Honor launches its premium Magic 4 smartphone series at MWC 2022

At MWC 2022, Honor announced the launch of its top-tier Magic 4 handset, along with a smartwatch and true wireless earbuds.

Previous generations of the Honor Magic series have been launched regionally but not globally, however we’re glad that an exception has been made for this new clutch of smartphones. Since the brand has separated from Huawei it has regained the Google Mobile Services that were denied to it under the terms of the US trade ban, so it makes sense for the manufacturer to have seized this moment to enter the premium market in Europe and beyond.

Honor Magic 4 series specifications and features

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is leading handset from the range, and it runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and also enhanced by Honor OS Turbo X software which is intended to “improve fluency, anti-aging, and power consumption.”

Its screen is similarly impressive, being a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED with crisp 1312 x 2848p resolution, a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. The triple camera system offers 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide lenses, plus a 64-megapixel shooter that has a dizzying 100x digital zoom capability (and 3.5 optical zoom).

The battery’s capacity of 4500mAh might not strike you as particularly amazing, but the charging capabilities certainly will, as this device offers 100W charging both wired and wirelessly.

Honor didn’t just stop there, with even more tech products on the way including a pair of true wireless headphones, and a smartwatch.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro are equipped with 11mm dual drivers, and the brand claims that they can deliver “both rich and delicate sound details and booming bass.” The buds can reduce ambient sound via AI-enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, and they’re also capable of monitoring your body temperature, for an extra insight into your day-to-day health.

The Honor Watch GS 3 is the brand’s latest wearable, and while its design is clearly influenced by that of traditional mechanical watches, its focus seems to be more finely attuned to exercising. Boasting 100 different workouts and built-in L1/L5 Dual Frequency GNSS for accurate location tracking, it also should deliver more precise heart rate monitoring thanks to its eight-channel PPG sensor that’s further enhanced by an AI Heart Rate Monitoring Engine.