or 5 pins on the bottom. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Keychron Q1 V2 review

Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile Best low-profile keyboard Trusted Score Pros Gorgeous looks

Smooth and snappy switches

Vivid RGB lighting Cons Armoury Crate is clunky Gaming keyboards don’t all have to be hefty beasts to offer up top performance, and this slimline Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile does a great job at dispelling the myth that they do. It’s our top pick for a low-profile keyboard. The size will immediately strike you, with a 65% layout and a body that’s just 25.5mm tall. As such, this is a great keyboard for gamers, or those who just want top tier small keyboard, on the go. Its looks are refreshingly eye-catching but understated too, with the white hue giving futuristic vibes along with options to customise the RGB to your tastes. But, you’re likely considering this keyboard because you want a quality typing experience wherever you are, and the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile delivers. It’s Asus RX Low Profile Red switches provide a snappy linear keypress that’s delightfully smooth. You’ll be satisfied whether you’re typing out an essay or enjoying a long gaming session. It can be an exceedingly long gaming session at that too, with up to 400-hours of battery life offered by this keyboard when RGB is turned off. Both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity are included here too. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full Review: Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile review

Logitech Wave Keys Best ergonomic keyboard Trusted Score Pros Good looks

Comfortable typing experience

Clever software

Not too expensive Cons Layout takes some getting used to

No backlighting may not please some The Logitech Wave Keys is all about comfort and support… and it delivers. This option from Logitech is our choice for the top ergonomic keyboard you can buy. The design is traditional ergonomic fare, with a wavy and sculted design aimed at providing maximum comfort. Despit the high-end comfort, it comes with a reasonable price of less than £70/$60. The plastic chassis feels impressives sturdy and the included wrist rest does a great job of removing unnecessary pressure. The Wave Keys also offers a more condensed layout that some ergonomic keyboard, making it a tad easier to store. The Wave Keys may not be a mechanical keyboard but the keypress remains suitably comfortable, even if it doesn’t offer something with more depth. The experience of using this type of keyboard will take some getting used to for the uninitiated but you can make swift progress if you use it consistently. This keyboard brings some impressive features, with clever Logitech Smart Actions software for streamlining how you interact with apps using your keyboard, there’s a handy set of function keys as well as a bundled Logi Bolt receiver for swift connection to 3 devices. But, there is Bluetooth as well if you fancy it. The Wave Keys is powered by AAA batteries and is rated to last up to a pleasing three years of use. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full Review: Logitech Wave Keys review

FAQs What is the most comfortable keyboard for working? Our favourite keyboard the Logitech MX Keys S, is great for working. It offers a long battery life and a comfortable typing experience while looking professional too. Are 60% keyboards better? If you’re considering not picking a full-size keyboard then you must be conscious of space. So, a 60% keyboard could suit you far better, and a smaller keyboard doesn’t typically mean reduced performance. They are a great space-saving option.