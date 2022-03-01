Best of MWC 2022: Our favourite phones, laptops and more from the show

MWC (Mobile World Congress) is one of the biggest tech shows in any phone fans’ calendar and after a few years of disruption, it’s back for 2022. We’ve been out in force at the show, dashing through the halls to find the latest and greatest tech that’s on offer.

While once known as a smartphone show, MWC 2022 in its current form is a little more diverse with plenty of laptops, tablets and more getting a share of the limelight.

There are hundreds of products on show, but we’ve whittled it down and chosen a few of the best things we’ve seen at the show.

Realme GT2 Pro

Realme calls the GT2 Pro its first flagship device and it certainly seems like that is a fair boast. This £599 device sports a number of unique additions that should help it stand out in such a crowded market.

The back, for instance, has a papery finish that feels nice and textured. It might be plastic, but it really is one of the nicest plastic phones we’ve held in a long time. The screen is unique too, being the only flat LTPO 2.0 1440p panel around – a change from the usual curved screens we see a lot.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The GT2 Pro ticks a lot of other boxes too. There’s 65w fast charging with a charger included, three years of software updates promised and a duo of 50-megapixel cameras on the back.

Huawei MatePad Paper

Huawei graces this list twice, though it’s the MatePad Pro that stands out as the brand’s most unique product. The MatePad Paper is a bit like a superpowered Kindle, offering an e-ink display for comfortable reading and pen support for doodling, sketching and note-taking. Those notes can then be turned into text and searched through too.

It runs the same HarmonyOS as many of Huawei’s products, so there should be app support and deep integration with phones like the P50 Pocket, The only other product we’ve seen offering similar features is the Remarkable 2 tablet, which we fell in love with when we reviewed it many moons ago.

Max Parker, Editor “I love the MatePad Paper – and that’s saying something considering I only spent a short time with the device on the MWC show floor. It’s light, feels great to write on and that spacious screen really sets it apart from other e-reader devices.”

Honor Magic 4 Pro

Honor has had a new lease of life since separating fully from Huawei. We’ve seen foldables and, of course, the return of Google Play and all the apps that come with it. The Magic 4 Pro is a more traditional flagship, but it still packs some impressive features.

The Magic 4 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Its screen is similarly high-end, being a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. The triple camera system on the back offers 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide lenses, plus a 64-megapixel shooter that has a 100x digital zoom capability (and 3.5 optical zoom).

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

Samsung’s sleek Galaxy Book 2 Pro is an impressive laptop, complete with Intel’s 12th-gen chipset inside and an excellent AMOLED display.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The addition of 5G helps it stand out from other laptops on the market and the constant connection should make this an ideal choice for those working on the go. There’s also fast 65w charging, a reported 21 hours of battery life and a choice of black or white colourways.

Gemma Ryles, Staff Writer “The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a remarkably lightweight laptop that you can pick up with one hand, making it a great on-the-go machine. Packing the latest 12th-generation Intel processor, an AMOLED display, and 5G support, the spec sheet here is nothing to sniff at.”

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Launched just before MWC kicked off, the X5 Pro is a high-end Android phone that rivals the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for spec dominance. The phone has a smooth, heavily glossy finish and a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display along with all the usual top-class internals you’d expect like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

On the back, there’s a fantastic ultra wide camera, a strong main camera and zoom tucked inside a beautifully designed camera housing. All in all, this is going to be one of the phones to beat in 2022.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Huawei MateBook E (2022)

Huawei’s second product to bag an award is this Windows 11 2-in-1 that feels like a notable upgrade over its predecessor. The OLED 12.6-inch display is full of colour and impressively immersive, making this an ideal choice for catching up on Netflix shows.

There’s stylus support too and the bundled (in certain regions) keyboard cover has a spacious trackpad and plenty of key travel for a comfortable writing experience.

Max Parker, Editor “I like a lot of things about the Huawei MateBook E, from the sleek design to the really nice OLED display. If battery life and performance match up then could well be a strong Surface Pro 8 rival.”

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s may look like a generic business laptop from the outside, but inside it’s packing the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip, enabling an abundance of exciting features. Lenovo claims its new laptop can last up to 28 hours on a single charge, while the excellent thermal performance removes the need of a fan, taking the weight down to an ultra-portable 1.04kg.

Factor in support for 5G (both sub-6GHz and mmWave) and you’ve got a cutting-edge laptop that seemingly excels at on-the-go work.

Ryan Jones, Computing Editor “We’ll have to wait until we can secure a review sample to determine whether the Snapdragon chip can compete with the latest from AMD and Intel – as well as whether it can play nice with Windows this time round – but this is still nevertheless one of the most exciting laptops of MWC 2022.”

Poco X4 Pro

Poco continues its fantastic record of releasing spec-packed affordable phones with the X4 Pro. This model packs a smooth 120Hz OLED display, a 108MP main camera sensor and a mid-range Snapdragon 5G chipset. With a price set below £300, this could certainly be one of the best cheap phones around.