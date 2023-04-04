Best Accessories for iPhone 2023: Use these to upgrade your iPhone experience

Pros Feels great to use

Easy to adjust the orientation

Charges your phone

Doubles as a stand Cons Expensive for what it is

Doesn’t quite work with ultra-wide cameras

After the major camera overhaul that Apple introduced on the iPhone 11 and has continued to refine in the years since, iPhones have become noteworthy for their highly dependable camera set-ups. They may be bested by the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for zoom capabilities and detail, but iPhones can produce consistently reliable shots which, for amateur photographers, can be a blessing.

Part of the iPhone’s photographic abilities comes down to its computational processing, but the actual feeling of taking pictures on a smartphone in general can feel somewhat lacking compared to the feeling of a dedicated camera in your hands. The ShiftCam SnapGrip aims to remedy this by adding a tactile camera grip to the back of the iPhone.

The SnapGrip uses a MagSafe design so that it can magnetically snap to the back of the iPhone in a pinch, and the texturised handle makes the phone feel more secure in your hand. The shutter button on top of the grip has a satisfying feel to it, and while it might not sound like much, the sheer presence of a physical button makes the process of taking pictures feel more engaging.

Because it uses a MagSafe design, you can position the grip to take photos vertically or horizontally, so you don’t have to worry if you prefer to shoot vertical content for social media. The handle even has enough weight to it that it can be used as a makeshift stand when you need it to. Just prop it upright on a desk, attach the iPhone to it and voila.

As an extra cherry on top, the SnapGrip also doubles as a battery pack – just press the small power button located next to the shutter and the SnapGrip will start charging your phone wirelessly.

One downside to the SnapGrip is that, for a fairly minimalist accessory, it doesn’t come cheap but if you love to use your iPhone for taking pictures then it’s an easy one to recommend as it elevates the photo experience overall.

Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: ShiftCam SnapGrip