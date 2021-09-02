Microsoft has confirmed that it will be hosting a new event on 22 September, with multiple devices expected to be announced including the Surface Book 4.

The Surface Book has been one of the flagship laptops from Microsoft, featuring powerful specs and a detachable screen to give it more versatility than a standard clamshell laptop like the Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft is yet to confirm any details about the Surface Book 4, but rumours (from Windows Central) suggest it could feature a 14-inch high-refresh rate display, Nvidia RTX graphics and a pull-forward display instead of being fully detachable.

Read on to find out everything we know about the Surface Book 4, including the price, release date and what type of specs we can expect. And keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

It’s not been revealed when the Surface Book 4 will be available to buy, but it will likely be unveiled during the Microsoft event on 22 September 2021.

Microsoft is also prone to releasing its latest Windows operating system alongside a new piece of hardware, so it would make a lot of sense for the Surface Book 4 to launch on 5 October alongside Windows 11.

We’re also expecting to Microsoft launch a Surface Go 3 and a Surface Pro 8, so the upcoming event is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Price

On the price front, we don’t have any official information right now, but we can look back at past Surface Books to get an insight into what the new laptop might cost.

The Surface Book 3 came in two sizes, 15-inch and 13.5-inch, and were priced at £2199/$2229.99 and £1599/$1599 respectfully. Microsoft will likely retain a similar price point for the entry-level mode, while also offering more expensive configurations.

Design and screen

We have no official information regarding the design of the Surface Book 4, but a recent patent could potentially give us an insight of what it could look like.

The photo shows a hinge design that allows the screen to be lifted from the keyboard and trackpad, not looking too dissimilar to the iPad Pro when bundled with a case.

This is a big change compared to the Surface Book 3, which did have a detachable screen but did not house any support that allowed for the screen to sit above the keyboard.

Do keep in mind that this is just a patent, which rarely shows the final look of a product. However, it would be an exciting change to the Surface Book series and might allow for more flexibility while working.

Designer David Breyer has posted some concept renders on Twitter of what the Surface Book 4 could look like based on the patent details.

Credit: David Breyer

The concepts look sleek and reminiscent of the Surface Studio 2, which also sits on a hinge and allows you to pull the display closer to you so you can draw on the screen with the Surface Pen.

Credit: David Breyer

It’s thought that the device will house a 14-inch screen, though it’s possible the Surface Book 4 will come in two sizes like its last two predecessors.

Windows Central suggests the new laptop could have a 3:2 aspect ratio and will have a dynamic refresh rate, at either 90Hz or 120Hz, as well as a Haptic Surface Pen which will allow users to get creative.

Specs

We’re pretty sure that the Surface Book 4 will launch with Windows 11, and could well be one of the very first devices to ship with the new operating system – but that’s not confirmed yet.

It’s expected that Microsoft will opt for an Nvidia RTX GPU, with the RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 both realistic options.

Windows Central also suggests that the non-detachable design could mean Microsoft can employ more powerful chips, as the current Surface Book 3 design only allows for U-series processors that max out at four cores. An upgraded chip could allow for six or eight-core processors, which will result in a much more powerful performance better suited for a high-power user.

The storage and memory are also still under speculation, but it’s thought that the entry-level device will follow in the footsteps of the Surface Book 3 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We’re hoping that Microsoft boosts the base storage to 512Gb at the very least, with 256GB feeling quite stingy.

That’s all we know about Microsoft’s rumoured Surface Book 4 right now, but be sure to bookmark this page for updates ahead of the upcoming Microsoft event.