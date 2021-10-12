Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Sonos Roam wins Best Outdoor Speaker

The Sonos Roam has won the Best Outdoor Speaker Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney gave the portable outdoor speaker a flawless 5/5 score when he reviewed it in April, praising its neutral sound, solid build quality and easy to use interface.

“Sonos’ Roam is the portable speaker we thought the Move could be. As a cheaper, smaller alternative to the bigger speaker, it boasts excellent sound quality, an impressive list of features, and a build quality that will help it survive outdoors,” wrote Monney in his Sonos Roam review.

The combined package let the Sonos Roam beat several big name products, including the KitSound Diggit 55, LG XBOOM Go PL7 and Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20 which were also shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we detail and celebrate the best products and coolest companies we’ve covered over the last year.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered for the shortlist a product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended when we reviewed it.

The winner is then chosen based on key metrics including how we found using it in real life and how it performed during technical testing.

