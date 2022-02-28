Nokia C2 and C21 Plus could redefine cheap phones in 2022

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia branded Android phones, has announced a pair of new smartphones, which could rule the cheap phone roost in 2022.

The brand new Nokia C-Series phones, revealed today at MWC 2022, cost just £75 and £100 and could be highly tempting for people seeking a second smartphone, or to replace their handset without breaking the bank.

Nokia C2 2nd

The £74.99 Nokia C2 second generation lands in the UK in May and offers all-day battery life from the 2,400mAh cell and 5.7-inch HD display. There’s no word on which chipset the company is using, but you can get up to 32GB of storage and 2GB RAM. There’s Android minus UI interference and two years of quarterly security updates.

The single lens rear camera is only 5-megapixels, while the selfie camera is a mere 2-megapixels, but you can’t expect much more at this price point. The Nokia C2 second generation arrives in Dark Blue and Warm Grey from May.

Nokia C21 Plus

The Nokia C21 Plus (main pic), on the other hand, boosts the spec sheet significantly for another twenty-five notes. It promises two days of battery life from the 4,000mAh cell, while still boarding a 6.5-inch HD Plus display. Nokia also says it’ll rock a metal chassis with an IP52 rating for decent production against the elements.

The Nokia C21 Plus also arrives with a 13-megapixel dual camera, with Panorama and Portrait modes, and a clean version of Android minus too much custom UI interference. There’ll also be quarterly security updates for two years. The phone is protected by a fingerprint sensor and face unlock too.

Again, Nokia is staying mum about the chipset, but it can be configured with uptown 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

It will be on sale in the UK from late April in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey and starts at £99.99. Nokia is also outing some Nokia Comfort Earbuds and Nokia Clarity Earbuds today, with pricing to be confirmed.