John Lewis Cyber Monday 2018 – All the best deals are here

John Lewis Black Friday has now transformed into John Lewis Cyber Monday. That means the deals haven't stopped – and we've got them all for you here.
John Lewis Cyber Monday – Deals live now
We’ve rounded up all the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals all in one place.
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Jump to John Lewis Cyber Monday deals:
TVs | Laptops | Gaming | Tablets | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Toys and LEGO | Barbecues | Coffee Machines | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers | Wearables | Action Cameras | Networking
John Lewis Cyber Monday TV Deals
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.
Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Super mid-range TV that's available for an absolute steal of a price.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The technology behind Panasonic's image processor has been fine-tuned by Hollywood colourists, so you'll know you're getting colours as intended with this OLED.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display
If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal.
Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen
The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-52T) is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal.
Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13.3-inch display – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
For under £800, you can pick up a 2017 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen, 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 128GB PCIe-based SSD. Note that while it says 'Save £50' on John Lewis's site, it's actually £200 less than the standard RRP you'll see on Apple's site. Get £20 off of Microsoft Office software with the code 'APPOFFICE20'.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum
Pick up a new Surface Pro 6 with a more powerful Core i7 CPU and 256GB of solid state storage for less, plus get a standard 2 year guarantee from John Lewis with this banging Black Friday deal.
John Lewis Best MacBook Pro Deals
Apple MacBook Pro (2017) 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Another MacBook Pro from last year's line-up, featuring an Intel 7th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a Touch Bar. The bigger saving means you get a MacBook Pro with twice the internal storage, for an extra £100.
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 256GB SSDs
Get the entry-level 2018 MacBook Pro with a quad-core 2.3GHz Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, 8GB or RAM for £100 off of the standard price.
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 512GB SSDs
If you want more storage, you can pick up the basic 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 configuration with a bigger 512GB SSD instead, currently for £100 less from John Lewis on Black Friday.
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 256GB SSDs
Pick up a 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 with a 2.2GHz six core i7 processor for £100 less than you would from Apple, and get John Lewis's 2-year guarantee as standard.
Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 512GB SSDs
This deal sees you picking up a new MacBook Pro 2018 with the more powerful 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 CPU and AMD Radeon 560X included for £100 less than the standard price – a great deal for creatives.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Gaming Deals
Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Battlefield V is the hot multiplayer game of the moment (or one of several, at least), and it’s set to get much better and more popular in March with the release of a free Battle Royale mode. This could be a smart bundle to go for.
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £130 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar
A Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design.
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
LG SK10Y Soundbar
Another Dolby Atmos compatible speaker that sounds great with music
John Lewis Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System
Our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers at the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. John Lewis' price is the lowest we've seen and there's also that two year guarantee.
Sonos PLAY:5 Smart Speaker, 2nd Gen
£100 off of Sonos' excellent Play:5 speaker if you get the speaker with the white finish. Only £50 for the black finish
John Lewis Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II
You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Toys and LEGO Deals
John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
There's something adorably simple about this pretend Waitrose Supermarket stall – but you'll love it even more knowing that you bought it at 20% less than the RRP.
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
It doesn't take much of a guess to figure out why they call this the Retaliator. At the very least, with £30 off, you won't mind so much when you're being barraged with pellets.
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
The best thing about this Playmobil City Life Nursery – aside from the 20% discount – is that when you're done playing with it, you can transform the whole thing into a carry case. What's not to love?
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Scooters are always a popular item on any Christmas list, but with a 15% saving to be had through John Lewis, you don't have to worry about it breaking the bank.
John Lewis Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.
LEGO Creator 10242 Mini Cooper
This exclusive to John Lewis LEGO set just had a third slashed off its price.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Barbecue Deals
Best John Lewis BBQ Deals
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Coffee Machine Deals
Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.
Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black
The classic pod-based Nespresso experience, but with an extra dose of froth. The Lattissima Touch can make cappuccinos or latte macchiatos without fuss.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black
Buy this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine and you won't just enjoy mugfuls of frothy hot coffee, but you'll also get 120 free capsules at no extra cost.
De'Longhi ESAM2200 Venezia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, Silver
A great deal on a great coffee machine
John Lewis Cyber Monday Washing Machine Deals
Best John Lewis Washing Machine Deals
Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
If quantity matters a lot to you, check out this 9kg mammoth from Hoover. It automatically weighs each load, and adjusts the time, water and electricity usage to suit. Clever.
AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White
Widely held to be one of the finest washing machines for the money, the AEG L7FEE865R produces a rapid 1,600rpm spin speed, a large 8kg drum and a bunch of programmes. You can claim £50 by cashback redemption.
Samsung WW70J5555MW/EU ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
This is pretty much the cheapest we’ve seen this washing machine for among the top retailers, and it also throws in the benefits of an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.
Miele WCE320 Quick PowerWash Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
John Lewis is already known for its extensive coverage, but with this high-end Miele washing machine you can claim an extra 8 years guarantee.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Fridge Freezer Deals
Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.
Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver
A great price for a huge American-style fridge freezer, with Tardis-like SpaceMax technology and Twin Cooling Plus to maintain the ideal humidity.
Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
An efficient fridge freezer with a salad crisper drawer that has integrated humidity control. You can also claim an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.
John Lewis Cyber Monday Wearable Deals
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
John Lewis has a cracking Apple Watch Series 3 this Black Friday
John Lewis Cyber Monday Action Camera Deals
Best Action Cam John Lewis Deals
GoPro HERO7 Silver Camcorder, 4K Ultra HD, 30 FPS, 10MP, Wi-Fi, Waterproof, GPS
A great deal on one of the best action cameras available
John Lewis Cyber Monday Networking Deals
John Lewis Networking Deals
BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Range Extender, White, Pack of 2
Never have Wi-Fi issues again
