Surface Duo 2: Everything we know so far about the dual-screen phone

Microsoft is returning to its unusually large phone series with an update, the dual-screened Surface Duo 2.

The foldables market is recently transforming, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but Microsoft is heading in a slightly different direction.

The original Surface Duo is an unusual phone consisting of a large dual-screen, making it a niche but very interesting device. And now there are a couple of signs that Microsoft is working on another Surface 2, hopefully with a few updates.

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the Surface Duo 2, and be sure to keep this page bookmarked if you want to stay in the loop, as we’ll be posting new updates as the information becomes available.

While we don’t have any conclusive information on the release date yet, a leak from Windows Latest suggests the phone might be announced in September or October, which is a pretty common window for phone launches. This would place it in the same period as the expected release of the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6.

It was also suggested that the phone would go on pre-order pretty much immediately after the announcement, so it might not be much of a wait to see these in stores.

There aren’t any other rumours around the phone’s release, but since it’s currently August and we’re yet to hear much about the phone from Microsoft itself, we wouldn’t be too shocked if it was released later this year or even in 2022.

Price

Again, we don’t have a lot to go off when talking about how much the Surface Duo 2 will cost, but we can look at how much the first Surface Duo cost as a rough guide.

The Surface Duo started at £1,350/$1,399, and the price was something that gained it a lot of criticism. Since larger display phones are usually more expensive, as Samsung’s foldables also are, we expect it will cost around the same amount as the original.

The previous criticism of the price might be an incentive for Microsoft to keep costs down, however, an updated chipset and other features might up the price overall, so it’s too soon to tell how much the Duo 2 will cost right now.

Design and screen

We don’t have any concept renders to go off, but we do have the leaked photos of the Surface Duo 2 that first appeared on YouTube and were later claimed as legitimate by Windows Central.

The design was expected to stay about the same as the first Surface Duo, and the leaked images show a similar set-up, with two separate screens that fold together via a hinge in the middle.

There is also a bump on the bottom of the device, in a similar style as many other Android phones, and what seems to be the fingerprint sensor on the power button, alongside the USB-C charging port on the right-hand side of the phone.

The first Duo had a display size of 5.6-inches for both screens with a 4:3 aspect ratio, when combined it created an 8.1-inch tablet with a 3:2 aspect ratio. While there aren’t any confirmed numbers, we’d expect the Duo 2 to have a slightly bigger screen – as is the trend with newer phones – and smaller bezels.

We think that there won’t be that many changes to the screens or general design of the Surface Duo 2 and that most of the updates and alterations will be spec related.

Specs and camera

Rumours are suggesting that the Surface Duo 2 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G support and the ability for contactless payments via an NFC chip.

A Geekbench benchmark listing for the new phone also suggests that the Duo 2’s operating system will be Android 11, with 8GB of RAM. The listing also mentions the Snapdragon 888 processor, which means the phone could have the same capabilities as the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The leaked photos also show us what the cameras could look like, which are being rumoured to be the main, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, which wouldn’t be too shocking as that’s the standard set-up for a triple-lens camera.

Looking a little deeper, Microsoft had a job listing that mentioned improvements surrounds cameras and machine learning AI in relation to some upcoming Android-powered Surface devices.

If Microsoft was to follow in the footsteps of many other phones and feature AI to optimise photos, it could result in a more impressive camera from the Surface Duo 2, though it’s not totally clear if this listing applies to the new phone.

That’s all the information we have right now on Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2, but be sure to check back for more updates on the latest dual-screen smartphone.