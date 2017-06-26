Everything you need to know about Code Vein, including all the details on release date, gameplay news, trailers and much more.

From Software’s iconic Dark Souls series has inspired other similar titles since its launch. Lords of The Fallen, The Surge, Salt and Sanctuary. All of these are great games in their own right, yet none of them quite live up to the original idea.

Bandai Namco’s Code Vein is the latest, a Soulsborne-inspired romp set in a post-apocalyptic anime world. With the Dark Souls series finished, at least for now, this could be the next best thing.

What is Code Vein?

Code Vein is a third-person action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. Developed by the minds behind the God Eater series, it will combine challenging combat with a massively interconnected world for players to explore. In Code Vein you play as beings known as Revenants. These are vampire-like people who must feast on blood to power special abilities known as gifts.

Related: Bloodborne 2 wishlist

Code Vein release date – when is it coming out?

Bandai Namco has Code Vein slated for a 2018 release. Which platforms it will launch for remains unknown, with PS4, Xbox One and PC being the most likely candidates. By the time 2018 comes around, the Xbox One X will also be available, so we'd also hope for a release on that console.

Code Vein gameplay – how does it play?

Code Vein has you playing as a vampiric revenant tasked with defeating demonic creatures scattered across a ruined world. You aren’t alone, though. Using a companion system you can recruit an ally to fight with and travel alongside you. By having a cheeky drink of blood you gain access to a range of supernatural powers.

Known as gifts, these can be customised and upgraded depending on your preferred playstyle. Judging by the trailer, they can also have an impact on your appearance, too. How heavy the customization extends remains to be seen, as it seems voice acting will play a heavy role in Code Vein’s bleak narrative.

Related: Best RPGs

Related: Persona 5 Review

The debut trailer only provides us with a few brief moments of what appears to be actual gameplay. As expected, it looks as if Dark Souls and Bloodborne have been thrown into a wardrobe full of anime tropes. The melodic combination of attack and defense is paramount to your success, with players requiring a keen sense of patience to take down enemies. Dynamic exploration is also encouraged, with many areas in Code Vein covered in ice, flames and urban decay from whatever event brought everything to ruin.

Code Vein trailer - how does it look?

The first trailer for Code Vein is here. It provides a tasty glimpse at the setting, story, and few brief snippets of gameplay.

E3 2017 saw another trailer for Code Vein during Microsoft's E3 briefing:

Does Code Vein look like your cup of tea? Let us know in the comments.