 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Sonos Roam wins Best Outdoor Speaker

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Sonos Roam has won the Best Outdoor Speaker Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney gave the portable outdoor speaker a flawless 5/5 score when he reviewed it in April, praising its neutral sound, solid build quality and easy to use interface.

“Sonos’ Roam is the portable speaker we thought the Move could be. As a cheaper, smaller alternative to the bigger speaker, it boasts excellent sound quality, an impressive list of features, and a build quality that will help it survive outdoors,” wrote Monney in his Sonos Roam review.

The combined package let the Sonos Roam beat several big name products, including the KitSound Diggit 55, LG XBOOM Go PL7 and Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20 which were also shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we detail and celebrate the best products and coolest companies we’ve covered over the last year.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered for the shortlist a product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended when we reviewed it.

The winner is then chosen based on key metrics including how we found using it in real life and how it performed during technical testing.

We’ll be unveiling a fresh batch of winners each morning, using the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back regularly.

You might like…

Best smart speakers 2021: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers 2021: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2021: The best wireless speakers at any price

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2021: The best wireless speakers at any price

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best outdoor speakers 2021: The best all-weather speakers

Best outdoor speakers 2021: The best all-weather speakers

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.