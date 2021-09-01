Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the Mobile, Camera and Wearable shortlists

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are here and we’ve got a whole load of fantastic smartphones, cameras, wearables and tablets to highlight.

So, here we are – the shortlists for the Mobiles, Cameras, Tablets and Wearable categories for the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. This is where we celebrate the best in mobile tech, from the Phone of the Year to the best tablet to our favourite smartwatch.

All the shortlisted entries have been chosen by our expert team our experienced reviewers from the many products we’ve reviewed over the past year. The winners are then decided by those who know the products the best.

There are also a number of reader voted awards you can take part in – you can find all those details in our Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 page.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Mobile, Wearable, Camera and Tablet shortlists

Here are the all shortlists for the mobile tech awards at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Best smartphone iPhone 12

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Asus Zenfone 8

Sony Xperia 1 III

Oppo Find X3 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Best high-end mobile iPhone 12 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Asus ROG Phone 5

Sony Xperia 1 III

Oppo Find X3 Pro Best camera phone iPhone 12 Pro Max

Google Pixel 5

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Best affordable phone Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Poco F3

Realme 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2 Best mid-range phone OnePlus 9

Asus Zenfone 8

Google Pixel 5

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Best gaming phone Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

Asus ROG Phone 5

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnePlus 9 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Sony Xperia 1 III Best tablet iPad Air 4 (2020)

iPad Pro (2021)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Best smartwatch Apple Watch 6

Apple Watch SE

TicWatch Pro 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Withings ScanWatch Best fitness tracker Garmin Venu 2

Fitbit Versa 3

Honor Watch ES

Coros Pace 2

Polar Vantage V2

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Best camera DJI Air 2S

Fujifilm GFX1000S

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro

Sony A7C

Fujifilm X-S10

GoPro Hero 9

Nikon Z fc

Panasonic GH5 II

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products, companies and services in the world of tech. Our team of experts pick the best products from many categories, including mobile, TV/Audio. Cameras and more and celebrate the best of the best.

In many previous years, the Awards have been an event in London attended in person and live streamed over our social media channels. However, this year we’ve had to make a few changes and take the whole event online. You’ll be able to follow the awards as they’re announced across the week.

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021

The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.

2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!

30 August 2021: The Editor's Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.

30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.

4 October 2021: The Editor's Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category's winners.

5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor's Choice winners revealed.

6 October 2021: Homes Editor's Choice home winners revealed.

7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor's Choice winners revealed.

8 October 2021: We reveal this year's Readers Choice Award winners.