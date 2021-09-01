Microsoft Surface event on September 22 – will we see Surface Duo 2 and Surface Pro 8?

Microsoft has confirmed its next Surface hardware event will take place in just three weeks, with the Surface Duo 2 phone expected to headline.

In an announcement on Twitter, Microsoft announced a live stream event for 11am eastern time (that’s 4pm UK time) on September 22.

The announcement is accompanied by an image seemingly showing a new Surface Pro model likely to arrive carrying the new Windows 11 operating system due on October 5.

That may see the long-awaited launch of the Surface Plus 8, following the launch of an enterprise-focused Surface Pro 7 Plus.

Rumours also suggest Microsoft will out the Surface Book 4, which could be named the Surface Laptop Pro following a redesign that will no longer involve a removable display. It’s possible Microsoft will take the wrappers off some more accessories too.

However, it’s the Surface Duo 2 phone powered by Android that could be the main event of the evening. Recent image leaks have suggested the second-generation device might get a much-needed hardware boost after the modestly-specced original device.

As Brits, we’re hoping to see a wider release for the dual-screened Android phone at launch as, by the time the original had arrived on UK shores, the moment seemed to have passed. A more acceptable price point would be nice too.

According to a report from Windows Central it’ll house the Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G connectivity, as well as NFC for mobile payments. Images accompanying the report suggest a fingerprint sensor within the power button, a frosted glass casing and a new camera array.

Trusted Reviews will have full coverage of the event on September 22, as it happens. We’ll also get our hands on all of the products announced by the Windows maker during the event.

What do you hope to see from the Microsoft Surface event next month? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.