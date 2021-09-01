Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the shortlists for TV and home cinema

The Trusted Reviews 2021 is here and this shortlist is referring to all the products we’ve nominated in our television and home cinema categories.

Some of our nominees go back all the way to September 2020, with our shortlists filled with brands you’re familiar with and brands you might be encountering for the first time.

From premium TVs to budget efforts, soundbars, projectors, video streamers and receivers, these are the best home cinema and TV products we’ve tested over the past year, with the eventual winners decided by our team of experts.

Readers can also pitch in with their favourites, with nominations opening for those categories in early August. Head over here for details on the Trusted Awards 2021 page.

Best TV Samsung QE65QN95A

LG OLED65G1

Sony XR-55A90J

Philips 65OLED+935

Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 Best affordable TV Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV

Samsung UE50AU9000

Toshiba 43UL2063DB

TCL 55C715K

TCL Roku 55RP620K Best Gaming TV Samsung QE65QN94A

LG OLED65C1

Panasonic TX-55JZ2000

Panasonic TX-48JZ980 Best 8K TV Sony KD-75ZH8

Samsung QE75QN900A

LG 75QNED99 Best projector Sony VPL-VW790ES

Samsung Premiere LSP9T

Sony VPL-VW590ES Best outdoor projector Anker Nebula Capsule Max

XGIMI Horizon

XGIMI Halo Best streaming box/stick Roku Express 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote (2020)

Apple TV 4K (2021)

Chromecast with Google TV Best soundbar Philips Fidelio B97

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam

Samsung HW-Q950A

LG SP11RA

Samsung HW-S61A Best amp/receiver Marantz NR1711

Rotel A11 Tribute

Denon AVC-X4700H

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products, companies, and services in the world of technology. Our team of experts pick the best products from many categories, including Computing, Gaming, Mobile, TV/Audio and more.

In previous years, we’ve held the Trusted Reviews Awards ceremony at an event in London. However, this year we’ve had to make some changes and instead take the event online. You’ll be able to follow the awards as they’re announced across the week, starting on 4 October 2021.

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below.

2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!

The reader vote goes live! 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed. 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.

Reader voting ends. 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.

The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners. 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.

TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed. 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.

Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed. 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.

Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed. 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.