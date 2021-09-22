 large image

How to watch Microsoft’s Surface Event

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Microsoft will be holding a Surface Event later today, as reports suggest it could reveal a number of new hardware including the Surface Duo 2, Surface Pro 8 and Surface Book 4.

The Surface Event will begin at 11am ET (4pm UK time) today, so we’re only minutes away from the big reveals.

If you’re hoping to watch the presentation live, then we’ve assembled this guide with all of the details. And if you can’t watch it live, then make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest news stories.

You can watch the the Surface Event on Microsoft’s website, with the livestream kicking off at 11am ET (4pm UK time).

Alternatively, you can watch the event on Twitter, which sometimes provides a more reliable stream.

Microsoft unfortunately doesn’t seem to be hosting the livestream on YouTube, although we’re sure it will still be posting recaps of each product announcement on its YouTube channel after the event.

What to expect at the Microsoft Event

Microsoft is expected to announce a number of new products at today’s event, including the Surface Pro 8, Surface Book 4, Surface Go 3 and Surface Duo 2.

The Surface Pro 8 has seemingly leaked, and is expected to feature upgrades such as a 120Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt and an upgraded processor.

The Surface Book 4 could be set for a major redesign, with a new hinge that allows the screen to hover over the keyboard.

Meanwhile, both the Surface Go 3 and Surface Duo 2 could see their processors upgraded, ensuring a smoother performance.

It’s also likely that Microsoft will be offering another look at Windows 11, as it looks to show how its new hardware can benefit from the new improvements it has made to the operating system.

We’ve also got our fingers crossed for more news about the Surface Neo dual-screen PC, but rumours suggest we’ll have to wait until 2022. Still, it looks like it’s going to be a big event for Microsoft, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on it.

