First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a remarkably lightweight laptop that you can pick up with one hand, making it a great on-the-go machine. Packing the latest 12th-generation Intel processor, an AMOLED display, and 5G support, the spec sheet here is nothing to sniff at.

Key Features 12th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipsets This laptop comes with 12th-generation Intel chips, which provides a speedy and responsive performance.

Extremely lightweight The 15.6-inch variation of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in at only 1.17kg, making it a great choice for on-the-go work.

Windows 11 This laptop comes with Windows 11 preinstalled.

Introduction

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro was announced at MWC 2022, boasting an extremely lightweight design and the latest Intel 12th-generation processors.

This attractive new notebook launched alongside the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and has a similar aesthetic to the Galaxy Book Pro from 2021, but with a beefed-up specs sheet.

This article will cover the first impressions I had when using the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and how it fared during casual tasks like browsing the web and watching media. This is not a full review and we won’t be going into detail on the battery or the performance, since I didn’t spend enough time with the device.

Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a starting price of $1049.99 over in the US, which is pretty reasonable for a laptop with these specs.

However, if you plan on upgrading the processor to an i7 chip, or increasing the likes of RAM and storage space, then the cost will start to spiral upwards. Over in the US, the new laptop will launch on 1 April 2022, with preorders beginning on 18 March.

Samsung hasn’t revealed UK pricing or release details just yet, although we’ll be sure to keep you updated on that front once we hear more.

Design and keyboard

Lightwight and portable

Sturdy feeling

Sleek design but prone to smudges

The first thing you notice about the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is how incredibly lightweight it is. Coming in at only 1.17kg, it can be easily picked up with only one hand. It would make a great laptop for on-the-go work, as you would have no issues throwing it into a bag and taking it on your daily commute.

I checked out the Graphite version of the laptop, and the dark colours looked suave and professional, with the laptop feeling fairly sturdy. However, I did notice that the keyboard sometimes flexed inwards if I pressed in too hard, which could be off-putting when typing up a long essay.

This isn’t sacrificed in the look of the laptop, although the lid did have a bad tendency to pick up smudges and fingerprints. But to be fair, it was being handled by multiple people at once.

I liked the wedge design, with the inclusion of a USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack and Thunderbolt 4 ports covering all bases.

Unlike the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, this laptop is not a convertible and has a 120-degree hinge, with the 1080p camera sitting in the slim bezel on the top.

Looking at the keyboard, I liked the size and depth of the keys as well as the receptiveness; it felt quite satisfying to type, which is ideal if you’re going to be typing up essays or work documents. The trackpad was also roomy and very responsive.

Screen

Comes in 13.3 and 15.6-inch variations

AMOLED screen technology

Sharp 1920×1080 resolution

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two variations, at 13.3-inches and 15.6-inches. I only used the 15.6-inch version and will be focusing on that model. I preferred the larger size laptop and felt like I would be able to work with multiple tabs open at once without it feeling too squashed.

The laptop features AMOLED screen technology and has a resolution of 1920×1080. That may not be the highest resolution available for modern-day laptops, but the AMOLED worked wonders to bring out the colours on the screen when I watched some videos on YouTube.

I wasn’t able to watch a full movie on the laptop to really put the screen to the test, but my first impressions are positive since everything looked crisp and clear.

Specs

12th-generation Intel processor

Intel Iris X integrated GPU

Seeing as I didn’t spend too much time with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, I can’t comment on the performance, but I can say what the specs for this laptop look like.

Intel’s brand new 12th-generation processor should provide for a speedy performance, with the laptop coming in two variations: Intel i5 and Intel i7.

This laptop is also packing Intel Iris X graphics. I wasn’t able to test out the limits of the GPU, but I would assume that it won’t be able to run more demanding tasks, such as AAA games or creative tasks like 3D rendering. Hopefully, it will be capable of running more casual games and some simple photo editing software without issue.

Storage capacity ranges up to an impressive 1TB, while you can also configure the laptop with a mighty 32GB of RAM. You also get the option of 5G wireless connectivity for an on-the-go connection to the internet.

Samsung also claims the laptop’s battery will be capable of lasting up to 21 hours. I’m a little sceptical about that, as few laptops manage to surpass the 15-hour mark, and laptop manufacturers like to skew the the results by setting the likes of screen brightness to the lowest setting. We’ll put Samsung’s claim to the test once we’re able to secure a review sample.

First Impression Even though I wasn’t able to spend a lot of time with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, I think that it would be a great laptop for productivity and anyone who is constantly working on the go. The design overall hasn’t changed too much from the previous Book 2, but I don’t see that as a bad thing, with the main draw-in being how portable this model still is. The spec sheet is also boasting the latest Intel processor to ensure a speedy performance. Of course, I can’t yet comment on the battery life or the overall performance just yet, but this seems like a promising entry in Samsung’s ultrabook series.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro specs ‹ CPU Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Front Camera Battery Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Model Variants Resolution Ports GPU RAM Connectivity Colours Touch Screen Convertible? Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Intel Evo 12th-generation Intel Core Processor i7/i5 Samsung 15.6 inches 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 1080p FHD 68 Whr 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 INCHES 1.17 KG Windows 11 13.3-inch, 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Intel Arc Graphics 16GB, 8GB, 32GB 5g, WiFi 6E Silver, Graphite No No ›