Microsoft confirms Windows 11 will launch in October

Microsoft has today announced that Windows 11 will be available from 5 October 2021.

From this date, Windows 11 will start rolling out to all eligible Windows 10 PCs for free. But don’t expect to able to download Windows 11 straight away, as Microsoft has confirmed it’s planning a gradual rollout and so will be offering the upgrade to “new eligible devices” first.

Microsoft expects the Windows 11 rollout should be completed by mid-2022, so you may still have to wait a few months before upgrading. If you have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade, you should be notified once you the upgrade is available via Windows Update. You can also check for yourself by going: Settings > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates.

From 5 October 2021, you’ll also be able to purchase new systems with Windows 11 pre-installed. A number of new laptops have already been confirmed to feature Windows 11, including the Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre x360 14 and Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft has already revealed a slew of new features for Windows 11, including a more streamlined design, Snap Layouts, integrated Microsoft Teams and a new Microsoft Store. All of these features will be available at launch.

However, while Microsoft has confirmed that Android apps will be available to download from the Microsoft Store in the future, this feature won’t be available at launch. Instead, Microsoft will offer a preview for Windows Insiders in the coming months.

