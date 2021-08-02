Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Find out who made the reader voted shortlist
The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are here, giving our team of experts and wonderful readers the chance to celebrate the top products to arrive over the last 12 months.
Here’s everything you need to know about them.
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products and companies in the world of mobile, homes, computing, gaming, cameras, TV and audio. The event is a mix of reader voted and Editor’s Choice awards covering everything from the computing brand of the year to the best large home appliance.
Traditionally the Awards have been a physical event in London attended by all the movers and shakers in the industry that’s live streamed over our social media channels and website. However, this year we’ve had to make a few changes…
Are the Trusted Reviews Awards a digital or physical event?
Due to the ongoing pandemic we’ve decided to make the 2021 Awards a digital only event. We plan to revisit the possibility of making them a physical live streamed event in the future, however.
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021
The Awards will be a staggered event split into reader voted and editor’s choice categories. You can see a timeline for the event below
- 2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!
- 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.
- 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.
- 4 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.
- 5 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 6 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.
- 7 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 8 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.
How are the winners chosen?
Readers Choice awards are decided by our lovely readers and followers on social media. The shortlist is created by the team of experts at Trusted Reviews based on which companies have launched the most top scoring products or done the most work in key things like sustainability.
The voting will be live on site and our social media channels from today until the end of the month. You can vote using the on site poll in the attached hub, by leaving a comment on our social media posts, or by using the hashtag #TrustedAwards2021 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. People that vote will have a chance to win a Nintendo Switch games console.
The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist will be announced a month later and is split into mobile, TV and Audio, homes and computing and gaming categories. Each award’s shortlist is decided by the team of experts at Trusted Reviews, based on our experience reviewing products over the year. As a rule products must have earned a recommended badge or above to be shortlisted.
With all that out of the way, without further adieu here is the…
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 reader voted shortlist and poll
Apple
Samsung
Oppo
Sony
Huawei
OnePlus
Xiaomi
Motorola/Lenovo
Google
Realme
EE
Vodafone
O2
Three
Verizon Wireless
AT&T Mobility
T-Mobile US
Steam
Epic Game Store
PlayStation Store
Nintendo eShop
GOG.com
Google Stadia
Xbox Game Pass
Nvidia GeForce Now
PlayStation
Xbox
Nintendo
Google Stadia
PC
Zen Internet
Plusnet
Virgin
Sky
BT
XFinity
Verizon
AT&AT
Spectrum
CenturyLink
Apple
Dell
Nvidia
AMD
Razer
Sony
Bose
Sennheiser
Earfun,
Lypertek
Samsung
Panasonic
LG
Sony
Philips
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Disney+
BBC iPlayer
Apple TV+
Spotify
Tidal
Amazon Music HD
Deezer
Apple Music
Richer Sounds
Sevenoaks
John Lewis and Partners
Amazon
Pete Tyson
WebOS
Samsung Tizen
Google TV
Roku TV
VIDAA U
Samsung
Ring
Google
Arlo
Amazon
Apple
Amazon Alexa
Apple Siri
Google Assistant
AO
Appliances Direct
John Lewis
Currys
RDO
LG
Samsung
Hoover
Beko
Indesit
Haier
Hisense
Whirlpool
Candy
WeX
Cameraworld
Jessops
Park Cameras
London Camera Exchange
MPB
Clifton Cameras
DJI
Panasonic
Blackmagic
Sony
Fujifilm
Canon
Olympus
Nikon
GoPro
Thoughts from the Editor
“This year, the team at Trusted Reviews has gone above and beyond in its constant effort to deliver best in class reviews for our readers. Overcoming the pandemic’s logistical challenges, finding ways to test never before seen features on products and a move to establish the brand in its own right, separate from TI Media, I couldn’t be prouder of them.
The same can be said for our company and PR contacts, who have had to deal with the same challenges to continue providing us with the info and access we need to do what we do and readers who help us keep the lab lights on.
Though I think we’d all like to be back to the old days where we could raise a glass to celebrate all our hard work and the awesome products in our shortlist at a physical event, I’d like to personally thank all of you for helping us make the 2021 Awards happen at all. Rest assured I’ll be enjoying a glass of single malt in all your honour the moment we reveal our winners!”