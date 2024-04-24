How to turn on higher quality LDAC streaming on Nothing Ear

Nothing has produced several excellent sets of wireless earbuds, and this guide will ensure you’re getting the best audio possible.

A number of the Ear models, including the Ear (a) and Ear, have support for LDAC, a Sony-developed audio codec that allows for higher-res streaming than traditional Bluetooth.

This isn’t on by default, but it’s easy to enable it, and all the steps are detailed below.

What you’ll need:

Nothing Ear, Ear (2) or Ear (a)

A supported Android device

The Short Version

Open the Play Store

Download the Nothing X app

Open Nothing X

Ensure your buds are connected

Tap the Settings icon

Toggle on High-Quality Audio

The buds will reboot