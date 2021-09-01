Trusted Reviews Computing and Gaming Awards 2021

There have been lots of fantastic computing devices and games this year, but which have been the cream of the crop? Our team of experts has picked out the very best for the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

We’ve created a shortlist of the top-tier computing devices and games that launched in the past 12-month period, ranging from laptops and printers to consoles and graphics cards.

The shortlisted gadgets and games have all been reviewed in the past year by our team of experts, with the highest rated products being considered for an awards in its respective category. The winners have not been revealed just yet, but they will be announced on 7 October 2021 so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews.

In the meantime, check out our Computing and Gaming shortlist below, and find out how to take part in the voting via the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 page.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Computing shortlist

Here are the final shortlists for the computing awards at Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Best laptop Dell XPS 13 OLED

HP Spectre x360 13

LG Gram 16

MacBooK Air M1 Best gaming Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Gigabyte AORUS 17G

Razer Blade 14 Best laptop for students Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

MacBook Air M1

Surface Laptop Go Best monitor HP E27d G4

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor

LG UltraGear 38GN950

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 Best gaming monitor Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR

Huawei MateView GT

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Best chromebook Acer Chromebook 314

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Lenovo 500e Chromebook 2nd Gen Best GPU AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Best CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel Core i9-11900K Best gaming mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Razer Viper 8K

Roccat Kone Pro Air Best gaming headset Audeze Penrose

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless

Sony Pulse 3D Headset

Xbox Wireless Headset Best gaming keyboard Asus ROG Claymore II

Corsair K100

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

SteelSeries Apex Pro Best printer Brother MFC-L3710CW

Canon PIXMA TS7450

Epson EcoTank ET-2750

Epson XP-7100 Best router Eero 6

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000

Netgear Orbi RBK752

TP-Link RE365 Best VPN ExpressVPN

NordVPN

ProtonVPN

Surfshark Best anti-virus Avast Antivirus Free

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition

ESET Internet Security

Microsoft Defender Antivirus

Kaspersky Internet Security

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Gaming shortlist

Here are the final shortlists for the gaming awards at Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Best games console Oculus Quest 2

PS5

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X Best Switch game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Best PlayStation game Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal Best Xbox game It Takes Two

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village Best PC game Crusader Kings 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Football Manager 2021

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best game Crusader Kings 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products, companies, and services in the world of technology. Our team of experts pick the best products from many categories, including Computing, Gaming, Mobile, TV/Audio and more.

In previous years, we’ve held the Trusted Reviews Awards ceremony at an event in London. However, this year we’ve had to make some changes and instead take the event online. You’ll be able to follow the awards as they’re announced across the week, starting on 4 October 2021.

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.

2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!

The reader vote goes live! 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed. 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.

Reader voting ends. 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.

The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners. 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.

TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed. 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.

Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed. 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.

Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed. 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.