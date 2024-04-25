How to check CPU core usage on Windows 11

Checking your PC’s usage of each CPU core is a good way to determine how your system is dealing with the current workload.

This can help inform you whether you have a powerful enough processor to deal with the task or hand. Most simple tasks will only require the performance of a single CPU core, but more complex workloads, such as video editing or gaming, will require more resources.

It’s difficult to determine which components of your PC are causing a performance bottleneck, but checking the CPU core usage can go a long way to finding the answer.

In this guide we’ll be detailing how to find the usage of each of your CPU cores when running any tasks on your Windows PC.

What you’ll need

A Windows PC

The short version

Open Task Manager Click on the performance tab Right-click on the graph Hover over ‘Change graph to’ and select Logical processors Check out the detailed breakdown of your CPU

Step

1 Open Task Manager We did this by searching Task Manager in the Windows search bar, but you can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + Esc.



Step

2 Click on the performance tab The processes tab should open by default, listing all of the apps and current processes that your PC is running. To check your CPU core usage, click on the Performance tab in the left-hand column.

Step

3 Right-click on the graph You should now see a graphic detailing the overall utilisation of your CPU, with metrics such as the speed listed underneath. For a breakdown of the usage per core, right-click on the graph.

Step

4 Hover over ‘Change graph to’ and select Logical processors After right-clicking, a pop-up box should appear. Hover over the ‘Change graph to’ option listed at the top, and then click on the option for Logical processors.

Step

5 Check out the detailed breakdown of your CPU Once you’ve completed the prior step, you should notice that the graph has now been broken into multiple windows, with the number depending on how many threads your CPU has. In our laptop’s case, the 22 threads are represented by 22 windows, all providing a snapshot of their current utilisation.

