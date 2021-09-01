Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the Home shortlist
It’s time for the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 where we’ve got an excellent selection of home products for you, including vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and home security products.
Below you’ll find all of the shortlists for our Home category in the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. This is where we celebrate the best in technology for the home, including the best vacuum cleaners, our favourite coffee machines and the ultimate smart home security products.
All of our products have been reviewed within the last year and have been chosen by our expert panel. Winners are all decided by those that know the products the best.
We also have a set of reader-voted awards that you can take part in – full details are on the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 page.
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Home shortlists
Here are all the final shortlists for our Homes section at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.
Hoover H-Wash 500 HWB 410AMC/1-80
Samsung WW9800
Samsung Series 9 DV90T8240SX
Hoover H-DRY 500 ND H10A2TCBER-80
Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg
WPM KD-270S
Melitta EPOS
Nespresso Atelier
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Ring Alarm 2
Yale Linus Smart Lock
FireAngel Pro Connected
Dyson V15 Detect
Beko PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VRT94929VI
Stihl SE 33
Hoover H-Handy 700
Shark PZ1000UKT
Duux Whisper Flex Smart
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Evapolar evaSMART
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer
Domo Teppanyaki XL
Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK
Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 2-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ CB100UK
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are our yearly celebration of the best products, companies and services in the world of tech. Our team of experts pick the best products from all of the major categories of products that we review, including home, TV/Audio, mobiles and more.
We’ve had to make a few changes this year, and there’s not a live event in London to announce the winners. Instead, the entire event is performed online. You’ll be able to follow along as the awards are announced across the week.
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021
The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.
- 2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!
- 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.
- 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.
- 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.
- 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.
- 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.
Thoughts from the Homes Editor
The pandemic has arguably made the choice of products we pick for our homes all the more important. We’ve seen manufacturer’s rise to the occasion, delivering a fantastic range of innovative products, from flexibly designed vacuum cleaners to kit that makes it easier to cook. And, we’ve expanded our testing capacity with a new home appliance lab to let us find this year’s best washing machines. It’s great to be able to highlight our favourite products of the year with our awards.