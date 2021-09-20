 large image

Surface Duo 2 tipped to feature three big features missing from the original

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The original Surface Duo was missing a number of features we would usually expect on most flagship phones, however leaks suggest the follow-up will address this.

Microsoft is holding a big Surface event this Wednesday (22 September) and while it could be a 120Hz display upgrade to the Surface Pro line that gets the most excitement bubbling, a second-gen version of the foldable Surface Duo 2 is also set for an unveiling.

The latest leaks are suggesting that the Surface Duo 2 could remedy three big omissions from the original by adding 5G, NFC and possibly wireless charging.

This news comes from FCC filings via WindowsCentral, however the report does suggest the wireless charging might be for a Surface Pen rather than for juicing the phone up. This means we could end up seeing a Surface Pen add-on that charges up in a similar way to the Apple Pencil on the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Other features that have been revealed from the findings include ultra-wideband (UWB) and Wi-Fi 6 – two handy connectivity additions.

We’ve already seen quite a few rumours surrounding the Duo 2 ahead of release. In July pictures revealed the device might come with a heftier camera bump than before, likely meaning the camera hardware would be much improved.

This same report, also via WindowsCentral, shed some light on the possible internals and other features of the phone. We could see the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset power the phone, along with a triple camera array. Expect to see white and black colour options, too.

Microsoft’s big September event is looking like it’ll include a whole host of new tech. Rumours suggest there will be a 120Hz Surface Pro 8 with a more modern look, plus a Surface Book 4 and Surface Go 3. Microsoft will also release Windows 11 in October, so it very much looks like a busy few months.

