Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the reader voted shortlist

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are here, giving our team of experts and wonderful readers the chance to celebrate the top products to arrive over the last 12 months.

Here’s everything you need to know about them.

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products and companies in the world of mobile, homes, computing, gaming, cameras, TV and audio. The event is a mix of reader voted and Editor’s Choice awards covering everything from the computing brand of the year to the best large home appliance.

Traditionally the Awards have been a physical event in London attended by all the movers and shakers in the industry that’s live streamed over our social media channels and website. However, this year we’ve had to make a few changes…

Are the Trusted Reviews Awards a digital or physical event?

Due to the ongoing pandemic we’ve decided to make the 2021 Awards a digital only event. We plan to revisit the possibility of making them a physical live streamed event in the future, however.

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021

The Awards will be a staggered event split into reader voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below

2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!

The reader vote goes live! 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed. 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.

Reader voting ends. 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.

The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners. 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.

TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed. 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.

Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed. 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.

Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed. 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.

How are the winners chosen?

Readers Choice awards are decided by our lovely readers and followers on social media. The shortlist is created by the team of experts at Trusted Reviews based on which companies have launched the most top scoring products or done the most work in key things like sustainability.

The voting will be live on site and our social media channels from today until the end of the month. You can vote using the on site poll in the attached hub, by leaving a comment on our social media posts, or by using the hashtag #TrustedAwards2021 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. People that vote will have a chance to win a Nintendo Switch games console.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist will be announced a month later and is split into mobile, TV and Audio, homes and computing and gaming categories. Each award’s shortlist is decided by the team of experts at Trusted Reviews, based on our experience reviewing products over the year. As a rule products must have earned a recommended badge or above to be shortlisted.

With all that out of the way, without further adieu here is the…

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 reader voted shortlist and poll Mobile brand of the year: Apple

Samsung

Oppo

Sony

Huawei

OnePlus

Xiaomi

Motorola/Lenovo

Google

Realme Mobile Network provider of the year (UK): EE

Vodafone

O2

Three National Mobile Operator of the year (US): Verizon Wireless

AT&T Mobility

T-Mobile US Best game store: Steam

Epic Game Store

PlayStation Store

Nintendo eShop

GOG.com Best streaming gaming service: Google Stadia

Xbox Game Pass

Nvidia GeForce Now Best gaming platform: PlayStation

Xbox

Nintendo

Google Stadia

PC Broadband provider of the year (UK): Zen Internet

Plusnet

Virgin

Sky

BT Broadband provider of the year (US): XFinity

Verizon

AT&AT

Spectrum

CenturyLink Best Computing Brand: Apple

Dell

Nvidia

AMD

Razer Audio brand of the year: Sony

Bose

Sennheiser

Earfun,

Lypertek TV brand of the year: Samsung

Panasonic

LG

Sony

Philips Best TV service: Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Disney+

BBC iPlayer

Apple TV+ Best music streaming service: Spotify

Tidal

Amazon Music HD

Deezer

Apple Music TV and audio retailers: Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks

John Lewis and Partners

Amazon

Pete Tyson Best Smart TV Platform: WebOS

Samsung Tizen

Google TV

Roku TV

VIDAA U Smarthome brand of the year: Samsung

Ring

Google

Arlo

Amazon

Apple Best digital assistant: Amazon Alexa

Apple Siri

Google Assistant Best homes retailer: AO

Appliances Direct

John Lewis

Currys

RDO Home brand of the year: LG

Samsung

Hoover

Beko

Indesit

Haier

Hisense

Whirlpool

Candy Best camera retailer: WeX

Cameraworld

Jessops

Park Cameras

London Camera Exchange

MPB

Clifton Cameras Camera brand of the year: DJI

Panasonic

Blackmagic

Sony

Fujifilm

Canon

Olympus

Nikon

GoPro