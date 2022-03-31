How to delete a sent email in Gmail

Looking to delete an email you accidentally sent on Gmail? Here is the simplest way to delete a sent email in Gmail.

We’ve all sent an email that could have been a little more professional, or forwarded across a funny picture that definitely wasn’t meant to be seen by our boss.

Whether you’re known for your trigger fingers or you just want to know the easiest way to delete a sent email for the future, it’s thankfully really easy to figure out, even though you will have to move fast.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete Gmail before it sends.

The Short Version

Open up your Gmail account

Create a new email

Write in the recipients’ name

Write in the heading and body of the message

Click Send

Click Undo

Continue on your original Gmail

Step

1 Open up your Gmail account Start by opening up the account that you want to send your email from. Step

2 Create a new email Click the large plus button that sits on the top left-hand side of the screen on a PC or laptop to create a new email. Step

3 Write in the recipients’ name Enter the email address of the person you want to speak to. Step

4 Write in the heading and body of the message Write in the heading and the body of your email as you would normally. Step

5 Click Send Press Send when you are finished with your message. Step

6 Click Undo If you want to undo what you just sent, click on the Undo button. It will be blue and show up on the leftmost side of the screen at the bottom. This message will only be visible for up o 30 seconds, though if your settings are set to just five seconds, you will need to act fast. Step

7 Continue on your original Gmail Once you have clicked Undo, your original Gmail will come back up, allowing you to edit the message if you want to resend it, or delete it completely.