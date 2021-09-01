Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the shortlists for the audio categories
The Trusted Reviews 2021 Awards are here and this shortlist is referring to all the products we’ve nominated in our audio categories.
It’s been a busy year for audio products. Brands both big and small have been launching a number of products that have kept us occupied for much of the year, and this list reflects the high quality of the products that we’ve been testing.
We’ve seen plenty of true wireless earbuds fly in and out of our offices, as well as tested a big number of headphones and heard impressive wireless speakers of all types, whether they’re smart, indoor-based or outdoor. Despite the challenges manufacturers have faced, this shortlist reflects another high quality year, the eventual winners handpicked by our experienced editorial team.
Readers can also pitch in with their favourites, with nominations opening for those categories in early August. Head over here for details on the Trusted Awards 2021 page.
Apple HomePod Mini
Braun LE02
Google Nest Audio
Audio Pro G10
Amazon Echo (4th Generation)
Q Acoustics Q Active 200
Edifier S2000MKIII
Edifier D12
Sony SRS-LSR200 Wireless Handy TV Speaker
Sonos Roam
KitSound Diggit 55
LG XBOOM Go PL7
Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20
Apple AirPods Max
Shure Aonic 50
Philips Fidelio L3
Jabra Elite 85t
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Grado GT220
Sony WF-1000XM4
B&W Pi7
Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal
Cleer Enduro ANC
Urbanista Miami
Meters OV-1-B-Connect
Sennheiser CX 400BT
EarFun Air
Lypertek SoundFree S20
Back Bay Duet 50 Pro
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
Beats Studio Buds
Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport
Aftershokz Aeropex
Back Bay Runner 60
Jaybird Vista 2
Bose Sports Earbuds
Fluance RT80
Elipson Chroma 200 RIAA BT
Rega Planar 1 (2021)
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products, companies, and services in the world of technology. Our team of experts pick the best products from many categories, including Computing, Gaming, Mobile, TV/Audio and more.
In previous years, we’ve held the Trusted Reviews Awards ceremony at an event in London. However, this year we’ve had to make some changes and instead take the event online. You’ll be able to follow the awards as they’re announced across the week, starting on 4 October 2021.
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.
- 2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!
- 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.
- 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.
- 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.
- 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.
- 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.
Thoughts from the TV & audio editor
Despite the ongoing pandemic and period of uncertainty, many audio brands have persevered to launch many products into the market, and as this shortlist shows they have been of very high quality.
True wireless earbuds have continued their meteoric rise with new entrants into that market. Wireless speakers – outdoor and indoor – have continued to grow, while there’s still been room for more traditional hi-fi such as turntables, which continue to ride their wave of popularity. There’s lots of choice in the list and plenty of excellent work to celebrate.