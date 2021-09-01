Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the shortlists for TV and home cinema
The Trusted Reviews 2021 is here and this shortlist is referring to all the products we’ve nominated in our television and home cinema categories.
Some of our nominees go back all the way to September 2020, with our shortlists filled with brands you’re familiar with and brands you might be encountering for the first time.
From premium TVs to budget efforts, soundbars, projectors, video streamers and receivers, these are the best home cinema and TV products we’ve tested over the past year, with the eventual winners decided by our team of experts.
Readers can also pitch in with their favourites, with nominations opening for those categories in early August. Head over here for details on the Trusted Awards 2021 page.
Samsung QE65QN95A
LG OLED65G1
Sony XR-55A90J
Philips 65OLED+935
Panasonic TX-55JZ2000
Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV
Samsung UE50AU9000
Toshiba 43UL2063DB
TCL 55C715K
TCL Roku 55RP620K
Samsung QE65QN94A
LG OLED65C1
Panasonic TX-48JZ980
Sony KD-75ZH8
Samsung QE75QN900A
LG 75QNED99
Sony VPL-VW790ES
Samsung Premiere LSP9T
Sony VPL-VW590ES
Anker Nebula Capsule Max
XGIMI Horizon
XGIMI Halo
Roku Express 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote (2020)
Apple TV 4K (2021)
Chromecast with Google TV
Philips Fidelio B97
JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam
Samsung HW-Q950A
LG SP11RA
Samsung HW-S61A
Marantz NR1711
Rotel A11 Tribute
Denon AVC-X4700H
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products, companies, and services in the world of technology. Our team of experts pick the best products from many categories, including Computing, Gaming, Mobile, TV/Audio and more.
In previous years, we’ve held the Trusted Reviews Awards ceremony at an event in London. However, this year we’ve had to make some changes and instead take the event online. You’ll be able to follow the awards as they’re announced across the week, starting on 4 October 2021.
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.
- 2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!
- 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.
- 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.
- 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.
- 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.
- 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.
Thoughts from the TV & audio editor
As it has been across all the sections we cover, the pandemic has hit supply chains and delayed various products. Some of the products we’d thought could potentially make it onto this list didn’t make it in time.
But that doesn’t make this list any less the ‘best of the best’. Despite the challenges we’ve seen some of the biggest upgrades in technology with TVs, with brighter OLEDs and mini-LED displays hitting the market. The boom for watching films and TV shows at home has led to projectors, soundbars and streaming players becoming more popular. It’s been a very good year in light of the circumstances.