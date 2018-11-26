Trending:

John Lewis Cyber Monday 2018 – All the best deals are here

John Lewis Black Friday has now transformed into John Lewis Cyber Monday. That means the deals haven't stopped – and we've got them all for you here.

John Lewis Cyber Monday – Deals live now

We’ve rounded up all the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals all in one place.

John Lewis Cyber Monday TV Deals

Best John Lewis TV Deals

LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

£599.99

View Deal

£599.99

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Super mid-range TV that's available for an absolute steal of a price.

John Lewis

|

Save £150

|

£899.00

View Deal

£899.00

|

Save £150

|

John Lewis

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The technology behind Panasonic's image processor has been fine-tuned by Hollywood colourists, so you'll know you're getting colours as intended with this OLED.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£1,499.00

View Deal

£1,499.00

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Best John Lewis Laptop Deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver

A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen

One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.

John Lewis

|

Save £300

|

Now £699

View Deal

Now £699

|

Save £300

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display

If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal.

John Lewis

|

Save £370

|

Now £2129

View Deal

Now £2129

|

Save £370

|

John Lewis

Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-52T) is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal.

John Lewis

|

Save £250

|

£849.95

View Deal

£849.95

|

Save £250

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13.3-inch display – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

For under £800, you can pick up a 2017 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen, 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 128GB PCIe-based SSD. Note that while it says 'Save £50' on John Lewis's site, it's actually £200 less than the standard RRP you'll see on Apple's site. Get £20 off of Microsoft Office software with the code 'APPOFFICE20'.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£749

View Deal

£749

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum

Pick up a new Surface Pro 6 with a more powerful Core i7 CPU and 256GB of solid state storage for less, plus get a standard 2 year guarantee from John Lewis with this banging Black Friday deal.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£1229

View Deal

£1229

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Best MacBook Pro Deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2017) 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Another MacBook Pro from last year's line-up, featuring an Intel 7th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a Touch Bar. The bigger saving means you get a MacBook Pro with twice the internal storage, for an extra £100.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£1,599.00

View Deal

£1,599.00

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 256GB SSDs

Get the entry-level 2018 MacBook Pro with a quad-core 2.3GHz Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, 8GB or RAM for £100 off of the standard price.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £1649.00

View Deal

Now £1649.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 512GB SSDs

If you want more storage, you can pick up the basic 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 configuration with a bigger 512GB SSD instead, currently for £100 less from John Lewis on Black Friday.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £1849.00

View Deal

Now £1849.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 256GB SSDs

Pick up a 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 with a 2.2GHz six core i7 processor for £100 less than you would from Apple, and get John Lewis's 2-year guarantee as standard.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £2249.00

View Deal

Now £2249.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 512GB SSDs

This deal sees you picking up a new MacBook Pro 2018 with the more powerful 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 CPU and AMD Radeon 560X included for £100 less than the standard price – a great deal for creatives.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £2599.00

View Deal

Now £2599.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis

Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle

For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.

John Lewis

|

Save £70

|

Now £179.95

View Deal

Now £179.95

|

Save £70

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle

Battlefield V is the hot multiplayer game of the moment (or one of several, at least), and it’s set to get much better and more popular in March with the release of a free Battle Royale mode. This could be a smart bundle to go for.

Save £70

|

£179.95

View Deal

£179.95

|

Save £70

Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle

It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £279.95

View Deal

Now £279.95

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis

Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey

No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £279

View Deal

Now £279

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Tablet Deals

Best John Lewis Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen

Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.

John Lewis

|

Save £80

|

Now £389

View Deal

Now £389

|

Save £80

|

John Lewis

Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey

Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £130 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.

John Lewis

|

Save £130

|

Now £299

View Deal

Now £299

|

Save £130

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar

A Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design.

John Lewis

|

Save £150

|

£499.00

View Deal

£499.00

|

Save £150

|

John Lewis

Sonos Beam Compact soundbar

Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

£349.00

View Deal

£349.00

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

LG SK10Y Soundbar

Another Dolby Atmos compatible speaker that sounds great with music

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

£799.00

View Deal

£799.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System

Our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers at the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. John Lewis' price is the lowest we've seen and there's also that two year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save 10%

|

£296.10

View Deal

£296.10

|

Save 10%

|

John Lewis

Save £60 | £219.95

Save £60

|

£219.95

View Deal

£219.95

|

Save £60

Sonos PLAY:5 Smart Speaker, 2nd Gen

£100 off of Sonos' excellent Play:5 speaker if you get the speaker with the white finish. Only £50 for the black finish

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

£399.00

View Deal

£399.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II

You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

John Lewis

|

Save £80

|

Now £289

View Deal

Now £289

|

Save £80

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Toys and LEGO Deals

John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals

John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket

There's something adorably simple about this pretend Waitrose Supermarket stall – but you'll love it even more knowing that you bought it at 20% less than the RRP.

John Lewis

|

Save 20%

|

Now £39.20

View Deal

Now £39.20

|

Save 20%

|

John Lewis

Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack

It doesn't take much of a guess to figure out why they call this the Retaliator. At the very least, with £30 off, you won't mind so much when you're being barraged with pellets.

John Lewis

|

Save £30

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £30

|

John Lewis

Playmobil City Life Nursery School

The best thing about this Playmobil City Life Nursery – aside from the 20% discount – is that when you're done playing with it, you can transform the whole thing into a carry case. What's not to love?

John Lewis

|

Save 20%

|

Now £23.99

View Deal

Now £23.99

|

Save 20%

|

John Lewis

Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black

Scooters are always a popular item on any Christmas list, but with a 15% saving to be had through John Lewis, you don't have to worry about it breaking the bank.

John Lewis

|

Save 15%

|

Now £103.96

View Deal

Now £103.96

|

Save 15%

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle

This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.

John Lewis

|

Save £18

|

Now £84.99

View Deal

Now £84.99

|

Save £18

|

John Lewis

LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle

A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.

John Lewis

|

Save £14.40

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £14.40

|

John Lewis

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle

Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.

John Lewis

|

Save £12.99

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £12.99

|

John Lewis

LEGO Creator 10242 Mini Cooper

This exclusive to John Lewis LEGO set just had a third slashed off its price.

33% off

|

£53.59

View Deal

£53.59

|

33% off

John Lewis Cyber Monday Barbecue Deals

Best John Lewis BBQ Deals

everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ

If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.

John Lewis

|

Now £149

View Deal

Now £149

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Coffee Machine Deals

Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals

Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red

This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.

John Lewis

|

Save £10

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £10

|

John Lewis

Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black

The classic pod-based Nespresso experience, but with an extra dose of froth. The Lattissima Touch can make cappuccinos or latte macchiatos without fuss.

John Lewis

|

Save £80

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Save £80

|

John Lewis

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black

Buy this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine and you won't just enjoy mugfuls of frothy hot coffee, but you'll also get 120 free capsules at no extra cost.

Claim 120 free capsules | £119.99

|

£119.99

View Deal

£119.99

|

Claim 120 free capsules

De'Longhi ESAM2200 Venezia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, Silver

A great deal on a great coffee machine

Save £200

|

£269.00

View Deal

£269.00

|

Save £200

John Lewis Cyber Monday Washing Machine Deals

Best John Lewis Washing Machine Deals

Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White

If quantity matters a lot to you, check out this 9kg mammoth from Hoover. It automatically weighs each load, and adjusts the time, water and electricity usage to suit. Clever.

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White

Widely held to be one of the finest washing machines for the money, the AEG L7FEE865R produces a rapid 1,600rpm spin speed, a large 8kg drum and a bunch of programmes. You can claim £50 by cashback redemption.

John Lewis

|

Now £579.90

View Deal

Now £579.90

|

John Lewis

Samsung WW70J5555MW/EU ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White

This is pretty much the cheapest we’ve seen this washing machine for among the top retailers, and it also throws in the benefits of an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.

John Lewis

|

Now £339.00

View Deal

Now £339.00

|

John Lewis

Miele WCE320 Quick PowerWash Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White

John Lewis is already known for its extensive coverage, but with this high-end Miele washing machine you can claim an extra 8 years guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

Now £899.00

View Deal

Now £899.00

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Cyber Monday Fridge Freezer Deals

Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals

Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel

The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

£150 cashback

|

Now £799.99

View Deal

Now £799.99

|

£150 cashback

|

John Lewis

Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel

This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Now £1,999.00

View Deal

Now £1,999.00

|

John Lewis

Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver

A great price for a huge American-style fridge freezer, with Tardis-like SpaceMax technology and Twin Cooling Plus to maintain the ideal humidity.

AO

|

Save £600

|

Now £999.00

View Deal

Now £999.00

|

Save £600

|

AO

Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel

An efficient fridge freezer with a salad crisper drawer that has integrated humidity control. You can also claim an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.

AO

|

Save £200

|

Now £459.00

View Deal

Now £459.00

|

Save £200

|

AO

John Lewis Cyber Monday Wearable Deals

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black

John Lewis has a cracking Apple Watch Series 3 this Black Friday

Save £60

|

£219.00

View Deal

£219.00

|

Save £60

John Lewis Cyber Monday Action Camera Deals

Best Action Cam John Lewis Deals

GoPro HERO7 Silver Camcorder, 4K Ultra HD, 30 FPS, 10MP, Wi-Fi, Waterproof, GPS

A great deal on one of the best action cameras available

Save £60

|

£219.00

View Deal

£219.00

|

Save £60

John Lewis Cyber Monday Networking Deals

John Lewis Networking Deals

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Range Extender, White, Pack of 2

Never have Wi-Fi issues again

Save £55

|

£94.99

View Deal

£94.99

|

Save £55

