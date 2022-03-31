 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a sent email in Gmail

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to delete an email you accidentally sent on Gmail? Here is the simplest way to delete a sent email in Gmail.

We’ve all sent an email that could have been a little more professional, or forwarded across a funny picture that definitely wasn’t meant to be seen by our boss.

Whether you’re known for your trigger fingers or you just want to know the easiest way to delete a sent email for the future, it’s thankfully really easy to figure out, even though you will have to move fast.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete Gmail before it sends.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up your Gmail account
  • Create a new email
  • Write in the recipients’ name
  • Write in the heading and body of the message
  • Click Send
  • Click Undo
  • Continue on your original Gmail

  1. Step
    1

    Open up your Gmail account

    Start by opening up the account that you want to send your email from. Open up your Gmail account

  2. Step
    2

    Create a new email

    Click the large plus button that sits on the top left-hand side of the screen on a PC or laptop to create a new email. Open up a new Gmail to write your message in

  3. Step
    3

    Write in the recipients’ name

    Enter the email address of the person you want to speak to. Write in the persons email that you want to speak to

  4. Step
    4

    Write in the heading and body of the message

    Write in the heading and the body of your email as you would normally. Enter in the message that you want your Gmail to contain

  5. Step
    5

    Click Send

    Press Send when you are finished with your message. Write in the message and the heading of the email you want to send

  6. Step
    6

    Click Undo

    If you want to undo what you just sent, click on the Undo button. It will be blue and show up on the leftmost side of the screen at the bottom. This message will only be visible for up o 30 seconds, though if your settings are set to just five seconds, you will need to act fast. Press the Undo button to unsend the Gmail

  7. Step
    7

    Continue on your original Gmail

    Once you have clicked Undo, your original Gmail will come back up, allowing you to edit the message if you want to resend it, or delete it completely. Back to your original Gmail message after you click undo

Troubleshooting

Can I delete a Gmail that I sent yesterday?

No, you can only delete your Gmail message for a short period of time, up to 30 seconds. Past that point, you cannot delete any messages that you have sent from your account.

How to make the window to delete a Gmail bigger?

If you want to make it easier to undo a sent message in Gmail, go into your Gmail settings and change the amount of time that you can undo a message. It can go as high as 30 seconds, though the default settings will be at just five seconds, meaning that you will have a lot less time.

You might like…

How to delete all unread emails in Gmail

How to delete all unread emails in Gmail

Gemma Ryles 20 hours ago
How to delete a Gmail account

How to delete a Gmail account

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.