Best Tablet For Kids 2018: Great tablets for children

If you’re buying a tablet for your kids then here’s some of the best you can find right now

If you can afford it, the iPad Mini is the best overall kids’ tablet and one of a select few that’ll remain useful as they get older. If you’re on a tighter budget the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a durable tablet full of features that’s currently Trusted Reviews‘ recommended affordable kids’ tablet.

How we test kids tablets

Every kids’ tablet we test goes through our standard set of benchmark, screen and battery tests. All the tablets are then given to a child (or children) in the target age bracket, which inevitably gives it a much better durability test than we ever could. The kids use that tablet day to day for at least two weeks, ensuring it gets past the novelty period, any issues are discovered, and all real-world uses are explored.

Amazon Fire 10 HD Kids Edition

Pros:

Great screen

Dedicated kids software

Durable case

Cons:

Could be too large for some kids

Only available in 32GB

Like other Fire Kids Edition tablets this is pretty much just a normal Fire tablet packaged alongside a durable case and a few software tweaks. it has the same 1080 x 1200 10.1-inch panel, 32GB storage and plastic build.

What Amazon has added in a rubbery protective case in either blue or pink and a year of access to its dedicated Prime for Kids service, This lets your children download, watch and play age-appropriate content from Amazon’s vast library.

iPad Mini 2

Pros:

Great screen (for a kids tablet)

Premium design

Good battery life

Cons:

More expensive than the competition

Lack of Touch ID

The iPad Mini 2 may not be the newest tiny tablet from Apple, but it’s the best value for money at the moment.

The Apple tablet is an expensive investment and it’s not exactly built to be thrown all over the place, but if you invest in a decent tough case like the iSpeck iGuy it can be made kid-friendly. If you have a little extra cash to burn, it’s also got a decent stock of toy add-ons, like the educational OSMO starter kit.

The iPad Mini 2’s iOS 9 operating system also has a host of parental features that actually make the iPad Mini more suitable to hand over to your kids. You will be able to restrict the Safari web browser from showing adult content and the ability to install apps. Additionally, you can disable access to explicit content if you don’t want them to listen to music, podcasts with rude words or more adult-themed TV shows.

With access to the App Store there’s a wealth of child-friendly games, apps and ebooks to buy and download. If you can afford to spend a little more, the iPad Mini is a tablet both parents and children can use, though it’s probably better suited to slightly older children.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Pros:

Tons of top-quality content

2-year no-quibble warranty

Sturdy case

Good battery life

Cons:

No screen protector

No offline video viewing

Amazon once again makes the best dedicated tablet for kids, adding a sturdy bumper case and lots of content to its Fire HD 8 slate. Buy this tablet and you’ll not only get an impressive 12-hour battery, decent 8-inch display and 32GB of storage, but also a 12-month subscription to the Fire For Kids service that packs in books and TV shows aimed at children.

We’d have liked to see an included screen-protector along with that bumper case, though, and none of the Fire For Kids video can be stored offline. Still, this is an excellent tablet.

Kurio Smart

Pros:

Detachable keyboard

Runs on Windows 10

Free year of Office 365

Motion sensor

Cons:

Below average camera resolutions

No USB Port

The Kurio Smart breaks the trend for children’s tablets, taking the form of a Windows 10-powered slate with a detachable keyboard. Arguably it offers the best compromise of any tablet on our list, being as adept at work as it is for play.

Design-wise this tablet is distinctive, with bright blue and white plastic featuring heavily. When it comes to features, though, it’s basic. Neither the tablet nor the dock include a full-size USB port. On the plus side, there is an HDMI connector, for doing homework on a larger screen.

The built-in screen has a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution, and while this shows itself in a bright panel with responsive touch controls, it will prove frustratingly low for anyone with ambitions of multi-tasking.

It isn’t particularly powerful either. The quad-core Intel Atom processor will be pushed to its limits with only a few web browsing tabs and applications open, but it will easily handle a few basic games and meet most children’s needs.

Battery life is excellent; in long-term testing with a child who uses it every day, we’ve found it lasts between six and seven hours on a single charge, although you should still carry the power supply with you when possible.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Pros:

Rugged case

Masses of children’s content

Great no-quibble 2-year warranty

Cons:

Can’t watch video offline

Battery life could be better

No screen protector

We reviewed the Amazon Fire 7 tablet and were pretty impressed. The tablet is cheap, compact and offers reasonable – if not stellar – performance.

With the Kids Edition, Amazon has bundled the original tablet with a chunky blue or pink case, access to Fire For Kids Unlimited content store and, most importantly, a two-year accidental damage warranty.

It’s an all-in-one package for which you pay a premium, but it’s definitely worth the money if this will be your children’s primary entertainment device.

The tablet has a 7-inch, 1024 x 600 IPS screen, which is good enough for most content – although we did find reading smaller text a bit of a chore. Battery life is only OK: you can expect around eight hours of modest usage, although this will halve if you’re playing a game.

The Fire for Kids app is excellent, with a store full of content that you can trust will be suitable for children under eight years old. Here you can also set time limits on certain activities. If you want to encourage your child to read, for example, you set a target for the amount of time spent reading.

You get a full year of access to the store, after which it will cost £3.99 per month if you don’t have Amazon Prime, or £1.99 per month if you do. This can be changed to a set of four children for £7.99 and £4.99 respectively.

As far as one-stop-shops go, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is a terrific choice, but it is undoubtedly expensive.

LeapFrog Epic

Pros:

Perfect size for small hands

Squarely aimed at the youngest tablet users

LeapSearch browser offers expert curated pages

Enables multiple user profiles

Cons:

No accidental damage cover included

Screen quality could be better

Pricey own-brand apps

The LeapFrog Epic is ideal for children under five. It offers a robust design and a very simple, Android-powered user interface. It’s basic, though, so its lifespan will be limited, both in terms of it entertaining a child beyond a certain age and its technical capabilities too.

First-party LeapFrog apps are available for the device, but these are quite expensive and we actually found that side-loading the Amazon Appstore was a better bet with this device.

The 7-inch screen has a resolution of just 1,024 x 600. This is incredibly low, and the actual quality of the panel isn’t great either, displaying fairly muted colours.

On the plus side, is the ability to create multiple user profiles for several children – something that became a standard part of Android tablets a couple of years ago.

With five hours of battery life, it will easily see younger children through only one sitting, but we’d advice regularly charging it anyway.

Those are our top picks of the best tablets for kids. If you want to know more about what to look out for when buying a tablet for kids then read on.

Best tablets for kids buying guide

The children’s tablet market isn’t huge, so picking a slate that’s right for your child is actually fairly difficult. While some manufacturers have started to market budget tablets as child-friendly, and other brands pitch products directly at children, they don’t always offer the best deal. To help any parent on the market for a kid-friendly tablet, we’ve sifted through the top-rated tablets to bring you five options that are sure to delight any child.

Aside from cost, the primary criteria for choosing a kids’ tablet should be its build quality. Not only does it need to have a decent chassis surrounded by a slightly rugged material, but an official, IP-certified splash-proof rating – such as IP52 – will be a welcome addition too.