Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the Mobile, Camera and Wearable shortlists
The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are here and we’ve got a whole load of fantastic smartphones, cameras, wearables and tablets to highlight.
So, here we are – the shortlists for the Mobiles, Cameras, Tablets and Wearable categories for the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. This is where we celebrate the best in mobile tech, from the Phone of the Year to the best tablet to our favourite smartwatch.
All the shortlisted entries have been chosen by our expert team our experienced reviewers from the many products we’ve reviewed over the past year. The winners are then decided by those who know the products the best.
There are also a number of reader voted awards you can take part in – you can find all those details in our Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 page.
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Mobile, Wearable, Camera and Tablet shortlists
Here are the all shortlists for the mobile tech awards at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.
iPhone 12
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Asus Zenfone 8
Sony Xperia 1 III
Oppo Find X3 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Asus ROG Phone 5
Sony Xperia 1 III
Oppo Find X3 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Google Pixel 5
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Poco F3
Realme 8 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus 9
Asus Zenfone 8
Google Pixel 5
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2
Asus ROG Phone 5
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
OnePlus 9 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Sony Xperia 1 III
iPad Air 4 (2020)
iPad Pro (2021)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
Apple Watch 6
Apple Watch SE
TicWatch Pro 3
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Withings ScanWatch
Garmin Venu 2
Fitbit Versa 3
Honor Watch ES
Coros Pace 2
Polar Vantage V2
Xiaomi Mi Band 6
DJI Air 2S
Fujifilm GFX1000S
Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro
Sony A7C
Fujifilm X-S10
GoPro Hero 9
Nikon Z fc
Panasonic GH5 II
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products, companies and services in the world of tech. Our team of experts pick the best products from many categories, including mobile, TV/Audio. Cameras and more and celebrate the best of the best.
In many previous years, the Awards have been an event in London attended in person and live streamed over our social media channels. However, this year we’ve had to make a few changes and take the whole event online. You’ll be able to follow the awards as they’re announced across the week.
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021
The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.
- 2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!
- 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.
- 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.
- 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.
- 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.
- 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.
Thoughts from the Mobile editor
It’s been another jam-packed year of mobile tech. We’ve had some huge improvements to smartphone cameras, Apple bringing across a desktop-quality chipset to an iPad and Wear OS getting a big redesign thanks to Samsung and Google. It feels good to be able to champion all this excellent tech with our annual awards.