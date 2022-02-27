Huawei unveils Kindle and Surface Pro 8 rivals at MWC 2022

We’re in Barcelona and MWC 2022 has well and truly kicked off with Huawei announcing a load of new tech at the mobile-focused show.

While we’d typically expect some smartphone or Android tablet action from Huawei at MWC, this year is a little different.

The headline products include an OLED display-toting MateBook E Windows 11 slate, MateBook X Pro (2022) laptop and the MatePad Paper – a Kindle-like device made for reading.

Pricing and release dates for all these products remain unavailable. We’ll update this story when we know more.

MateBook E (2022)

This might not be Huawei’s first 2-in-1 hybrid device, but it certainly feels like its most high-end.

The big upgrade here is the screen. It’s now an OLED 12.3-inch display with good colour accuracy and a reported 600 nits of brightness. It supports the M Pencil too, so you can doodle or use this to make notes.

Inside you’ll find a choice of Intel 11th gen chipsets, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Huawei has improved the speakers, added a better mic array and popped a fast 65w charger into the box too.

MatePad Paper

This is, for us, the most interesting new release from Huawei. The MatePad Paper is a bit like a Kindle, but supercharged. It has a 10.3-inch e-paper screen for, as Huawei describes it, paper-like reading along with a textured surface.

There’s support for a stylus accessory too, with 26ms latency and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. You’ll be able to turn your handwritten notes into text ones and record voice data at the same time. This sounds like it would make for an excellent notebook replacement.

Huawei claims it’ll last four weeks on standby, it runs Harmony OS for (hopefully) adequate app support, 64GB storage, Wi-Fi 6 and a fingerprint-toting lock button.

The MatePad Paper will cost €499 and will come with the second-generation M-Pencil.

MateBook X Pro (2022)



Huawei’s flagship laptop has received a number of upgrades for its 2022 iteration, including a larger 3120 x 2080 14.2-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s now a six-speaker array too, 90w charging and an all-new cooling system. Inside you’ll find Intel 11th gen chipsets.

One nice design change sees the webcam moved from inside the keyboard to the top of the bezel. We’re less excited about the lack of Thunderbolt 4.

MateStation X

Dodgy name aside, the MateStation X looks like a tempting product for those who want an iMac running Windows 11.

This all-in-one desktop has a 4K 28.2-inch display which covers 98% of the P3 colour gamut, 500 degrees of brightness and a nice 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen is touch-sensitive too – you won’t find that on an iMac.

The MateStation X is powered by Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors, with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

The Huawei MateStation X costs €2,199, with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. We will be sure to update this article when we know the pricing in the UK and US.