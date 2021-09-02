Microsoft has officially confirmed it will be holding a new event on September 22, where it will likely reveal a number of new Surface products, including the Surface Go 3.

The Surface Go 2 had a lot of potential as an iPad alternative for Windows users in need of a versatile tablet that could double up as a laptop. However, the lack of large improvements over the original Surface Go and an expensive Type Cover keyboard prevented us from awarding it any more than 3.5 stars.

We’re hoping to see some bigger upgrades this time around and leaked benchmark results suggest the performance could already see a significant boost.

Here’s everything we know about the Surface Go 3 so far, including when it could launch, how much it’ll cost, what specs it’ll have and what it might look like. And keep this page bookmarked for more updates in the coming weeks.

Microsoft kicked off September by announcing that its next event will be taking place on September 22 at 11am EST (or 4pm here in the UK).

While the image below seems to show a new Surface Pro, there will likely be multiple devices present at the event and we’re hopeful that the Surface Go 3 will be one of them.

It’s difficult to determine a pattern for the Surface Go series as there have only been two products in the line so far and both have launched in different months. The original Surface Go was announced in August 2018, followed by the Surface Go 2 in May 2020.

We’ll have to wait until the 22nd September to find out if the Surface Go 3 makes an appearance at the event.

Price

Prices for the Surface Go 2 currently start at £399 for the Intel Pentium 4425Y Wi-Fi model 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, climbing up to £719 for the Intel Core M3-powered LTE model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

We’d expect the Surface Go 3 to have a similar price, putting it somewhere in the £400-£700 range.

Either way, it’ll likely be less powerful than the rumoured Surface Pro 8, with devices in this series usually running closer to £800.

Specs

There’s currently no official details about the Surface Go 3 specs, but a Geekbench listing, spotted by German site WinFuture (via Windows Central), could potentially indicate that its getting a performance boost.

The listing was posted under the name ‘OEMAL Product DV1.1’, which falls in line with previous Surface leaks, and includes two variants of the devices – one with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and 4GB of RAM, and the other with an Intel i3-10100Y and 8GB of RAM. Both chips are energy-saving options from Intel’s Amber Lake Y series.

According to the report, the Pentium Gold 6500Y Surface Go 3 scored 3197 in the single-core test, and 5643 in the multi-core test in Geekbench 4, offering up to 62% better single core and 47% better multi-core performance over the Pentium Gold 4425Y-powered Surface Go 2.

The Intel Core i3-10100Y model shows smaller improvements over the Intel Core i3-8100Y Surface Go 2, with scores of 4359 for single-core and 7643 for multi-core. This gives the Intel Core model 4% better single-core and 11% better multi-core performance over its predecessor.

Design

We haven’t heard much about the Surface Go 3’s design just yet.

The Surface Go 2 brought along a larger display than the original Surface Go, with the screen increasing from 10-inches to 10.5-inches and a smaller bezel giving it a cleaner look. The Surface Go 2 also featured a boosted resolution from 1800 x 1200 to 1920 x 1280.

The Surface Go 2 was incredibly lightweight at 544g and came with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel HD front-facing camera and dual-microphones for video chats.

While Microsoft markets the Surface Go as a 2-in-1 device, you need to spend an additional £99.99 on the Type Cover (attachable keyboard) if you wanted to use the Surface Go 2 as a laptop.

We haven’t heard much about the Surface Go 3’s design at this point, but it’d be great to see the third iteration of the Go bring along a cheaper keyboard or a Surface Pen in the box.