New Poco X4 Pro 5G offers true flagship specs at an incredibly low price

Poco has unveiled two new devices that twin highly impressive specifications with an unbelievably low price. Here’s all the information you need on the Poco X4 Pro 5G and the Poco M4 Pro.

For quite some time, Poco has been a favourite brand of some Android enthusiasts, with their phones frequently offering excellent specifications for a very reasonable price; just take the Poco F3 or Poco X3 Pro for example. With its latest generation of handsets unveiled at MWC 2022, Poco may well have outdone itself once again.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is the top-tier handset from the recent launch, and the specifications show that this is clearly a device worthy of serious consideration.

Its 6.67-inch AMOLED display has a 2400x1080p resolution and a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, while it also supports both a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The camera specifications are also impressive, being led by a 108-megapixel main sensor (which will perform 9-in-1 pixel binning), an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel micro camera. On the front, housed in a holepunch notch, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

This device runs on a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which should deliver decent performance along with 5G connectivity, and in the top-spec model this is supported by 8GB of RAM (enhanced by 3GB of ROM via Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology). The battery capacity is 5000mAh, and it is rechargeable by 67W fast-charging.

More eyebrow raising than any one of those specifications is the price, which starts at just €299 (~£249) for the 6GB RAM & 128GB storage variant, and moves up to €349 (~£292) for the version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There will be three available colours: Laser Black (shown above), Laser Blue, and Laser Yellow.

Having had a brief amount of time with my hands on the Poco X4 Pro, I’ve been very satisfied with both the screen and the main camera, both of which seemed to perform very well. The ultrawide camera has, so far, been a little less impressive; but overall this looks like an excellent package for the startlingly low price that is quoted.

Poco M4 Pro

There’s another handset on the way from Poco, and although it’s a more modest option it still looks promising.

The Poco M4 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, and this has a 90Hz refresh rate with 180Hz touch sampling. Its triple camera system is led by a 64-megapixel sensor, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens that has 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Once again, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

This device runs on a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, and packs a 5000mAh battery that you can juice back up with 33W fast-charging.

Available in Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow colour options, the starting price is €219 (~£183) for the 6GB RAM & 128GB storage variant, rising to €269 (~£225) for the 8GB RAM & 256GB storage option.