Best Accessories for iPhone 2023: Use these to upgrade your iPhone experience
If you’re a proud iPhone user looking to bolster the iOS experience with the help of an accessory or two then you’ve come to the right place.
Apple manufactures some of our favourite smartphones, and whether you’re sporting a compact iPhone 13 Mini or a powerful iPhone 14 Pro, there’s a lot to like about the iOS experience and everything that comes with the ecosystem.
As with any great phone however, the experience can always be improved with the help of accessories and in Apple’s case, there is an almost dizzying amount of iPhone accessories out there to help you make the most of your handset.
To see which accessories made the cut, just keep reading on, but if you’re still in the process of buying an iPhone and aren’t too sure over which one to get then you can also check out our best iPhone round-up.
Best Accessories for iPhone at a glance:
- Best wireless earbuds for iPhone: Apple AirPods Pro 2 – check price
- Best mic for iPhone: Hollyland Lark C1 – check price
- Best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone: Apple AirTag – check price
- Best camera grip for iPhone: ShiftCam SnapGrip – check price
How we test
Every device included in the list below has been properly tested and used for an extended period by one of our product experts. We don’t review phones based purely on specs or a manufacturer’s claims, and we compare them against competing products to ensure that you get the best overview possible.
- Excellent ANC
- Rich, warm sound
- Charging case gets some neat features
- Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only
- Easy to use
- Fantastic audio quality
- Strong wireless connection
- Dispels background noise really well
- ANC mode noticeably affects audio quality
- Some distortion found in louder environments
- Ties in excellently with iOS and the huge Find My network
- Precision Finding is a neat trick
- Pretty affordable
- The tracking is very good
- Design isn’t particularly well thought out in a number of ways
- Accessories required for basic functionality
- No sharing of AirTags between family members
- Feels great to use
- Easy to adjust the orientation
- Charges your phone
- Doubles as a stand
- Expensive for what it is
- Doesn’t quite work with ultra-wide cameras
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Best wireless earbuds for iPhone
Pros
- Excellent ANC
- Rich, warm sound
- Charging case gets some neat features
Cons
- Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only
If you use an iPhone as your daily driver then it’s almost universally understood that you’re also going to pick up a pair of AirPods to go with your handset at some point. This is down to how seamlessly AirPods work with iOS, particularly if you’re also subscribed to Apple Music.
Of course, while there are a handful of choices if you do decide to put some money down for a pair of Apple’s own-brand earbuds, there are none that we can more easily recommends than the AirPods Pro 2.
Built upon on the already fantastic foundations of their predecessors, the AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most robust sounding pair of earbuds yet, as they bring out incredible clarity and depth in almost any genre you care to listen to, and they work brilliantly with Spatial Audio on compatible tracks.
The features beyond audio quality have also been expanded too. For starters it’s now possible to change the volume by sliding your finger up and down the stem which works a lot better than the gesture controls from the original AirPods Pro.
The earbuds themselves, as well as the charging case, are also easier to find if they are misplaced thanks to the included U1 chip, the same one found in Apple AirTags. This means that you can pinpoint exactly where your buds have gotten to, down to 0.1ft.
Reviewer: Max Parker
Full review: Apple AirPods Pro 2
Hollyland Lark C1
Best mic for iPhone
Pros
- Easy to use
- Fantastic audio quality
- Strong wireless connection
- Dispels background noise really well
Cons
- ANC mode noticeably affects audio quality
- Some distortion found in louder environments
When it comes to recording voice notes, the iPhone’s built-in mic can do the job just fine but if you’re looking to shoot video content then it leaves a lot to be desired. For any content creators looking to extract professional level audio from their iPhone, the Hollyland Lark C1 is an excellent and surprisingly affordable option.
The bundled receiver plugs straight into the iPhone’s Lightning port and there are two wireless mics included in the charging case so you can record a conversation in a moment’s notice if you need to.
The mics themselves have a clip-on attachment at the rear so they can stay in place on a piece of clothing without getting in the way. The whole set-up has an unbelievable range of up to 650ft which is more than enough distance for you to get creative with your shots.
If you’re recording in the middle of a busy area then you can toggle the active noise cancellation mode which keeps any background noise at bay. Unfortunately, toggling this mode does affect the quality of any dialogue you intend to record, so we don’t recommend using it regularly but it can be handy on occasion.
Each mic has a battery life of about eight-hours which is more than enough to get your through a day’s worth of filming, and the aforementioned charging case can extend that duration up to 32-hours.
Reviewer: Thomas Deehan
Full review: Hollyland Lark C1
Apple AirTag
Best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone
Pros
- Ties in excellently with iOS and the huge Find My network
- Precision Finding is a neat trick
- Pretty affordable
- The tracking is very good
Cons
- Design isn’t particularly well thought out in a number of ways
- Accessories required for basic functionality
- No sharing of AirTags between family members
We’ve all misplaced our wallet and keys at some point or another so if you’re looking to pick up a Bluetooth tracker to keep a better eye on your possessions then the Apple AirTag is easily the best option for iPhone users.
The reason for this is because AirTags work seamlessly with Apple’s Find My network, so if another iPhone or iPad user happens to walk past your lost AirTag then you’ll be pinged its location via the Find My app, which you can then use to track it down.
Unlike a lot of other Bluetooth trackers, there isn’t any guesswork involved with tracking down the precise location of your AirTag either. Thanks to the built-in U1 chip (which also appears on the AirPods Pro 2), you can pinpoint the Tag’s location down to 0.1ft.
It is worth bearing in mind however that there isn’t a loop or a grip on the AirTag that can allow to be immediately attached to your possessions. Instead, you’ll have to pick up a separate AirTag holder which can end up costing you a bit more than most trackers when you total everything up, but for the AirTag’s additional expertise, it’s worth the price of entry.
Reviewer: Max Parker
Full review: Apple AirTag
ShiftCam SnapGrip
Best camera grip for iPhone
Pros
- Feels great to use
- Easy to adjust the orientation
- Charges your phone
- Doubles as a stand
Cons
- Expensive for what it is
- Doesn’t quite work with ultra-wide cameras
After the major camera overhaul that Apple introduced on the iPhone 11 and has continued to refine in the years since, iPhones have become noteworthy for their highly dependable camera set-ups. They may be bested by the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for zoom capabilities and detail, but iPhones can produce consistently reliable shots which, for amateur photographers, can be a blessing.
Part of the iPhone’s photographic abilities comes down to its computational processing, but the actual feeling of taking pictures on a smartphone in general can feel somewhat lacking compared to the feeling of a dedicated camera in your hands. The ShiftCam SnapGrip aims to remedy this by adding a tactile camera grip to the back of the iPhone.
The SnapGrip uses a MagSafe design so that it can magnetically snap to the back of the iPhone in a pinch, and the texturised handle makes the phone feel more secure in your hand. The shutter button on top of the grip has a satisfying feel to it, and while it might not sound like much, the sheer presence of a physical button makes the process of taking pictures feel more engaging.
Because it uses a MagSafe design, you can position the grip to take photos vertically or horizontally, so you don’t have to worry if you prefer to shoot vertical content for social media. The handle even has enough weight to it that it can be used as a makeshift stand when you need it to. Just prop it upright on a desk, attach the iPhone to it and voila.
As an extra cherry on top, the SnapGrip also doubles as a battery pack – just press the small power button located next to the shutter and the SnapGrip will start charging your phone wirelessly.
One downside to the SnapGrip is that, for a fairly minimalist accessory, it doesn’t come cheap but if you love to use your iPhone for taking pictures then it’s an easy one to recommend as it elevates the photo experience overall.
Reviewer: Thomas Deehan
Full review: ShiftCam SnapGrip
We also considered…
We’ve reviewedSee all reviews
You might like…
FAQs
No – MagSafe only works with iPhone 12 and above, so anything that predates that phone cannot be used with MagSafe.