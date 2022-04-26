How to delete your Reddit account
Here is the simplest way to delete your Reddit account.
Whether another social media site has caught your eye or you just want to spend less time online, everyone needs to know how to delete their Reddit account.
Known as the social media site where you don’t really need to talk to anyone, but can judge strangers as much as you want, Reddit is a popular social media platform that allows users to join communities that have similar interests.
But it does everyone some good to step away from social media, and thankfully, you can take a break any time you want. So, without further ado, here is the simplest way to delete your Reddit account.
What we used
- We used a Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running on Windows 11 and running Reddit
The Short Version
- Open up Reddit
- Click on your Profile Picture in the top right-hand corner
- Click on User Settings
- Scroll down
- Click on the Delete Account button
- Tick the box to confirm
- Click Delete
- Click Delete, again
Step
1
Open up Reddit
Open up Reddit on a device that supports the website or the app and log into the account that you want to delete.
Step
2
Click on your Profile Picture in the top right-hand corner
Click on your Profile, which will sit in the top-right hand corner. Once clicked, it will provide a drop-down menu that you need to interact with.
Step
3
Click on User Settings
From the drop-down menu, click on the User Settings option.
Step
4
Scroll down
Once you click on User Settings, you will be taken to a new page. Scroll down on this page to the very bottom of the screen as that’s where the Delete Account button is.
Step
5
Click on the Delete Account button
Click on the red Delete Account button to continue.
Step
6
Tick the box to confirm
Make sure that your username and password have been entered correctly. Once done, click on the box to confirm that you are happy to delete your account.
Step
7
Click Delete
Click the red Delete button to confirm.
Step
8
Click Delete, again
Click the red Delete button again to confirm your choice. You can always back out before this moment if you are unsure, however, once you click this Delete button, you cannot recover your account.
FAQs
No, once your account is deleted it can not be recovered. Make sure that you have saved any images/links/content that you want to save before deleting your account, and we recommend telling any online friends that you will be deleting your account.
You can have multiple Reddit accounts at the same time, provided you have enough email addresses to sign up with.