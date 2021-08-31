 large image

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 will launch in October

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Microsoft has today announced that Windows 11 will be available from 5 October 2021.

From this date, Windows 11 will start rolling out to all eligible Windows 10 PCs for free. But don’t expect to able to download Windows 11 straight away, as Microsoft has confirmed it’s planning a gradual rollout and so will be offering the upgrade to “new eligible devices” first.

Microsoft expects the Windows 11 rollout should be completed by mid-2022, so you may still have to wait a few months before upgrading. If you have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade, you should be notified once you the upgrade is available via Windows Update. You can also check for yourself by going: Settings > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates.

From 5 October 2021, you’ll also be able to purchase new systems with Windows 11 pre-installed. A number of new laptops have already been confirmed to feature Windows 11, including the Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre x360 14 and Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft has already revealed a slew of new features for Windows 11, including a more streamlined design, Snap Layouts, integrated Microsoft Teams and a new Microsoft Store. All of these features will be available at launch.

However, while Microsoft has confirmed that Android apps will be available to download from the Microsoft Store in the future, this feature won’t be available at launch. Instead, Microsoft will offer a preview for Windows Insiders in the coming months.

The Trusted Take

I’ve been using Windows 11 on my Razer Blade Stealth laptop for the past two months via the Windows Insider programme. I’ve been impressed with it so far, with a number of quality of life improvements allowing for a more seamless experience.

However, I do warn that you don’t get too excited, as Windows 11 isn’t exactly ground-breaking unless you’re using a hybrid or tablet device. It’s also a shame that you may not be able to upgrade to Windows 11 until halfway next year, although it’s understandable that Microsoft wants to ensure a smooth transition.

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

