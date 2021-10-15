 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Spotify wins music streaming service of the year

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Spotify has won the reader voted music streaming service of the year category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their numbers, Spotify beat out the likes of Amazon Music HD, Tidal, Apple Music and Deezer in what was a comprehensive victory for the music streaming service.

Spotify hasn’t rested on its laurels, making big strides in the podcast service as well as continuing to offer one of the largest libraries of digital music content around with over 70 million tracks.

The service still offers a free tier, which makes it easy to sign up and give the service a whirl without paying. It also remains one of the more flexible options on the market, the Spotify Connect feature is widely available across a range of electronic products and with lossless streaming and a car service (Car Thing) in the offing, Spotify looks like it’ll be going from strength to strength.

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.

