Madden NFL 18: Online co-op makes a welcome return this year

Madden NFL 18 is coming later this year, courtesy of Electronic Arts. The annual football franchise is poised to offer better visuals, enhanced gameplay and realistic physics – all powered by DICE’s Frostbite engine. Details for this year’s entry have begun surfacing ahead of E3 2017, and we bring them all together in one place.

Read on for all the details on Madden NFL 18’s release date, gameplay, trailers, EA access trial, cover star and more.

Madden NFL 18 release date – When is it coming out?

Madden NFL 18 is coming to PS4, Xbox One on August 25, Electronic Arts has confirmed.

Madden NFL 18 EA Access – Is there a trial?

Yes! Xbox One and PC players subscribed to EA Access can play a 10-hour trial of Madden NFL 18 from August 17. Members are also entitled to a 10% discount on digital copies of the game.

Madden NFL 18 cover athlete – Who is it?

Electronic Arts confirmed that New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will grace the box art of this year’s entry.

“The Madden NFL 18 cover is a great honour for me,” said Brady in a press release.

“Especially since I've been playing the game growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I'm not one to believe in curses, so I'm ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn't stand a chance!!!”

Madden NFL 18 gameplay – How does it play?

EA is set to have the global gameplay premiere for Madden NFL 18 during its EA Play event at E3 2017. This will also see the reveal of a brand-new mode that will supposedly innovate upon existing mechanics.

Online co-op will return in Madden NFL 18, and this time it'll play an important part in Madden Ultimate Team. This will come in the form of a new mode known as MUT Squads. This 2 to 6 player co-op mode makes direct use of your Ultimate Team line-ups. You can also choose 3v3 and play with all of your friends or use online matchmaking to fill any awkward empty spots in your team. You can find more details over on EA's official blog.

Madden NFL 18 trailer – How does it look?

You can check out the debut trailer below:

Madden NFL 18 Limited Edition – What’s in it?

Madden NFL 18 will launch with two distinct versions: Standard and G.O.A.T. The standard edition will include the following content:

Madden NFL 18 game

Choice of Ultimate Team elite player

Five Ultimate Team Squad Packs

The G.O.A.T bundle is a little more substantial:

All SE content

Five G.O.A.T players for Ultimate Team

Three days early access to the full game

Are you a big Madden fan? Let us know in the comments.