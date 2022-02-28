 large image

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is officially dead, but in name only

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has officially confirmed what may of us have known for the last couple of years – the longstanding Galaxy Note series is now dead, but in name only!

In an interview at MWC 2022, a Samsung executive said that although there’ll be no more Galaxy Note phones launched in the future, the range will live on as the Ultra version within the Galaxy S series.

In comments to Dailian (spied and translated by 9to5Google), Samsung’s head of mobile experience, Roh Tae-moon said: “The Galaxy Note… will come out as ‘Ultra’”. The statement is brief, but clear: there’ll be no more Note phones, but you can still get all their hallmarks through Samsung’s true flagship Ultra phones.

Our review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra makes clear the phone is designed to cater to longtime Galaxy Note fans, offering an S Pen which can be inserted within the handset. It also imports many of the UI features Samsung pioneered with the Note series in the first place.

Our own Max Parker said the phone was “basically a refinement of the last Galaxy Note phone rather than an evolution of the design I loved on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. If you appreciated the DNA of the Note line you’ll love this.”

Max wasn’t a fan, because everything felt a little too boxy to him, but there’ll be Note loyalists who’ll love the spiritual lineage of the phone continuing within the Galaxy S-Series flagship range. The Note could also live on through the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, also rumoured to include the S Pen stylus that once distinguished the Note series from the pack.

The last actual device in the range was the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which launched in 2020 and looked like a series running out of steam. Are you happy that Samsung is keeping the spirit of the Galaxy Note alive? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

