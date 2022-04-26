How to delete your Reddit account

Here is the simplest way to delete your Reddit account.

Whether another social media site has caught your eye or you just want to spend less time online, everyone needs to know how to delete their Reddit account.

Known as the social media site where you don’t really need to talk to anyone, but can judge strangers as much as you want, Reddit is a popular social media platform that allows users to join communities that have similar interests.

But it does everyone some good to step away from social media, and thankfully, you can take a break any time you want. So, without further ado, here is the simplest way to delete your Reddit account.

What we used

We used a Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running on Windows 11 and running Reddit

The Short Version

Open up Reddit

Click on your Profile Picture in the top right-hand corner

Click on User Settings

Scroll down

Click on the Delete Account button

Tick the box to confirm

Click Delete

Click Delete, again