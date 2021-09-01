Trusted Reviews Computing and Gaming Awards 2021
There have been lots of fantastic computing devices and games this year, but which have been the cream of the crop? Our team of experts has picked out the very best for the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.
We’ve created a shortlist of the top-tier computing devices and games that launched in the past 12-month period, ranging from laptops and printers to consoles and graphics cards.
The shortlisted gadgets and games have all been reviewed in the past year by our team of experts, with the highest rated products being considered for an awards in its respective category. The winners have not been revealed just yet, but they will be announced on 7 October 2021 so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews.
In the meantime, check out our Computing and Gaming shortlist below, and find out how to take part in the voting via the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 page.
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Computing shortlist
Here are the final shortlists for the computing awards at Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.
Dell XPS 13 OLED
HP Spectre x360 13
LG Gram 16
MacBooK Air M1
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Gigabyte AORUS 17G
Razer Blade 14
Acer Chromebook Spin 513
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7
Surface Laptop Go
HP E27d G4
HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor
LG UltraGear 38GN950
Samsung Smart Monitor M7
Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR
Huawei MateView GT
MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
Acer Chromebook 314
Acer Chromebook Spin 513
Lenovo 500e Chromebook 2nd Gen
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Intel Core i5-11600K
Intel Core i9-11900K
Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro
Razer Viper 8K
Roccat Kone Pro Air
Audeze Penrose
Corsair HS75 XB Wireless
Sony Pulse 3D Headset
Xbox Wireless Headset
Asus ROG Claymore II
Corsair K100
Razer Huntsman V2 Analog
SteelSeries Apex Pro
Brother MFC-L3710CW
Canon PIXMA TS7450
Epson EcoTank ET-2750
Epson XP-7100
Eero 6
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000
Netgear Orbi RBK752
TP-Link RE365
ExpressVPN
NordVPN
ProtonVPN
Surfshark
Avast Antivirus Free
Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition
ESET Internet Security
Microsoft Defender Antivirus
Kaspersky Internet Security
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Gaming shortlist
Here are the final shortlists for the gaming awards at Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.
Oculus Quest 2
PS5
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Demon’s Souls
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
It Takes Two
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
Crusader Kings 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Football Manager 2021
Crusader Kings 3
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products, companies, and services in the world of technology. Our team of experts pick the best products from many categories, including Computing, Gaming, Mobile, TV/Audio and more.
In previous years, we’ve held the Trusted Reviews Awards ceremony at an event in London. However, this year we’ve had to make some changes and instead take the event online. You’ll be able to follow the awards as they’re announced across the week, starting on 4 October 2021.
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.
- 2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!
- 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.
- 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.
- 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.
- 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.
- 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.
Thoughts from the Computing and Gaming editor
I feel like I say this every year, but we really have seem some incredible products from both the computing and gaming categories this year. For computing, Apple has shaken up the laptop market by introducing its new M1 range of MacBooks, while AMD and Nvidia launched its new generation of graphics cards to take PC gaming up another level.
It’s also been one a major 12 months for gaming too, with Sony and Microsoft releasing their new games consoles. And of course, there has also been a slew of great games to make the most of the shiny new hardware. I’m excited to celebrate all of these fantastic launches, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews to find out the award winners.