Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the shortlists for the audio categories

The Trusted Reviews 2021 Awards are here and this shortlist is referring to all the products we’ve nominated in our audio categories.

It’s been a busy year for audio products. Brands both big and small have been launching a number of products that have kept us occupied for much of the year, and this list reflects the high quality of the products that we’ve been testing.

We’ve seen plenty of true wireless earbuds fly in and out of our offices, as well as tested a big number of headphones and heard impressive wireless speakers of all types, whether they’re smart, indoor-based or outdoor. Despite the challenges manufacturers have faced, this shortlist reflects another high quality year, the eventual winners handpicked by our experienced editorial team.

Best smart speaker Apple HomePod Mini

Braun LE02

Google Nest Audio

Audio Pro G10

Amazon Echo (4th Generation) Best wireless speaker Q Acoustics Q Active 200

Edifier S2000MKIII

Edifier D12

Sony SRS-LSR200 Wireless Handy TV Speaker Best outdoor speaker Sonos Roam

KitSound Diggit 55

LG XBOOM Go PL7

Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20 Best headphones Apple AirPods Max

Shure Aonic 50

Philips Fidelio L3 Best true wireless Jabra Elite 85t

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Grado GT220

Sony WF-1000XM4

B&W Pi7 Best wireless headphones Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal

Cleer Enduro ANC

Urbanista Miami

Meters OV-1-B-Connect Best affordable true wireless Sennheiser CX 400BT

EarFun Air

Lypertek SoundFree S20

Back Bay Duet 50 Pro

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Beats Studio Buds Best sports headphones Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport

Aftershokz Aeropex

Back Bay Runner 60

Jaybird Vista 2

Bose Sports Earbuds Best multi-room speaker Apple HomePod Mini

Braun LE02

Google Nest Audio

Audio Pro G10 Best turntable Fluance RT80

Elipson Chroma 200 RIAA BT

Rega Planar 1 (2021)

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products, companies, and services in the world of technology. Our team of experts pick the best products from many categories, including Computing, Gaming, Mobile, TV/Audio and more.

In previous years, we’ve held the Trusted Reviews Awards ceremony at an event in London. However, this year we’ve had to make some changes and instead take the event online. You’ll be able to follow the awards as they’re announced across the week, starting on 4 October 2021.

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.

2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!

The reader vote goes live! 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed. 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.

Reader voting ends. 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.

The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners. 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.

TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed. 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.

Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed. 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.

Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed. 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.