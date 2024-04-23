How to turn on LDAC streaming on Android phones

While LDAC streaming should enable itself automatically on any phone running Android 8.0 or above, there is a simple way to make sure you’re getting the best streaming quality possible

LDAC is a wireless audio tech developed by Sony, however it has been a part of Android since version 8.0 and it’s a common sight on some of the best headphones from various manufacturers.

If you’ve got a set of LDAC-compatible headphones, ensuring you’re streaming audio from your device in the right format can help up the audio quality you hear. Typically, Android should automatically stream using LDAC when possible, however following the method below ensures it’s working.

The below steps are from a Pixel 8 Pro and might look a little different to the process on Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi or any other device. The steps are all roughly the same, though.

What you’ll need:

A supported Android device running at least Android 8

Headphones with LDAC support connected

The Short Version

Unlock your phone

Open Settings

Scroll down to About Phone

Tap on Build number seven times

Go back

Open System

Tap Developer Options

Scroll down to Bluetooth audio codec

Ensure LDAC is selected