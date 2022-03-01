 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Pro 10 confirmed for March with pure OxygenOS

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus has confirmed that the Pro 10 will be rolling out globally before the end of the month, and has revealed that it’s ditching plans to unify its OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS.

The company’s latest flagship phone has been available in China since January. Unusually, however, we haven’t heard a peep about a global rollout – until now.

As February ticks over into March, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that we’ll be seeing the OnePlus 10 Pro in North America, India, and Europe “by the end of March 2022”. The phone will be on display at MWC in Barcelona from today to March 3.

Lau also revealed an important point on the OnePlus Pro 10’s software. Since the OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China running Oppo’s ColorOS, we’ve all been wondering how the global model’s software would shape up. It had been claimed that we’d be seeing the first new unified OS, combining the two.

Now it appears that fan backlash has prompted OnePlus to have a rethink. Lau has revealed that OxygenOS and ColorOS will “remain separate” with their “own distinct properties”, though they will still running on the same codebase “to allow for faster updates and better build quality”.

The result of that will be a global OnePlus 10 Pro that runs on the new OxygenOS 13, with the operating system’s famously “fast and smooth experience, burdenless design, and ease of use” and an experience that’s “close to stock Android and oriented towards usage globally”.

OxygenOS 13 will also retain its “unique visual design and a range of exclusive customization features”.

You might like…

Oppo Find X5 Pro Review

Oppo Find X5 Pro Review

Max Parker 5 days ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
OnePlus 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 9 Pro Review

Max Parker 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.